How to Claim Your Fortnite FTC Refund: Simple Guide for Players

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started sending out refunds to Fortnite players who were charged for unwanted purchases back in 2018 until 2022. With payments averaging around $114 per player, here’s the step-by-step on how to claim your Fortnite FTC refund.

Who Can Get the Fortnite FTC Refund?

Epic Games, Fortnite’s creator, agreed to pay $520 million to settle FTC allegations that they tricked players into making unwanted purchases and made it too easy for kids to buy things without parental approval. The first round of payments, totaling $72 million, is already going out to players who filed claims by October 8th, 2024. You might be eligible for a refund if any of these situations apply to you:

You were charged for in-game items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022 .

and . Your child made purchases without your permission between January 2017 and November 2018 .

and . Your account was locked after disputing charges with your credit card company between January 2017 and September 2022.

Remember, you need to be at least 18 years old to file a claim. If you’re younger, ask a parent or guardian to submit the claim for you.

How to Claim Your Fortnite FTC Refund

The process to claim your Fortnite FTC refund is pretty straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Fortnite Refund. Get your Epic Account ID if you don’t have a claim number. Choose how you want to receive your payment – PayPal or check.

If you can not find your Epic Account ID, follow these simple steps:

Log into Epic Games. Hover over your account name. Click Account. Look for your ID under Account Information.

You can also find your account ID in Fortnite in-game by clicking your profile picture in the Lobby, and then opening Settings. Then go to Account and Privacy and your Epic Account ID will be shown there.

Important Things to Remember

There are some important things you need to remember. You only have until January 10th, 2025, to submit your claim. The payment amount varies, depending on several factors, but it’s usually around $114 per player. Don’t worry, filing a claim won’t affect your Fortnite account or any purchased items, your account is safe. If you file now, expect the payment sometime in 2025. Keep in mind, that only U.S. players are eligible for refunds.

If you run into any problems or have questions while trying to claim your refund, you can:

Call 1-833-915-0880

Email admin@fortniterefund.com

Legitimate FTC refunds are always free, so never pay anyone who promises to help you get your refund for a fee. Get your claim in before the deadline to make sure you don’t miss out on your refund. The process is simple, and you might get back more than you expect.