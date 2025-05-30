Home » Gaming » How to Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign?

How to Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Getting tired of your default look in Elden Ring Nightreign? You’re not alone. While the game offers some incredible outfit options, unlocking the ability to change your appearance isn’t as straightforward as you might expect. Let’s walk through everything you need to know about changing outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to Unlock Outfit Changes

Before you can even think about switching up your look, you’ll need to prove yourself worthy by completing some challenges. The requirement is straightforward but demanding: you must defeat two different Nightlords.

Here’s the catch, though: you can’t defeat the same Nightlord twice and have it count. Each victory needs to be against a different boss, which means you’re committing to some serious gameplay time before you can even access the outfit system.

After you’ve proven yourself by defeating two Nightlords, the Iron Menial (the caretaker at Roundtable Hold) will let you know he’s set up something special for you. Head to the east wing of the Roundtable Hold. If you’re having trouble finding it, just open your map and look for the “Change garb” option. The mirror will be clearly marked, and once you interact with it, you’ll finally have access to the outfit customization menu.

Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign (2)
Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign (1)

Understanding the Murk Currency System

Here’s where things get interesting and potentially frustrating. Every outfit in Nightreign costs Murk, a currency you earn by completing expeditions. Whether you succeed or fail, you’ll get some Murk for your efforts, which is nice since these expeditions can be pretty challenging. The pricing structure works like this:

  • Dawn outfits: 14,000 Murk each
  • Darkness outfits: 35,000 Murk each
  • Dark Souls-inspired outfits: 7,500 Murk each

All Available Outfits

CharacterDefaultDawnDarknessDark Souls Outfit #1Dark Souls Outfit #2
PriceFree14,000 Murk35,000 Murk7,500 Murk7,500 Murk
WylderDefault WyderDawn WylderDarkness WylderAbysswalkerLion Knight
DuchessDefault DuchessDawn DuchessDarkness DuchessBlack LeatherWraith
RevenantDefault RevenantDawn RevenantDarkness RevenantThe Sister in the PaintingDragon School
RecluseDefault RecluseDawn RecluseDarkness RecluseHeretic SorcererEmerald Fate
RaiderDefault RaiderDawn RaiderDarkness RaiderRock-LikeCatarina
ExecutorDefault ExecutorDawn ExecutorDarkness ExecutorThornsSable Church
GuardianDefault GuardianDawn GuardianDarkness GuardianSunlight Knight Wayfarer
IroneyeDefault IroneyeDawn IroneyeDarkness IroneyeRingfingerSellsword

Getting the most out of Nightreign’s outfit system comes down to patience. Focus on completing those first two expeditions to unlock the basic system, then decide whether you want to go for the cheaper outfits or save up for the more expensive options.

Remember that outfits are purely cosmetic; they won’t give you any gameplay advantages. The grind might seem annoying at first, but the satisfaction of finally unlocking that perfect look makes all those expedition runs worth it.

