If you’ve been slaying every monster you encounter in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re missing out on some serious benefits. Capturing monsters isn’t just a neat trick, it’s often the better way to farm materials efficiently and save time on difficult hunts. When you first start playing, it might seem easier just to bash away until the monster falls. But once you master the art of capturing, you’ll wonder how you ever hunted any other way. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about how to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds!

How to Capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you’re trying to obtain specific monster parts for crafting armor or weapons but can’t seem to get the one you need, one way to increase your chances is by capturing the monster instead of killing it.

To capture a monster, you first need traps, such as a Shock Trap or a Pitfall Trap. A Shock Trap can be crafted by combining a Trap Tool with a Thunderbug, while a Pitfall Trap is made by combining a Trap Tool with a Net. You will also need Tranquilizers to be able to capture them. You can craft Tranq Bombs by combining Sleep Herb and Parashroom.

You can buy the Trap Tool at The Provisions Stockpile, a shop at the Base Camp that sells useful items. There, you can also get Potions, trap materials, Ammo, and more.

When Can You Capture a Monster?

Now that you have these traps and tranqs ready in your pouch, the next step is to hunt a monster and know when to capture it. There are three key signs to watch for:

The Limp

First, your Palico companion will inform you that the monster is starting to look weak. Then, it will be followed by the monster limping away from you; that’s your first two clues. They’ll typically head back to their nest or resting area to sleep and recover. This behavior is a clear indication that their health is low enough to be captured.

Flatline Heartbeat

Keep an eye on the monster’s heartbeat indicator in the bottom left corner of your screen. When that heartbeat starts to flatten out, the monster is in serious trouble—and prime for capture.

The Skull Icon

The most reliable indicator is when a skull icon appears over the monster’s icon on your minimap. This is your guaranteed signal that the monster can be captured. Just be aware this icon sometimes takes a few seconds to appear, so don’t always wait for it if you see other signs.

The Capture Process: Traps and Tranqs

Once you’ve confirmed the monster is weak enough, you need two things: a trap and tranquilizers. You have two main trap options:

Traps Details

Shock Traps These electrify the ground, temporarily paralyzing most monsters.

Pitfall Traps These create a hole that monsters fall into, trapping them for a few seconds.

To use either trap, here are the things you need to do:

Select it from your item menu. Place it on the ground where the monster is or will be. Lure the monster into the trap if necessary.

Important note: Regular environmental traps like vinetraps won’t work for capturing—you need proper hunter traps!

Not all traps work on every monster. For example, Rey Dau can’t be caught with Shock Traps because of its natural resistance to electricity. If a trap isn’t working, try the other type. After successfully trapping the monster, you need to use tranquilizers quickly before they break free. You have three options:

Tranq Types Description

Tranq Bombs Short-range tranquilizers you throw directly at the monster.

Tranq Blades Medium-range tranquilizers fired from your Slinger.

Tranq Ammo Long-range ammo used with bowguns.

No matter which method you choose, you’ll need to hit the monster with tranquilizers twice to complete the capture. Once successful, you’ll see a “Monster Captured” notification plus you will see all the items you get from the monsters, and the hunt will end.

Should You Kill or Capture Monsters?

Deciding whether to capture or kill a monster depends on what you’re hunting for. Generally, capturing is the better option since it provides more material rewards and saves time. You can capture a monster when it’s near death, avoiding the extra risk of fighting it in its enraged state, as monsters often become more aggressive before they die.

Some hunts also require you to capture a monster, so always read the task carefully.

If the task says “Hunt” , you can either capture or kill the monster.

, you can either the monster. If the task says “Slay” , you must kill the monster.

, you the monster. If the task says “Capture”, the mission fails if the monster dies.

Killing a monster is mostly a personal choice—whether for revenge against a tough opponent or for the satisfaction of defeating it. Otherwise, capturing is the best way to end your hunt. Do note that some monsters, particularly Elder Dragons, are immune to all traps and cannot be captured under any circumstances. For these formidable monsters, slaying is your only option. Happy hunting, and may your item box overflow with rare materials!