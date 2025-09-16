How Peacemaker Season 2 Could Connect to Man of Tomorrow – Explained

Summary:

James Gunn says Peacemaker Season 2 is directly tied to Man of Tomorrow, the next chapter in his Superman saga.

Storylines about alternate realities and Ultraman’s fate may set up the movie’s big threat.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Peacemaker Season 2 will connect to Man of Tomorrow.

When James Gunn went public, stating that Peacemaker Season 2 directly ties into Superman’s Man of Tomorrow, the DCU fandom instantly started buzzing.

What once seemed like two very different superhero stories, one crude, violent, and deeply personal, the other epic, soulful, and universally inspiring, are now revealed to be crucially connected. If you’ve been following John Cena’s second season as Christopher Smith, you can already see the foundation being laid.

From Superman cameos and Ultraman’s possible return, to multiversal chaos from the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, it’s clear you can’t fully enjoy Gunn’s “Superman Saga” without Peacemaker’s messy journey. Let’s see how Peacemaker season 2 could connect to Man of Tomorrow in the DCU.

How Peacemaker Season 2 Connects Superman’s Man of Tomorrow

Superman and Lex Luthor

After the huge success of Superman in 2025, Gunn has confirmed that only the first chapter of what he calls his ‘Superman Saga’ was told in its story. In September 2025, he unveiled the next chapter, titled Man of Tomorrow, set for theaters on July 9, 2027.

David Corenswet will be back as Clark Kent, alongside Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, with Gunn hinting that in this storyline, the two enemies will have to team up against a greater threat.

While Gunn mentioned that Man of Tomorrow is not “Superman 2,” it’s still the direct continuation of that film’s events and, crucially, of what happens in Peacemaker Season 2.

During a watch-along of the episode “Another Rick Up My Sleeve,” Gunn described the season as a “prequel” to said film, saying that its connection is much bigger than most fans would expect.

How Does the Quantum Chamber Link Peacemaker to Superman?

Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 explores wild Sci-Fi ideas that might tie into the next Superman movie. Chris Smith (John Cena) discovers the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, a mysterious device stolen by his father from an alien visitor.

This is a gateway to 99 dimensions, allowing Peacemaker to walk into an alternate version of Evergreen where his deceased brother is very much alive, his father is a beloved hero, and Emilia Harcourt appears to be blissfully in love with him.

That “perfect” world has a darker undertone, mirroring how Lex Luthor bent reality with pocket dimensions in Superman. Luthor’s experiment almost wrecked Metropolis until Superman and Mister Terrific stopped it.

By revisiting such concepts on a smaller, personal level, Peacemaker expands upon DCU’s ongoing theme: playing god with reality comes at a cost.

Could Ultraman’s Return Unite Superman and Lex?

Ultraman on the right side of Superman

The other thread that connects the Peacemaker Season 2 to Man of Tomorrow is Ultraman, Superman’s clone created by Lex Luthor.

Ultraman was thrown into a black hole at the end of that movie, but Season 2 hints that he may have survived inside one of the Quantum Chamber’s alternate dimensions.

Episode 4, “Need I Say Door,” even sets up a possibility that the Chamber may reopen old battles, so Gunn has an excuse to bring back the character.

If Ultraman steps out of that portal, he would provide a perfect reason for Superman and Lex to come together in a fragile alliance during the film.

Gunn has already confirmed that Man of Tomorrow is as much a Luthor-centric as a Clark-centric film, and Luthor would assuredly don his signature warsuit.

Ultraman could even evolve into Bizarro, providing viewers a new villain and yet another Zod or pure-evil Lex showdown.

Will Superman Appear in Peacemaker Season 2?

Superman

Speculation about cameos is running high. Frank Grillo, who portrays Rick Flag Sr., recently hinted there’s “bad blood” between his character and Superman, though he stopped short of confirming an appearance.

With Season 2 already slipping in Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and other heroes, it wouldn’t be surprising if David Corenswet’s Man of Steel swings by in the later episodes. A brief appearance could explain why Superman needs Peacemaker, or at least his tech, in the upcoming film.

How Does Peacemaker Season 2 Expand the New DCU?

Peacemaker vs Peacemaker

Apart from character teasers, Peacemaker Season 2 is essential as it is the first live-action project after Superman to expand the rules of the new DCU. Alongside Creature Commandos, it illustrates how alternate universes, pocket dimensions, and moral gray zones shape this continuity.

Gunn hinted in an interview that episode 8 of Peacemaker is his favorite, indicating a finale that sets up Man of Tomorrow directly and opens up possibilities for a third season or crossovers with future DCU projects like Lanterns or Supergirl.

Final Thoughts on How Peacemaker Season 2 Connects to Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn is weaving a surprisingly tight thread between Peacemaker Season 2 and Man of Tomorrow. From the Quantum Chamber’s reality-bending tricks to hints of Ultraman’s comeback, every piece looks designed to steer the DC Universe toward its next big showdown.

Whether or not Superman himself flies into the series, Chris Smith’s chaotic journey is setting up the stakes for the Man of Steel’s next chapter. Keep watching, as the path from Evergreen to Metropolis is only growing stranger.

