“How many roads lead…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 27, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: How many roads lead to Rome, it’s said – Starts with “A”

4 Across: Total laugfest – Starts with “R”

6 Across: Flip phone? – Starts with “E”

8 Across: Reverse drunk? – Starts with “K”

9 Across: Ass-backwards? – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “Where the Wild Things___” – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Need for accessing an online meeting – Starts with “L”

3 Down: Birds that swim underwater to catch fish – Starts with “L”

5 Down: “And so, as a result…” – Starts with “T”

7 Down: Park bench kissing and such, for short – Starts with “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: How many roads lead to Rome, it’s said – ALL

4 Across: Total laugfest – RIOT

6 Across: Flip phone? – ENOHP

8 Across: Reverse drunk? – KNUD

9 Across: Ass-backwards? – SSA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Where the Wild Things___” – ARE

2 Down: Need for accessing an online meeting – LINK

3 Down: Birds that swim underwater to catch fish – LOONS

5 Down: “And so, as a result…” – THUS

7 Down: Park bench kissing and such, for short – PDA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 27, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a major departure from the norm, and what a fun surprise! The clues were incredibly creative and required a different kind of mental gymnastics. It was a solid challenge all around. I’d rate this a 5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!