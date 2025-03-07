How to Catch a Whopper Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds: Catch of a Lifetime Side Quests

One of the most frustrating side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds is Catch of a Lifetime. This quest tasks players with catching a Whopper Fish, which is no ordinary fish. These massive aquatic creatures will test every ounce of your fishing skill in the game. In this guide, I will show you the steps on how to catch a Whopper Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to Find Whopper Fish Locations

Whoppers are special large fish that stand out from regular catches, looking more like small monsters than typical underwater inhabitants. Your Whopper-hunting adventure is limited to one specific location: the Scarlet Forest. Here are the prime spots to look for these massive fish:

Area 17: Great Lake

Great Lake Area 12: Northeast

A Whopper is not the name of a specific fish but rather a category of large fish. There are four types of fish classified as Whoppers:

Fish Name Location Availability Gajau Area 12 and 17 Active from morning to evening Great Trevally More common in Area 17 TBA Gastronome Tuna Only found in Area 17 During plenty Speartuna More common in Area 12 Only seen during a fallow period

How to Catch Whopper Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Catching a Whopper is not that easy. It is like a complex mini-game that requires patience, skill, and precise control. Whopper Fish are large and typically uninterested in small bait. The best bait to catch a Whopper Fish is the Tuff Joint Bait. With that in mind, here’s how to reel in these massive fish:

Select your Tuff Joint Bait. Cast your line past and in front of the fish. Reel in slowly, moving the left thumbstick up and down. Pause occasionally and use a quick downward jerk to attract attention.

When a whopper takes the bait, get ready for a challenging fight:

Move the thumbstick in the same direction the fish is swimming. Stop reeling when the fish moves side to side. Watch for warning messages about rocks or obstacles. Hit R2/RT at the top of the fish’s jump to slam it back into the water. Keep doing these steps until you finally catch it fully.

Mission Details: Catch of a Lifetime Side Quests

This fishing challenge is part of a side quest given by Kanya at the Scarlet Forest base camp. It’s her fourth side quest after you’ve caught a Goldenfish and a Gravid Bowfin. Unlike other fish, a Whopper Fish is not easy to catch. If you fail the first time—or even the second or third—don’t give up! Keep trying until you reel it in.

Completing Catch of a Lifetime rewards you with:

Gunpowderfish Scales x3

Honey x5

Guild Points x20

Catching Whoppers in Monster Hunter Wilds is a true test of your fishing prowess. It’s frustrating, challenging, and incredibly satisfying when you finally reel in one of these massive fish. So grab your fishing rod, head to the Scarlet Forest, and become the ultimate Whopper hunter!

