How Long is Split Fiction: All Chapters List, Side Stories, and Time to Complete

Hazelight Studios’ new co-op game, Split Fiction, is here, following their Game of the Year, It Takes Two. Wondering how long it takes to complete this game? Split Fiction spans multiple chapters, side stories, and hidden content, offering a diverse journey through Mio and Zoe’s imaginative worlds. Let’s break it down together!

How Long Does It Take to Complete Split Fiction?

Split Fiction’s main story will take most players 10-15 hours to complete, depending on your playstyle and skill level. This takes about as long to finish as It Takes Two, though many players report that Split Fiction offers a bit more, thanks to its diverse gameplay mechanics and different types of chapters. Here’s a breakdown of completion times:

Main Story : 10-13 hours

: 10-13 hours Main Story and Side Stories : 15-16 hours

: 15-16 hours 100% Story Completion (including all achievements and trophies): 17-20 hours

If you’re like me and tend to take a few extra tumbles along the way, your playtime might stretch a bit longer—especially in the more puzzle-heavy sections. Some chapters naturally take more time, and if you’re still getting used to the game’s unique mechanics, expect a few extra minutes, or even hours, figuring things out.

Split Fiction All Chapter List, Side Stories, and Duration

Split Fiction is divided into 8 main chapters, alternating between Mio’s sci-fi worlds and Zoe’s fantasy realms. Here’s a breakdown of each chapter and approximately how long it takes to complete:

Chapter 1: Rader Publishing (Intro)

Duration: 20-30 minutes

The first chapter introduces the story and basic mechanics as Mio and Zoe meet Rader and his simulation machine in the publishing office. When Mio discovers something suspicious about Rader’s plans, she and Zoe end up stuck in the same simulation bubble, causing glitches as they try to escape.

Chapter 2: Neon Revenge

Duration: 2+ hours

Set in Mio’s cyberpunk sci-fi world, you and your partner become cyber ninjas with unique abilities. Mio wields a gravity-defying katana, while Zoe gets a Gravity Whip to manipulate objects. This chapter introduces the first three Side Stories.

Side Stories Duration How to Unlock The Legend of the Sandfish 10-15 minutes Unlocked automatically after completing the chase sequence early in the chapter. Farmlife 10 minutes After beating Mr. Hammer, follow the main path until you find a portal. Enter it to continue. Mountain Hike 10-15 minutes When you reach the part where you throw your partner over in a portable toilet, aim for the balcony instead. They can then kick down a ladder to help you up.

Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

In Zoe’s fantasy world, both characters can shapeshift. Mio can turn into a white ape and a fish, while Zoe can become a fairy and a talking tree. Each form has special abilities for movement and solving puzzles. This chapter also includes three side stories:

Side Stories Duration How to Unlock Train Heist 10-15 minutes In the “Halls of Ice” mission, enter the huge castle and go right instead of forward to find this side story. Gameshow 10-15 minutes After navigating as an ape and a fish, head left toward a large building. You’ll reunite with your partner and find a portal nearby. Collapsing Star 10-15 minutes Also in the “Halls of Ice” mission, take a right inside the huge castle instead of moving forward to unlock this side story.

Chapter 4: Final Dawn

Duration: 2 hours

Back again in Mio’s sci-fi world, both characters are equipped with armor and blasters with color-coded triggers. Later, you’ll get Shield Busters to break through energy shields. This fast-paced chapter demands good teamwork. The side stories in Final Dawn are:

Side Stories Duration How to Unlock Kites 10-15 minutes In the hallway with moving cylinders, keep going straight to the end to find this side story. Moon Market 10-15 minutes After passing through the red and blue gates and crossing platforms, look for an opening on the left instead of continuing forward. Notebook 10-15 minutes When using the jetpack to glide, check the left side of the pipe for the side story entrance. Use the jetpack to reach it.

Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

In Zoe’s dragon-filled fantasy world, you’ll raise dragons from eggs to full-grown beasts with unique abilities. Mio’s dragon eventually gains gliding and acid-breathing abilities, while Zoe’s can roll into a ball and climb ivy surfaces. There are the last three side stories you can find in this chapter. Here is the list:

Side Stories Duration How to Unlock Slopes of War 10-15 minutes When you reach the section where you jump over two globes, look to the left before the stone-skipping area with the lever puzzle to find this side story. Space Escape 10-15 minutes At the start of the Craft Temple mission, after exiting the cave, go right instead of straight to unlock this side story. Birthday Cake 10-15 minutes At the start of the Treasure Temple mission, follow the path with pink crystals. Instead of going right toward the temple, head left to find this side story.

Chapter 6: Isolation

Duration: 2 hours

In Mio’s subconscious, both characters get special balls with unique abilities. Mio’s ball has tiny robot spiders that can change shape, while Zoe’s can stick to certain surfaces using magnetism. In some parts, Zoe navigates her ball through pinball-style layouts controlled by Mio.

Chapter 7: The Hollow

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Now, in Zoe’s subconscious, Mio receives a spirit owl that lights up beacons and creates safe areas to walk and wall-run on. Zoe gets a spirit fish that creates portals on specific surfaces to pull objects closer when activated.

Chapter 8: Split (Final Chapter)

Duration: 45 minutes

The mind-bending finale has Mio and Zoe confronting Rader in a trippy, genre-fusing level that merges their sci-fi and fantasy worlds. The rules constantly change as Rader manipulates the simulation, forcing you to adapt quickly to visual and gameplay shifts.

Split Fiction Side Story Tips and Tricks

Side stories offer some of the most creative and entertaining moments in Split Fiction. They’re technically optional, but missing them would be a shame as they showcase Hazelight’s boundless creativity with unique gameplay experiences. To fully enjoy Split Fiction:

Keep an eye out for branching paths because most side stories are found by taking a different direction than the main path. Listen for dialogue cues. Just like in It Takes Two, characters often comment when a side story is nearby. Explore thoroughly. Some side stories are hidden in plain sight but require a bit of exploration to discover. Don’t rush. Take your time to explore because it will help you not miss any of these fantastic mini-adventures and puzzles.

Remember that if you miss any side stories during your first playthrough, you can use the chapter select feature to return to specific sections and find them later.

How Split Fiction Compares to Hazelight’s Previous Games

Split Fiction is Hazelight’s longest game to date, though not dramatically longer than It Takes Two. What makes it feel more substantial is the variety of gameplay styles, environments, and mechanics packed into each chapter.

Hazelight Game Game Duration A Way Out 6 hours It Takes Two 12-14 hours Split Fiction 15-16 hours (with Side Stories)

How to Play Split Fiction with a Friend

Like Hazelight’s previous games, Split Fiction offers a Friend’s Pass feature. This means that only one person needs to own the game, and they can invite a friend to play the full experience for free. This makes it easy to enjoy the game without both players needing to purchase it. The game supports both local split-screen co-op and online co-op, so you can play with a friend regardless of location.

Remember that Split Fiction is designed exclusively as a co-op experience—there is no single-player mode. The puzzles, combat, and traversal all require two players working together. This game is definitely a highly creative journey that is well worth your 16 hours. Just be patient and don’t fight with your friend when one of you fails the mission. You can always reboot yourself anytime and try again until you succeed. Good luck!