How to Complete Brickford’s LEGO Bestiary in Fisch?

The new LEGO collaboration event has brought an exciting brick-themed update to Fisch, featuring a special LEGO Pool with 16 fish to collect. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about completing Brickford’s LEGO Bestiary, from finding the pools to the best rod setups for catching each fish.

How to Find the LEGO Pool in Fisch?

To access the LEGO Pool content, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Find Brickford NPC at Moosewood in Sea 1. Talk to him to receive the Brick Built Rod and Stud Bait (these are required for catching LEGO fish) LEGO Pools spawn randomly across the first sea every 15 minutes. Each pool remains active for 10 minutes before disappearing When a pool spawns, you’ll receive a message saying “The LEGO Pool has appeared somewhere around (Island Name)” You can also ask the NPC for the location of the pool.

Note: For Studolodon specifically, you’ll need to find a Studolodon-LEGO pool, which has a different spawning mechanism than regular LEGO Pools.

Complete Brickford’s LEGO Bestiary Fish List

The LEGO Bestiary features 16 fish with varying difficulties. Here’s the complete information:

Fish Name Image Resilience Value Information Azure Studfish 100 (Very Easy) • 24 C$/kg

• 1.7 kg avg

• 40.8 C$ avg Clown Brickfish 95 (Easy) • 100 C$/kg

• 0.55 kg avg

• 55 C$ avg Goldbrick 90 (Easy) • 25 C$/kg

• 2.75 kg avg

• 68.8 C$ avg Yellow Studfish 85 (Easy) • 38.5 C$/kg

• 2.6 kg avg

• 100 C$ avg Stud Turtle 80 (Easy) • 40 C$/kg

• 6.5 kg avg

• 260 C$ avg Brickhorse 75 (Easy) • 63.6 C$/kg

• 3.75 kg avg

• 238.6 C$ avg Cardinal Studfish 70 (Easy) • 74.1 C$/kg

• 3.65 kg avg

• 270.4 C$ avg Crab Stud 60 (Easy) • 56.3 C$/kg

• 5.15 kg avg

• 289.7 C$ avg Jellystud 50 (Easy) • 100 C$/kg

• 2.75 kg avg

• 275 C$ avg Studling Crab 40 (Moderate) • 120 C$/kg

• 3.25 kg avg

• 390 C$ avg Stud Koi 40 (Moderate) • 2.9 C$/kg

• 122.5 kg avg

• 354.6 C$ avg Stud Shark 35 (Moderate) • 46.4 C$/kg

• 9 kg avg

• 417.9 C$ avg Studphin 30 (Moderate) • 77.8 C$/kg

• 5.75 kg avg

• 447.2 C$ avg Glow Brick 20 (Hard) • 26.7 C$/kg

• 19.5 kg avg

• 520 C$ avg Tentabrick 15 (Hard) • 9 C$/kg

• 65 kg avg

• 585 C$ avg Studolodon 10 (Hard) • 10 C$/kg

• 92.5 kg avg

• 925 C$ avg

Best Fishing Rods for LEGO Bestiary

For the LEGO Bestiary, you’re limited to using the Brick Built Rod provided by Brickford. This special rod is required to catch fish in the LEGO Pools.

Best Baits for LEGO Bestiary

All LEGO fish favor the Stud Bait given by Brickford, making it the primary choice. However, since fishing at LEGO Pools guarantees a catch from the bestiary, you can use alternative baits for stat boosts:

Stud Bait Seaweeds Corals Deep Corals Worms

Best Enchants for LEGO Bestiary

The fish in the LEGO Bestiary have varying resilience values, so different enchantments are useful depending on which fish you’re targeting:

Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) Resilient (+35% Resilience) Divine (+45% Luck, +20% Resilience, +20% Lure Speed) Blessed Song (+40% Progress Speed) – Perfect for Studolodon with its -85% Progress Speed) Steady (+20% Progress Speed) Quality (+15% Luck, +5% Resilience, +15% Lure Speed, +5% Progress Speed) Mystical (Exalted) (+25% Luck, +45% Resilience, +15% Lure Speed, +10% Progress Speed)

Best Rod, Bait, and Enchant Combinations

Here are the most effective combinations for completing the LEGO Bestiary:

For Easy Fish : Brick Built Rod + Hasty + Stud Bait For Moderate Fish: Brick Built Rod + Divine + Stud Bait For Studolodon Hunt: Brick Built Rod + Blessed Song + Stud Bait

Completing Brickford’s LEGO Bestiary rewards you with items and a significant amount of coins. Since the event is time-limited, make sure to prioritize finding LEGO Pools when they spawn and use the optimal rod setups for each difficulty level of fish.