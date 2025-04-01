Home » Gaming » How to Complete Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

How to Complete Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Emberreach is one of the locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, featuring a large tropical island with rocky terrain and an impressive volcano that can be entered for fishing. This volcanic paradise is home to 26 fish species ranging from common catches to rare Secret fish. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Emberreach bestiary.

emberreach Bestiary in Fisch

How to Get to Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch

To reach Emberreach after entering the Second Sea:

  • From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), spawn a boat and head West
  • Travel past Pine Shoals until you see a large tropical island with a volcano
  • The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 2390, Y: 83, Z: -490

Complete Emberreach Bestiary Fish List

The Emberreach bestiary features 26 fish with a volcanic/fire theme across three fishing areas: Surrounding Ocean (13 fish), Freshwater Pond (8 fish), and Volcano (7 fish). Here’s the complete information:

Fish NameImageResilience & Progress SpeedConditions (Weather/Time/Season)BaitValue Information
Pyre Fang (Common)pyre fang• Resilience: 78 (Easy)
• Progress: +12%		• Foggy
• Day
• Autumn		Worm• 1.54 C$/kg
• 18 kg avg
• 27.8 C$ avg
Glowfin Skipper (Common)glowfin skipper• Resilience: 68 (Easy)
• Progress: +3%		• Rain
• Night
• Spring		Seaweed• 0.11 C$/kg
• 270 kg avg
• 29.8 C$ avg
Lava Bream (Common)lava bream• Resilience: 57 (Easy)
• Progress: +17%		• Windy
• Any time
• Summer		Insect• 0.91 C$/kg
• 69 kg avg
• 62.9 C$ avg
Moltenstripe (Common)moltenstripe• Resilience: 63 (Easy)
• Progress: -4%		• Clear
• Day
• Winter		Squid• 2.4 C$/kg
• 33 kg avg
• 79.1 C$ avg
Firecrest (Common)firecrest• Resilience: 62 (Easy)
• Progress: +7%		• Rain
• Night
• Summer		Ember Berries• 0.13 C$/kg
• 252 kg avg
• 32.9 C$ avg
Ashscale Minnow (Common)ashscale minnow• Resilience: 80 (Easy)
• Progress: +10%		• Foggy
• Day
• Autumn		Shrimp• 1.67 C$/kg
• 15 kg avg
• 25 C$ avg
Smogfish (Uncommon)smog fish• Resilience: 52 (Easy)
• Progress: -6%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Spring		Insect• 0.79 C$/kg
• 156 kg avg
• 122.8 C$ avg
Sulfur Snapper (Uncommon)sulfur snapper• Resilience: 47 (Moderate)
• Progress: -8%		• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn		Squid• 0.28 C$/kg
• 420 kg avg
• 115.5 C$ avg
Sunflare Tetra (Uncommon)sunflare tetra• Resilience: 49 (Moderate)
• Progress: -10%		• Rain
• Night
• Summer		Sapphire Krill• 0.88 C$/kg
• 145.5 kg avg
• 127.7 C$ avg
Hellmaw Eel (Uncommon)hellmaw eel• Resilience: 61 (Easy)
• Progress: -1%		• Clear
• Day
• Winter		Flakes• 2.06 C$/kg
• 36 kg avg
• 74.1 C$ avg
Magma Pike (Uncommon)magma pike• Resilience: 58 (Easy)
• Progress: +13%		• Windy
• Any time
• Autumn		Seaweed• 0.91 C$/kg
• 72 kg avg
• 65.1 C$ avg
Smolderfang (Unusual)smolderfang• Resilience: 51 (Easy)
• Progress: -7%		• Rain
• Night
• Winter		Seaweed• 0.8 C$/kg
• 162 kg avg
• 128.9 C$ avg
Searfin (Unusual)searfin• Resilience: 43 (Moderate)
• Progress: -9%		• Clear
• Day
• Summer		Coal• 0.27 C$/kg
• 441 kg avg
• 117.6 C$ avg
Furnace Leaper (Unusual)furnace leaper• Resilience: 46 (Moderate)
• Progress: -12%		• Clear
• Day
• Summer		Flakes• 0.28 C$/kg
• 414 kg avg
• 117.1 C$ avg
Basalt Pike (Unusual)basalt pike• Resilience: 48 (Moderate)
• Progress: -5%		• Rain
• Night
• Winter		Minnow• 0.8 C$/kg
• 156 kg avg
• 124.7 C$ avg
Inferno Chaser (Rare)inferno chaser• Resilience: 39 (Moderate)
• Progress: -11%		• Windy
• Night
• Winter		Minnow• 0.84 C$/kg
• 382.5 kg avg
• 322.5 C$ avg
Volcanic Prowler (Rare)volcanic prowler• Resilience: 33 (Moderate)
Progress: -6%		• Clear
• Day
• Spring		Magnet• 0.36 C$/kg
• 847.5 kg avg
• 303.9 C$ avg
Cragscale (Rare)cragscale• Resilience: 42 (Moderate)
• Progress: -14%		• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn		Minnow• 0.81 C$/kg
• 394.5 kg avg
• 318.5 C$ avg
Blazebelly (Rare)blazebelly• Resilience: 37 (Moderate)
• Progress: -3%		• Clear
• Day
• Spring		Coal• 0.35 C$/kg
• 870 kg avg
• 304.5 C$ avg
Cinder Dart (Legendary)cinder dart• Resilience: 27 (Hard)
• Progress: -43%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Spring		Insect• 4.65 C$/kg
• 190.5 kg avg
• 886.2 C$ avg
Emberwing (Legendary)emberwing• Resilience: 32 (Moderate)
• Progress: -53%		• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn		Ember Berries• 2.81 C$/kg
• 342 kg avg
• 960.6 C$ avg
Scorchray (Legendary)scorchray• Resilience: 23 (Hard)
• Progress: -47%		• Rain
• Night
• Spring		Shrimp• 4.77 C$/kg
• 183 kg avg
• 873.4 C$ avg
Brimstone Angler (Mythical)brimstone angler• Resilience: 22 (Hard)
• Progress: -68%		• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn		Ember Berries• 5.18 C$/kg
• 334.5 kg avg
• 1,731.4 C$ avg
Obsidian Koi (Mythical)obsidian koi• Resilience: 18 (Hard)
• Progress: -72%		• Windy
• Any time
• Summer		Magnet• 5.43 C$/kg
• 321 kg avg
• 1,731.9 C$ avg
Tropicspike (Exotic)tropicspike• Resilience: 12 (Hard)
• Progress: -80%		• Windy
• Any time
• Winter		Golden Worm• 0.89 C$/kg
• 3,615 kg avg
• 3,200.3 C$ avg
Molten Ripple (Secret)molten ripple• Resilience: 5 (Extreme)
• Progress: -85%		• Windy
• Day
• Summer		Luminous Larva• 3.5 C$/kg
• 2,475 kg avg
• 8,662.5 C$ avg

