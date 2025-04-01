How to Complete Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

The Cursed Shores is one of the most challenging locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, featuring a large foggy island with a Cthulhu statue at its center. This eerie paradise is home to 13 fish species ranging from common catches to the near-impossible Secret fish. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete The Cursed Shores bestiary.

How to Get to The Cursed Shores in Fisch

To reach The Cursed Shores after entering the Second Sea:

From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), spawn a boat and head South-East

Look for a large foggy island with a Cthulhu statue in the center

The exact GPS coordinates are: X: -235, Y: 85, Z: 1930

Complete Cursed Shores Bestiary Fish List

The Cursed Shores bestiary features 13 fish. While you only need 12 fish to complete the bestiary (the Secret fish is optional), catching all 13 presents the ultimate challenge. Here’s the complete information:

Fish Image Resilience & Progress Speed Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait Value Information Blisterfish (Common) • Resilience: 15 (Hard)

• Progress: -64% • Rain

• Night

• Autumn Worm • 5 C$/kg

• 14 kg avg

• 70 C$ avg Gloombiter (Common) • Resilience: 15 (Hard)

• Progress: -66% • Foggy

• Night

• Winter Shrimp • 5 C$/kg

• 15.5 kg avg

• 77.5 C$ avg Murkslither (Uncommon) • Resilience: 13 (Hard)

• Progress: -63% • Rain

• Night

• Winter Squid • 6 C$/kg

• 28.5 kg avg

• 171 C$ avg Rotjaw (Uncommon) • Resilience: 14 (Hard)

• Progress: -62% • Foggy

• Day

• Autumn Minnow • 6.1 C$/kg

• 25.5 kg avg

• 155.8 C$ avg Tumor Pike (Unusual) • Resilience: 11 (Hard)

• Progress: -70% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Insect • 6.4 C$/kg

• 47 kg avg

• 299.1 C$ avg Split Eye Snapper (Unusual) • Resilience: 12 (Hard)

• Progress: -68% • Windy

• Day

• Spring Flakes • 6.3 C$/kg

• 42.5 kg avg

• 269.2 C$ avg Hollowfin (Rare) • Resilience: 10 (Hard)

• Progress: -67% • Clear

• Night

• Winter Squid • 7.3 C$/kg

• 68 kg avg

• 495.8 C$ avg Crawling Angler (Rare) • Resilience: 9 (Extreme)

• Progress: -69% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Sapphire Krill • 8.8 C$/kg

• 76.5 kg avg

• 672.9 C$ avg Veinspawn (Legendary) • Resilience: 8 (Extreme)

• Progress: -80% • Rain

• Night

• Winter Mist Worms • 11.8 C$/kg

• 102 kg avg

• 1,204.2 C$ avg Screaming Fluke (Legendary) • Resilience: 7 (Extreme)

• Progress: -82% • Windy

• Night

• Autumn Mist Worms • 10.4 C$/kg

• 136 kg avg

• 1,416.7 C$ avg Chasm Leech (Mythical) • Resilience: 6 (Extreme)

• Progress: -92% • Foggy

• Any time • Winter Mist Worms • 10.4 C$/kg

• 204 kg avg

• 2,125 C$ avg Dreaming Aberration (Exotic) • Resilience: 3 (Extreme)

• Progress: -95% • Foggy

• Night

• Spring Mist Worms • 2.0 C$/kg

• 3,060 kg avg

• 6,020.8 C$ avg Abyssborn Monstrosity (Secret) • Resilience: 1 (Extreme)

• Progress: -97% • Rain

• Night

• Winter Luminous Larva • 4.3 C$/kg

• 4,080 kg avg

• 17,708.3 C$ avg

Best Fishing Rods for The Cursed Shores Bestiary

First Sea rods suffer a -50% stat penalty, making Second Sea rods essential.

Azure of Lagoon (Second Sea rod) provides good base stats for beginners

Free Spirit Rod with its 150% Luck bonus helps offset the difficult resilience requirements

Great Dreamer Rod (available in The Cursed Shores for 500,000 E$) becomes essential with its 80% Luck and strong resilience bonuses

Ethereal Prism Rod or Heaven’s Rod offer excellent alternatives

Rod of the Eternal King

Rod of the Forgotten Fang

Best Enchants for The Cursed Shores Bestiary

The haunting fish of The Cursed Shores have extremely negative progress speeds, making specific enchantments critical for success.

Steady enchant (+20% Progress Speed)

Resilient (+35% Resilience)

Quality enchant (+20% Catch Quality)

For the most challenging catches:

Controlled (+25% Progress Speed, -15% Lure Speed) provides the necessary progress boost for Mythical to Secret fish

Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) helps when paired with high-tier rods that already have progress speed bonuses

Best Baits for The Cursed Shores Bestiary

The Cursed Shores fish demand very specific baits that match their exact preferences:

Common fish can be caught with basic Worm and Shrimp baits

Uncommon fish require slightly more specialized baits including Squid, Minnow, and Insect

Unusual and Rare fish demand specific baits

The Secret Abyssborn Monstrosity requires the extremely rare Luminous Larva, one of the most difficult baits to obtain in the game

Alternative recommendations:

Weird Algae and Night Shrimp can be effective substitutes for high-rarity fish if you’re having trouble finding the specific baits

Deep Coral bait pairs well with certain rods for improved chances

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

For optimal fishing success in The Cursed Shores, here are the best rod and enchantment pairings for each fish tier:

Azure of Lagoon + Steady enchant + appropriate bait

Great Dreamer Rod + Controlled enchant + appropriate bait

Heaven’s Rod + Deep Coral bait + Controlled/Hasty

Free Spirit Rod + Immortal enchant (if available) + appropriate bait

Completing this bestiary is well worth your time. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: The Cursed Shores” badge. With 13 total fish (12 needed for completion).