How to Revive Mother Tree and Plant Acorns in 99 Nights in the Forest?

99 Nights in the Forest introduced an exciting new fairy biome in their latest update, featuring a unique Mother Tree quest that challenges players to collect and plant acorns to revive an ancient tree. This quest requires players to explore the new fairy-themed area, farm acorns from special wolves, and plant them along the Mother Tree’s roots to make them grow and reconnect. This guide covers everything you need to know about accessing the fairy biome, collecting acorns, and successfully reviving the ancient tree.

How to Get to Fairy Biome in 99 Nights in the Forest?

To access the fairy biome where the Mother Tree is located, you need to upgrade your map to at least level 3, though level 4 is recommended. Once your map reaches level 3 or higher, the fairy biome becomes visible and accessible on your map.

The fairy biome is located very close to the starting spawn point, making it easy to find even for newer players. You’ll recognize the biome immediately by its distinctive blue-tinted grass. The grass color is noticeably different from the regular green grass in other areas.

Inside the fairy biome, you’ll find wolf variants that are essential for the Mother Tree quest, as they drop acorns when defeated. Look for the massive Mother Tree in the center of the biome!

How to Revive Mother Tree in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Mother Tree quest involves collecting acorns and planting them along the tree’s roots to make them grow and reconnect. Here’s the complete process:

How to Get Acorns

Acorns are obtained by defeating the wolves that spawn in the fairy biome. Farm as many acorns as you can carry, as you’ll need multiple acorns to complete the Mother Tree revival process. The more acorns you collect, the faster you can progress through the quest.

How to Plant Acorns and Revive Mother Tree

Once you have acorns, approach the Mother Tree and look for glowing lights along its roots, these indicate where you can plant acorns. Follow these steps to plant acorns correctly:

Pick up an acorn from your inventory and bring it to the edge of a tree root where you see a glowing light. Position yourself right at the edge or very close to the glowing root area. Press and hold E (or spam click E) to plant the acorn, this may take a few seconds to register. Once planted successfully, the root will begin to grow and extend toward other roots. Continue this process by planting more acorns at different glowing spots along the roots until all the roots connect and circle back to form a complete network.

According to the stone tablet near the Mother Tree, placing acorns near tree roots makes them grow longer. The goal is to keep feeding acorns to the tree until all the separated roots reconnect and the Mother Tree is fully revived. Once you’ve successfully revived the Mother Tree by connecting all its roots, the locked chest near the tree will unlock, granting you access to special rewards.

Reviving the Mother Tree in 99 Nights in the Forest is a rewarding quest that requires map level 3-4, acorn farming from fairy biome wolves, and planting acorns along tree roots. The fairy biome’s location to spawn makes this quest quite straightforward, so make sure you don’t skip it!