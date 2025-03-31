How to Complete Azure Lagoon Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Azure Lagoon is one of the new islands introduced in Fisch’s Second Sea update. This mysterious foggy location is home to 12 unique fish species that range from common catches to extremely rare secrets. If you’re looking to complete your Azure Lagoon bestiary and catch every fish in the Azure Lagoon, this guide has everything you need to know.

How to Get to Azure Lagoon

Before you can start fishing in Azure Lagoon, you need to:

Reach level 250 in the First Sea Defeat Cthulhu in the boss fight at Terrapin Island Travel to the Second Sea via the Sea Traveler NPC Spawn a boat and head southwest to find Azure Lagoon at co-ordinates: X: 1133, Y: 105, Z: -560

The island has a distinctive foggy atmosphere with blue-green waters and is one of the first areas you’ll want to visit in the Second Sea.

Azure Lagoon Bestiary Complete Fish List

The Azure Lagoon bestiary contains 12 fish species with varying rarity levels and catch requirements. Here’s a comprehensive table with all the information you need:

Fish Name Rarity Resilience Progress Speed Weather Time Season Bait Value (C$/kg) Avg. Weight (kg) Avg. Value (C$) Murkfin Common 55 (Easy) -20% Foggy Day Autumn Worm 1.00 31.5 31.5 Brackscale Uncommon 52 (Easy) -15% Rain Any Spring Seaweed 1.75 42 73.5 Lagoon Dart Uncommon 40 (Moderate) -18% Rain Night Summer Shrimp 1.53 51 77.9 Swampjaw Unusual 28 (Hard) -32% Rain Night Autumn Insect 1.67 84 140 Glimmer Guppy Unusual 34 (Moderate) -30% Foggy Day Winter Flakes 2.03 66 134.1 Reed Striker Rare 23 (Hard) -28% Windy Night Summer Minnow 3.30 108 356.5 Algae Lurker Rare 24 (Hard) -25% Clear Day Spring Squid 2.83 126 357 Azure Prowler Legendary 6 (Extreme) -65% Clear Night Autumn Mist Worms 7.29 168 1225 Phantom Brine Legendary 7 (Extreme) -62% Foggy Day Winter Mist Worms 8.59 150 1288.2 Bloomtail Mythical 3 (Extreme) -80% Rain Night Spring Mist Worms 13.17 210 2765 Depth Drifter Exotic 1 (Extreme) -92% Windy Any Summer Golden Worm 4.17 1260 5250 Verdant Mirage Secret 1 (Extreme) -88% Foggy Day Autumn Luminous Larva 20.83 840 17500

Each fish in the Azure Lagoon has different stats that affect how hard they are to catch:

Resilience : How much the fish fights back. Lower numbers mean the fish is harder to catch.

: How much the fish fights back. Lower numbers mean the fish is harder to catch. Progress Speed: How quickly your progress bar fills when catching. Higher negative percentages make catching more difficult.

The fish in Azure Lagoon range from easy catches like the Murkfin to extremely challenging ones like the Depth Drifter and Verdant Mirage.

Best Rods for Azure Lagoon Bestiary

To successfully complete the Azure Lagoon bestiary, you’ll need rods with strong stats, particularly Resilience. Here are the recommended rods:

For Common to Rare Fish : Any rod with at least 20 Resilience will work

: Any rod with at least 20 Resilience will work For Legendary Fish : You’ll need rods with 30+ Resilience

: You’ll need rods with 30+ Resilience For Mythical, Exotic, and Secret Fish: Use rods with 50+ Resilience

Some of the best rods for Azure Lagoon include:

Ethereal Prism Rod – Great all-around stats that work well in the Second Sea Abyssal Spectre Rod – Strong Resilience stat that helps with the challenging fish Rod of the Forgotten Fang – Has a useful passive ability that can help with difficult catches

Note that many First Sea rods have been nerfed in the Second Sea, so these recommended rods maintain good stats despite the nerfs.

Best Enchants for Azure Lagoon Bestiary

To improve your chances of catching the more challenging fish in Azure Lagoon, consider these enchants:

Quality Enchant – Boosts all rod stats, making it easier to catch a variety of fish

– Boosts all rod stats, making it easier to catch a variety of fish Mystical Enchant – Specifically increases Resilience, which is crucial for the harder fish

Bait Strategies for Azure Bestiary

While using the preferred bait for each fish is always recommended, here are some alternative baits that work well in Azure Lagoon:

Coral and Deep Corals – Increase Resilience and Lure Speed

– Increase Resilience and Lure Speed Seaweed – Good all-around bait that works for many fish

– Good all-around bait that works for many fish Second Sea Baits – Consider trying the new baits introduced in the Second Sea for stat boosts

For the rarest fish, always use their specific preferred baits:

Mist Worms for Legendary and Mythical fish

for Legendary and Mythical fish Golden Worm for the Exotic Depth Drifter

for the Exotic Depth Drifter Luminous Larva for the Secret Verdant Mirage

The three most challenging fish in Azure Lagoon are the Bloomtail, Depth Drifter, and Verdant Mirage. Each requires specific conditions and equipment to catch successfully.

Bloomtail : The Bloomtail is a dark blue colored fish with light blue fins. To catch this fish, you need to find it during rainy nights in Spring. Make sure your rod has at least 50 Resilience, and consider applying the Mystical enchant to give yourself the best chance. Always use Mist Worms as bait since the Bloomtail won’t be attracted to anything else. Be prepared for a long struggle due to its -80% progress speed , which means your progress bar will fill extremely slowly. Don’t give up if it takes several minutes to reel in, as the Bloomtail’s high value makes it worth the wait.

: The Bloomtail is a dark blue colored fish with light blue fins. To catch this fish, you need to find it during rainy nights in Spring. Make sure your rod has and consider applying the Mystical enchant to give yourself the best chance. Always use Mist Worms as bait since the Bloomtail won’t be attracted to anything else. Be prepared for a long struggle due to its , which means your progress bar will fill extremely slowly. Don’t give up if it takes several minutes to reel in, as the Bloomtail’s high value makes it worth the wait. Depth Drifter : The Depth Drifter is a beautiful cyan blue fish with large light blue fins that can be found in the deepest parts of Azure Lagoon. This exotic fish appears during windy weather in Summer and, interestingly, can be caught at any time of day. You’ll need your rod with the highest possible Resilience stat, as this fish has an incredible – 92% progress speed penalty .

: The Depth Drifter is a beautiful cyan blue fish with large light blue fins that can be found in the deepest parts of Azure Lagoon. This exotic fish appears during windy weather in Summer and, interestingly, can be caught at any time of day. You’ll need your rod with the highest possible Resilience stat, as this fish has an incredible – . Verdant Mirage: The Verdant Mirage is the ultimate challenge in Azure Lagoon. This secret fish appears as a dark cyan beauty with bright light blue accents that seem to shimmer like an illusion in the water. To have any chance of catching it, look for foggy days during Autumn when the conditions are just right. Use your absolute best rod with maximum Resilience stats, and don’t even think about trying without Luminous Larva bait. With its punishing -88% progress speed, the Verdant Mirage will test your determination like no other fish.

Take your time, upgrade your gear, and work through the fish from easiest to hardest. With patience and the right equipment, you’ll complete the Azure Lagoon bestiary in no time.