How to Catch the Phantom Megalodon in Fisch – Roblox

Are you trying to catch the rare Phantom Megalodon in Fisch but having no luck? This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about finding, hooking, and reeling in this ghostly fish. The Phantom Megalodon is one of the toughest catches in the game, but with the right timing, tools, and techniques, you can add it to your collection.

What is the Phantom Megalodon?

The Phantom Megalodon is a special limited variation of the regular Megalodon found in Fisch. Unlike the regular Megalodon or Ancient Megalodon, this ghostly version has a see-through appearance that shows the shark’s spine and ribcage. Here’s a quick overview of its key stats and features:

Feature Details Rarity Limited (previously Exotic) Location Ancient Isle – Megalodon Hunt Weight Range 50,000kg (min) XP Reward 12,000 XP Value 0.3 C$/kg (potentially 14,925 – 42,000 C$) Progress Speed -85% (Extreme difficulty) Resilience 5 (Extreme)

When and Where to Find the Phantom Megalodon

Finding the Phantom Megalodon requires specific timing and conditions:

Time Requirements: The most important thing to know is that Phantom Megalodons can only be caught during real-life weekends. This limitation makes them rare and valuable. The spawning period starts at 1 AM EST (6 AM UTC) on weekends.

In-Game Conditions : For a Phantom Megalodon to appear, you need: A Megalodon Hunt event to be active An Eclipse happening at the same time as the Hunt To be at the Ancient Isle location

: For a Phantom Megalodon to appear, you need:

The Megalodon Hunt is a server-wide event that will be announced with a message: “There has been a Megalodon spotted past Ancient Isle!” When this happens, a special fishing area will appear behind the Ancient Isle, marked in red on your Fish Radar.

The Eclipse must be a natural one that occurs during the game’s celestial cycle. Using an Eclipse Totem won’t work for spawning the Phantom Megalodon – the Eclipse must happen naturally during the same day cycle as the Megalodon Hunt.

How to Catch a Phantom Megalodon in Fisch?

Fishing Rods

You might be wondering which fishing rods are best to catch Phantom Megalodon in Fisch, and let us tell you that because of the Phantom Megalodon’s extreme weight (minimum 50,000kg), you need a rod that can handle it. Here are some rods that work well:

No Life Rod

King’s Rod

Seraphic Rod

Heaven’s Rod

If you don’t have these rods, we recommend using the rods with “max kg” over 50,000kg and a high “luck” factor. However, be aware that passive effect rods like the Rod of the Depths, Rod of the Eternal King, and Rod of the Forgotten Fang cannot normally catch a Phantom Megalodon through their passive abilities.

Bait

The best bait for Phantom Megalodon is Shark Head. This increases your chances of hooking this rare fish. While the Phantom Megalodon can be caught in any weather, season, or time of day, these conditions can improve your chances:

For normal fishing:

Time : Night

: Night Weather : Windy

: Windy Season : Autumn

: Autumn Bait: Weird Algae

During Aurora Borealis (higher catch rate):

Time : Night

: Night Weather : Aurora Borealis

: Aurora Borealis Season : Autumn or Winter

: Autumn or Winter Bait: Shark Head

Is the Phantom Megalodon Worth Catching in Fisch?

Catching the Phantom Megalodon is one of the most challenging achievements in Fisch. While the hunt can be frustrating due to the limited spawn conditions and tough reeling mechanics, the rewards are well worth it! Make sure you’re online during weekend Eclipses, have the right equipment ready, and position yourself at Ancient Isle when Megalodon Hunts are announced. You might not succeed on your first attempt—or even your fifth—but when you finally see that ghostly shark emerge from the depths, you’ll know it was worth the effort.