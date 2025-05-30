How to Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Getting tired of your default look in Elden Ring Nightreign? You’re not alone. While the game offers some incredible outfit options, unlocking the ability to change your appearance isn’t as straightforward as you might expect. Let’s walk through everything you need to know about changing outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to Unlock Outfit Changes

Before you can even think about switching up your look, you’ll need to prove yourself worthy by completing some challenges. The requirement is straightforward but demanding: you must defeat two different Nightlords.

Here’s the catch, though: you can’t defeat the same Nightlord twice and have it count. Each victory needs to be against a different boss, which means you’re committing to some serious gameplay time before you can even access the outfit system.

After you’ve proven yourself by defeating two Nightlords, the Iron Menial (the caretaker at Roundtable Hold) will let you know he’s set up something special for you. Head to the east wing of the Roundtable Hold. If you’re having trouble finding it, just open your map and look for the “Change garb” option. The mirror will be clearly marked, and once you interact with it, you’ll finally have access to the outfit customization menu.

Understanding the Murk Currency System

Here’s where things get interesting and potentially frustrating. Every outfit in Nightreign costs Murk, a currency you earn by completing expeditions. Whether you succeed or fail, you’ll get some Murk for your efforts, which is nice since these expeditions can be pretty challenging. The pricing structure works like this:

Dawn outfits : 14,000 Murk each

: 14,000 Murk each Darkness outfits : 35,000 Murk each

: 35,000 Murk each Dark Souls-inspired outfits: 7,500 Murk each

All Available Outfits

Character Default Dawn Darkness Dark Souls Outfit #1 Dark Souls Outfit #2 Price Free 14,000 Murk 35,000 Murk 7,500 Murk 7,500 Murk Wylder Default Wyder Dawn Wylder Darkness Wylder Abysswalker Lion Knight Duchess Default Duchess Dawn Duchess Darkness Duchess Black Leather Wraith Revenant Default Revenant Dawn Revenant Darkness Revenant The Sister in the Painting Dragon School Recluse Default Recluse Dawn Recluse Darkness Recluse Heretic Sorcerer Emerald Fate Raider Default Raider Dawn Raider Darkness Raider Rock-Like Catarina Executor Default Executor Dawn Executor Darkness Executor Thorns Sable Church Guardian Default Guardian Dawn Guardian Darkness Guardian Sunlight Knight Wayfarer Ironeye Default Ironeye Dawn Ironeye Darkness Ironeye Ringfinger Sellsword

Getting the most out of Nightreign’s outfit system comes down to patience. Focus on completing those first two expeditions to unlock the basic system, then decide whether you want to go for the cheaper outfits or save up for the more expensive options.

Remember that outfits are purely cosmetic; they won’t give you any gameplay advantages. The grind might seem annoying at first, but the satisfaction of finally unlocking that perfect look makes all those expedition runs worth it.