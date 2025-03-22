Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a seasonal system that changes how you play. As the seasons shift, things like stealth and gathering resources are affected, giving you new ways to complete missions. Timing your actions with the right season can make tough missions easier. This guide will show you how seasons work and how to use them to your advantage in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to Change Seasons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The seasonal system in Assassin’s Creed Shadows isn’t just automatic. You actually can control when the seasons change, which helps a lot when planning on missions. You will unlock this ability after completing the An Upayalable Debt quest.

Look at the top-right corner of your World Menu to find the compass. This handy tool displays:

The current season (Spring, Summer, Fall, or Winter).

(Spring, Summer, Fall, or Winter). A white meter that fills clockwise as days pass.

that fills clockwise as days pass. North (N) marks the start of a season.

marks the start of a season. South (S) indicates mid-season (early to late transition).

You have two main ways to advance seasons once the meter reaches either halfway (S) or completes a full circle (N):

Fast Travel: Simply teleporting to a fast travel point will trigger the seasonal change if the meter is ready. Manual Advancement: Open the World Map and hold the Change Season button when it becomes available (mid-season or almost full-season)

This system lets you plan smartly in the game. You can delay a season change to finish important tasks or speed up time to get better conditions for certain missions.

How Assassin’s Creed Shadows Seasons Affect Your Gameplay

Seasons have a big impact on stealth. Summer rainstorms and winter snowstorms make it much harder for enemies to see you, which is great for sneaking into places. Guards have trouble spotting you during these storms, even if you move at normal speed. Saving tough stealth missions for rainy summer days or snowy winter nights can make them much easier to complete.

Seasons also affect how you get around Japan. In winter, deep snow slows you down, making it harder to escape quickly. Rivers and lakes freeze, so you can’t swim but can walk across areas you couldn’t before. Spring and summer are the easiest for travel, letting you move freely without any weather getting in the way.

Moreover, the seasonal reset system also makes you think about timing. Contracts will reset with each half-season and full-season change, giving you fresh opportunitites to earn XP and resources. POIs refill with new enemies and loot, so you can go back for more rewards. Your scouts also return and are ready for missions again, helping you gather resources and gather more information.

How to Use Seasonal Resets in Assassin’s Creed Shadow Efficiently

You can make use of the seasonal transitions to help you with:

Strategy Tips Contract Optimization Since contracts reset at mid-season (S) and full-season changes (N), you should:



• Complete all contracts before the season changes.

• Focus on high-value contracts first.

• Save hard contracts for weather that suits your play style. POI Farming Enemy outposts and hostile POIs refresh with each seasonal transition, making them perfect for farming:



• Clear key enemy areas before the season changes.

• Return after the change for new loot and XP.

• Target spots with rare materials or scrolls. Scout Deployment Your scouts can bring valuable resources back to your hideout, but timing matters:



• Send scouts out just before the season changes.

• Mark items for smuggling ahead of time.

• Season change will auto-deliver goods to your hideout.

By working with the season system rather than ignoring it, you’ll find yourself progressing much faster through Assassin’s Creed Shadows while enjoying the beautiful visual changes that come with each new season in Japan. THis system might be one of the most innovative gameplay mechanics in the series and mastering it will give you a significant advantage throughout your journey!