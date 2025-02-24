The Crystallized Seadragon is a Secret rarity fish in Fisch that many players find difficult to catch. Found in the Calm Zone of Mariana’s Veil, this fish has specific requirements and a tough reeling mechanic. Here is everything you need to know about catching the Crystallized Seadragon in the latest Fisch update.

What Makes Crystallized Seadragon Special?

The Crystallized Seadragon is a Secret rarity fish found only in the Calm Zone of Mariana’s Veil. This fish has a Resilience rating of 1 and applies a -95% progress speed penalty when reeling, making it one of the harder fish to catch in the game. It shares similar difficulty levels with the Lovestorm Eel Supercharged, Ancient Kraken, and Scylla.

If you manage to catch it, you’ll be rewarded with a special cutscene and 40,000 XP. The fish’s value is 0.292 C$/kg, and with an average weight of around 85,000kg, you’re looking at roughly 24,791 C$ for an average catch.

How to Reach Calm Zone in Fisch?

Before you can attempt to catch the Crystallized Seadragon, you need to reach its habitat in the Calm Zone. This is the fourth area in Mariana’s Veil. First, obtain the Fisch Submarine from Dr. Glimmerfin at Roslit Bay to access Mariana’s Veil.

Then, work your way through:

Volcanic Vents Challenger’s Deep Abyssal Zenith

After completing these three areas, you’ll unlock the Calm Zone, which is where our crystalline friend resides.

How to Catch Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch?

Once you’ve made it to the Calm Zone, you can fish for the Crystallized Seadragon from any fishing spot in the area. Unlike some fish that require specific coordinates, this one can be caught throughout the zone. Getting the Crystallized Seadragon to bite requires meeting some specific conditions:

Weather and Season Requirements

Weather : Windy conditions are essential

: Windy conditions are essential Season : Spring is preferred

: Spring is preferred Time of Day: While the fish doesn’t have strict time preferences night fishing yields better results

Bait Selection

The Crystallized Seadragon will only bite on Shark Head bait. This specialty bait can be obtained by:

Catching sharks and converting them into bait

Purchasing from certain merchants

I recommend you stock up on Shark Head baits as it is much better than going back and forth!

Best Rod to Catch Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch

With its extreme Resilience rating of 1, selecting the right fishing rod is crucial for landing the Crystallized Seadragon. Choose any of these rods below for a higher catching chance:

No-Life Rod

Leviathan’s Fang Rod

Note: Crystallized Seadragon usually cannot be caught with passive effects, such as those provided by the Rod Of The Depths and Rod Of The Forgotten Fang.

Rod Enchantments for Crystallized Seadragon

Rod enchantments can significantly improve your chances when hunting the Crystallized Seadragon. The most valuable enchantments for this particular fish are Resilient, Steady, and Controlled, as they directly counter the extreme -95% progress penalty. Resilient enchantments reduce the negative effects on your progress bar, while Steady helps maintain consistent progress during the fight.

The Reward

After successfully reeling in your Crystallized Seadragon, you’ll be treated to a special cutscene showcasing your catch. Beyond the visual spectacle, the rewards are substantial:

40,000 XP

An average of 24,791 C$ for average-sized specimens (based on 85,000kg at 0.292 C$/kg)

Bragging rights for catching one of the game’s most challenging fish

Remember that persistence is key – even the most experienced Fisch players might need multiple attempts to land this crystalline beauty. But when you finally see those cutscenes you will definitely feel that all the effort was worth it.