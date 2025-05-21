How to Beat Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky Boss in Honkai Star Rail 3.3

Are you ready to take on one of the toughest bosses in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.3? The Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky is a new Echo of War boss that will push your team’s strength and tactics to the limit. Here’s a simple breakdown on how to beat Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky boss in Honkai Star Rail, including its location and the reward it drops.

HSR Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky Boss

The Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky is a new weekly Echo of War boss in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.3. Part of the Titankin faction, this powerful enemy has an interesting lore. Once known as the Sky Titan, or Theos Synthetos, it was responsible for controlling the cycle of day and night in Amphoreus. However, after being defeated, it was merged with humanity.

Even after being fused with humanity, the Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky still sees itself as above mortals. It keeps its distant pride and has little respect for humans.

Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky Boss Boss Details and Stats

To unlock this boss, you’ll need to complete the new Trailblaze Mission titled “The Fall at Dawn’s Rise” which is available in Version 3.3. After completing this mission, the boss will become available as a weekly challenge in the Echoes of War section.

Key Feature Details World Location Amphoreus Tier Echo of War Faction Titankin Damage Types Fire, Lightning, Imaginary Weaknesses Physical, Ice, Quantum Toughness 320 Drops Daythunder Anamnesis (Trace Material)

How to Beat Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky Boss in Honkai Star Rail

Each phase of the Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky boss presents different challenges. Here are some phase-specific strategies to help you win:

1st Phase (Fire)

Attack the “Daythunder Raven,” “Shoot of Hundred Eyes,” and “Twig of Hundred Eyes” to damage the boss.

and to damage the boss. Defeat summons to lower the Temperature and reduce the damage you take from Solar Storm.

to lower the Temperature and reduce the damage you take from Solar Storm. Since this phase is focused on Fire damage, using Ice characters will give you an advantage.

2nd Phase (Lightning)

Use multi-target attacks to seize as many Thundercloud stacks as possible.

to seize as many Thundercloud stacks as possible. If you seize all Thunderclouds, the boss will enter Weakness Break state , giving you a huge damage opportunity.

, giving you a huge damage opportunity. Defeating summons reduces Thundercloud stacks and damages the boss.

3rd Phase (Imaginary)

The Black Tide will inflict Rot on your characters. Use cleansing abilities or swap characters to manage stacks.

on your characters. or swap characters to manage stacks. Defeating “Languid Ethmoid Bone” and “Dried Lacrimal Bone” reduces the Black Tide Sync Rate, lowering the boss’s damage.

and reduces the Black Tide Sync Rate, lowering the boss’s damage. If all characters get “Tide-Corrosion” or are downed, you lose. Focus on keeping at least one character healthy.

Recommended Team Compositions

Since the boss has three distinct phases with different damage types and mechanics, we will show you some phase-specific teams you can use:

Phase Recommended Team Key Strategies Fire Phase (P1) • Jingliu

• March 7th

• Luocha

• Silver Wolf • Use Ice damage.

• March 7th shields help against Solar Storm attacks. Lightning Phase (P2) • Seele

• Fu Xuan

• Lynx

• Bronya • Use Quantum damage.

• Fu Xuan provides damage reduction. Imaginary Phase (P3) • Hyacine

• Qingque

• Natasha

• Pela • Use Physical damage.

• Pela helps by lowering enemy DEF. Balanced Team for All Phases • Hyacine

• Jingliu

• Luocha

• Silver Wolf • Covers Physical and Ice damage types for boss weaknesses.

• Silver Wolf can apply weakness debuffs.

• Luocha provides proper healing.

If you don’t have the characters above, here are some tips you need to remember when trying to defeat the Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky Boss in Honkai Star Rail 3.3:

Include at least one unit that targets the boss’s weakness types (Physical, Ice, Quantum).

(Physical, Ice, Quantum). Always bring a healer to survive through phase damage.

to survive through phase damage. Use shielders or tanks to reduce burst damage.

to reduce burst damage. Consider characters with strong Break Effect to trigger break-based damage and debuffs.

The Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky is definitely an exciting challenge for Trailblazers in the latest Honkai Star Rail version. With three phases featuring different damage types and mechanics, this boss will test your ability to adapt and strategize. Good luck!