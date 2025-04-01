How to Complete Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

The Cursed Shores is one of the most challenging locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, featuring a large foggy island with a Cthulhu statue at its center. This eerie paradise is home to 13 fish species ranging from common catches to the near-impossible Secret fish. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete The Cursed Shores bestiary.
Table of Contents
How to Get to The Cursed Shores in Fisch
To reach The Cursed Shores after entering the Second Sea:
- From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), spawn a boat and head South-East
- Look for a large foggy island with a Cthulhu statue in the center
- The exact GPS coordinates are: X: -235, Y: 85, Z: 1930
Complete Cursed Shores Bestiary Fish List
The Cursed Shores bestiary features 13 fish. While you only need 12 fish to complete the bestiary (the Secret fish is optional), catching all 13 presents the ultimate challenge. Here’s the complete information:
|Fish
|Image
|Resilience & Progress Speed
|Conditions (Weather/Time/Season)
|Bait
|Value Information
|Blisterfish (Common)
|• Resilience: 15 (Hard)
• Progress: -64%
|• Rain
• Night
• Autumn
|Worm
|• 5 C$/kg
• 14 kg avg
• 70 C$ avg
|Gloombiter (Common)
|• Resilience: 15 (Hard)
• Progress: -66%
|• Foggy
• Night
• Winter
|Shrimp
|• 5 C$/kg
• 15.5 kg avg
• 77.5 C$ avg
|Murkslither (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: 13 (Hard)
• Progress: -63%
|• Rain
• Night
• Winter
|Squid
|• 6 C$/kg
• 28.5 kg avg
• 171 C$ avg
|Rotjaw (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: 14 (Hard)
• Progress: -62%
|• Foggy
• Day
• Autumn
|Minnow
|• 6.1 C$/kg
• 25.5 kg avg
• 155.8 C$ avg
|Tumor Pike (Unusual)
|• Resilience: 11 (Hard)
• Progress: -70%
|• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn
|Insect
|• 6.4 C$/kg
• 47 kg avg
• 299.1 C$ avg
|Split Eye Snapper (Unusual)
|• Resilience: 12 (Hard)
• Progress: -68%
|• Windy
• Day
• Spring
|Flakes
|• 6.3 C$/kg
• 42.5 kg avg
• 269.2 C$ avg
|Hollowfin (Rare)
|• Resilience: 10 (Hard)
• Progress: -67%
|• Clear
• Night
• Winter
|Squid
|• 7.3 C$/kg
• 68 kg avg
• 495.8 C$ avg
|Crawling Angler (Rare)
|• Resilience: 9 (Extreme)
• Progress: -69%
|• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn
|Sapphire Krill
|• 8.8 C$/kg
• 76.5 kg avg
• 672.9 C$ avg
|Veinspawn (Legendary)
|• Resilience: 8 (Extreme)
• Progress: -80%
|• Rain
• Night
• Winter
|Mist Worms
|• 11.8 C$/kg
• 102 kg avg
• 1,204.2 C$ avg
|Screaming Fluke (Legendary)
|• Resilience: 7 (Extreme)
• Progress: -82%
|• Windy
• Night
• Autumn
|Mist Worms
|• 10.4 C$/kg
• 136 kg avg
• 1,416.7 C$ avg
|Chasm Leech (Mythical)
|• Resilience: 6 (Extreme)
• Progress: -92%
|• Foggy
• Any time • Winter
|Mist Worms
|• 10.4 C$/kg
• 204 kg avg
• 2,125 C$ avg
|Dreaming Aberration (Exotic)
|• Resilience: 3 (Extreme)
• Progress: -95%
|• Foggy
• Night
• Spring
|Mist Worms
|• 2.0 C$/kg
• 3,060 kg avg
• 6,020.8 C$ avg
|Abyssborn Monstrosity (Secret)
|• Resilience: 1 (Extreme)
• Progress: -97%
|• Rain
• Night
• Winter
|Luminous Larva
|• 4.3 C$/kg
• 4,080 kg avg
• 17,708.3 C$ avg
Best Fishing Rods for The Cursed Shores Bestiary
First Sea rods suffer a -50% stat penalty, making Second Sea rods essential.
- Azure of Lagoon (Second Sea rod) provides good base stats for beginners
- Free Spirit Rod with its 150% Luck bonus helps offset the difficult resilience requirements
- Great Dreamer Rod (available in The Cursed Shores for 500,000 E$) becomes essential with its 80% Luck and strong resilience bonuses
- Ethereal Prism Rod or Heaven’s Rod offer excellent alternatives
- Rod of the Eternal King
- Rod of the Forgotten Fang
Best Enchants for The Cursed Shores Bestiary
The haunting fish of The Cursed Shores have extremely negative progress speeds, making specific enchantments critical for success.
- Steady enchant (+20% Progress Speed)
- Resilient (+35% Resilience)
- Quality enchant (+20% Catch Quality)
For the most challenging catches:
- Controlled (+25% Progress Speed, -15% Lure Speed) provides the necessary progress boost for Mythical to Secret fish
- Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) helps when paired with high-tier rods that already have progress speed bonuses
Best Baits for The Cursed Shores Bestiary
The Cursed Shores fish demand very specific baits that match their exact preferences:
- Common fish can be caught with basic Worm and Shrimp baits
- Uncommon fish require slightly more specialized baits including Squid, Minnow, and Insect
- Unusual and Rare fish demand specific baits
- The Secret Abyssborn Monstrosity requires the extremely rare Luminous Larva, one of the most difficult baits to obtain in the game
Alternative recommendations:
- Weird Algae and Night Shrimp can be effective substitutes for high-rarity fish if you’re having trouble finding the specific baits
- Deep Coral bait pairs well with certain rods for improved chances
Best Enchants and Rods Combo
For optimal fishing success in The Cursed Shores, here are the best rod and enchantment pairings for each fish tier:
- Azure of Lagoon + Steady enchant + appropriate bait
- Great Dreamer Rod + Controlled enchant + appropriate bait
- Heaven’s Rod + Deep Coral bait + Controlled/Hasty
- Free Spirit Rod + Immortal enchant (if available) + appropriate bait
Completing this bestiary is well worth your time. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: The Cursed Shores” badge. With 13 total fish (12 needed for completion).