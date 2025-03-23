How to Complete Cults Curse Bestiary in Fisch

The new Cults Curse event has arrived in Fisch just one week before the big Dreamer update. This limited-time event introduces an exclusive pool with eight special fish that offer great XP bonuses and high value. If you want to catch all these rare fish before they disappear, you’re in the right place. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Cults Curse Bestiary in Fisch.

What is the Cults Curse Bestiary?

The Cults Curse Bestiary is a collection of eight limited-time fish you can only catch in the exclusive Cults Curse pool. These fish have unique designs and are quite valuable compared to regular catches. The Bestiary will only be available until the developers remove it with the upcoming Dreamer update, so you should try to complete it as soon as possible.

Where to Find the Cults Curse Pool

To get to the Cults Curse pool, you need to:

Find Silas, the NPC character standing in Moosewood Island. Talk to Silas, who will teleport you to the Cults Curse area. In this area, you’ll see a closed section on the left – this is the Cults Curse Pool To open this pool, the community needs to collectively catch 285.7 million fish across all Fisch servers. Once this goal is reached, the pool will unlock for everyone

All 8 Fish in the Cults Curse Bestiary

Here’s the complete list of all fish in the Cults Curse Bestiary:

Fish Name Type Progress Speed Veilborn Parasite Limited -75% Profane Ray Limited -70% Eldritch Spineback Limited -35% Bloodscript Eel Limited -70% Abyssal Maw Limited -55% The Whispering One Limited -95% Wretched Guppy Limited +10% Hollow Gazer Limited -15%

The great thing about this exclusive pool is that there are no specific requirements for catching these fish. You don’t need to worry about using certain baits, fishing during specific times, or in particular weather conditions. Just cast your line in the Cults Curse pool, and you’ll only catch these special limited-time fish.

Best Equipment for Cults Curse Fishing

Best Rods

Since most fish in the Cults Curse pool have significant negative progress speed effects, you’ll want to use rods that can help counter this:

Poseidon Rod – Great for handling the high progress speed debuffs

– Great for handling the high progress speed debuffs Rod of the Depths – Gives you a chance to catch double fish after every three catches

– Gives you a chance to catch double fish after every three catches No-Life Rod – Chance to stun fish while reeling plus more value from hexed mutation.

– Chance to stun fish while reeling plus more value from hexed mutation. Ethereal Prism Rod – Chance of getting prismize mutation.

– Chance of getting prismize mutation. Rod of The Forgotten Fang – This rod’s passive ability can guarantee more high-value fish

Best Enchants

The right enchants can make fishing in this pool much easier:

Quality – Improves your catches

– Improves your catches Steady – Helps counter the negative progress speed of most fish in this pool

The Cults Curse Bestiary in Fisch offers a great opportunity to catch some of the most valuable fish in the game. Since the pool will be removed with the upcoming Dreamer update, it’s best to complete this bestiary as soon as possible. The fish are exclusive to this event and offer good XP and money rewards.