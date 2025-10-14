How Spider-Man: Brand New Day Connects to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Summary:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release date is unconfirmed; however, the two are set to release relatively close to each other.

Here’s how Spider-Man: Brand New Day connects with Daredevil: Born Again S2.

Marvel fans have been clamoring for Spider-Man and Daredevil to meet in the MCU. Their civilian identities met in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Matt Murdock helped Peter Parker avoid jail time. This also happened to be Daredevil’s MCU debut on Netflix. Yet, despite both being street-level heroes who often team up in the comics, Spidey and Daredevil haven’t been on screen together. But it looks like that may soon change.

Marvel Confirms Spider-Man and Daredevil Are Deeply Connected

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 and ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ are connected.



“We don't want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important”



In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel TV Head revealed that the two universes are connected and the two teams are in active communication to ensure coherence. Here’s what he had to say.

We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there’s coherence there. We don’t want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important. We’re in a shared universe together, but I would say just the Daredevil comic books, the Punisher comic books depicted a certain tone and an idea of New York in a different way than Spider-Man’s, but they both exist in the same universe. It’s similar. Everything lines up and the impacts are felt, but we’re able to tell different stories.

The Marvel exec emphasized how the tone of both heroes is different, but they do share the same universe. He also mentioned Punisher, who is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Hulk. It is unlikely that Brand New Day will feature Matt Murdock, given the film’s jam-packed lineup of heroes. There’s a strong chance that Spider-Man and Daredevil could finally cross paths in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Will Spider-Man Be in Daredevil: Born Again? It’s Tricky

Matt Murdock showing his powers in Spider-Man: No Way Home | Credit: Marvel Studios

Yes, Spider-Man will likely appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This especially makes sense considering season one ended with Matt assembling his own team against Fisk. Jessica Jones has been confirmed to be a part of season 2, with rumors of Luke Cage joining the lineup. It would make sense for Matt to seek the help of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as well.

That said, there is one important detail here that might prevent it from happening: Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man. Marvel can’t put Spider-Man in any project they desire, like they can with the other heroes. They are free to do so in animated projects; however, for every live-action appearance, Marvel needs the permission of Sony.

It is rumored that Spidey was even set to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, owing to the mature rating of the movie, Sony denied permission for Spider-Man to be in it. The same can be the case with Born Again unless Marvel presents a strong case for Spidey’s inclusion.