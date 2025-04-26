How to Catch Studolodon in Fisch Roblox?

The LEGO Event 2025 in Fisch has introduced several exciting new additions to the game, but perhaps none are as impressive as the Studolodon. This massive brick-built fish is the LEGO version of the Megalodon, and catching it is not only a great achievement but also an important step toward completing Brickford’s LEGO bestiary and unlocking the Arctic Explorer boat. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about finding and catching Studolodon in Fisch.

Studolodon Stats in Fisch

The Studolodon is a limited-rarity fish introduced during the LEGO Event 2025. While it might not have the terrifying fangs of the original Megalodon, this brick-built version makes for an impressive addition to any collection.

Stat Details Rarity Limited Location Various islands in First Sea during Studolodon Hunt Preferred Bait Stud Bait Weather/Time/Season Rainy Weight Range TBD

How to Catch Studolodon in Fisch?

Before you can start hunting for the Studolodon, you’ll need to:

Start the LEGO Event 2025 quest by finding Brickford Masterson near Moosewood Island (coordinates: X=410-412, Y=132-137, Z=365-366) Obtain the Brick Built Rod from Brickford (it’s given to you for free when starting his quest) Collect the Stud Bait that Brickford provides.

It’s important to note that the Studolodon can only be caught using the Brick Built Rod – no other fishing rod in the game will work, regardless of its stats.

The Studolodon doesn’t have a fixed spawn location. Instead, it appears during special “Studolodon Hunt” events that function similarly to Megalodon Hunts. The Studolodon can spawn near any random island across the First Sea. When it spawns, you’ll receive a notification message stating:

“There has been a Studolodon spotted somewhere around [Location]! Be the first and only to catch it!”

This tells you which island to head toward to find the Studolodon pool. If you don’t want to wait for natural spawns, you can increase your chances by using Totems. Once you receive the notification about a Studolodon sighting, use a boat to reach there and look for a red shaded area in the water with text saying “LEGO – Studolodon Pool“.

This special pool is where you’ll need to fish to have a chance at catching the Studolodon. The pool will remain active for about 10 minutes or until someone catches the Studolodon. Catching the Studolodon is challenging for several reasons:

You must use the Brick Built Rod, which doesn’t have the best stats When hooked, the Studolodon inflicts a massive -85% Progress Speed penalty on your rod

To improve your chances of successfully landing this beast, use enchants such as Resilient and use the Stud bait.

Conclusion

The Studolodon is one of the most exciting catches in the LEGO Event 2025, and while it presents a challenge, the satisfaction of adding this brick beast to your collection makes the effort worthwhile. Plus, catching it brings you one step closer to completing Brickford’s bestiary and unlocking the Arctic Explorer boat.