Best Fishing Rods for Emberreach Bestiary

  • Emberreach requires different rod strategies based on which fish you’re targeting. For Common through Unusual Fish, the Adventurer’s Rod serves as a solid starting point with a balanced 50% Resilience, but upgrading to the Wildflower Rod with 70% Resilience provides better chances.
  • For Uncommon through Rare fish, the Blazebringer Rod (available in Emberreach for 70,000 E$) becomes essential with its 55% Resilience.
  • For the Legendary and Mythical tier, Free Spirit Rod stands out with its 150% Luck and stabbing ability, while Azure Of Lagoon provides reliable 55% Resilience and stabbing mechanics for difficult catches.
  • For the hardest challenges—the Exotic Tropicspike and Secret Molten Ripple—Great Dreamer Rod is optimal if available, offering 80% Luck. Verdant Shear Rod’s impressive 100% Resilience makes it particularly effective for fish with higher Resilience requirements.

Best Enchants for Emberreach Bestiary

The volcanic fish of Emberreach respond exceptionally well to specific enchantments that counter their challenging mechanics.

  • Steady enchant (+20% Progress Speed) is practically essential for Legendary through Secret fish due to their severe negative progress speeds ranging from -43% to -85%.
  • For easier fish, more common enchants like Swift/Hasty (+30%/+55% Lure Speed) improve fishing efficiency. Resilient (+35% Resilience) remains valuable throughout the entire bestiary progression, particularly for fish with Resilience values below 40.

Best Baits for Emberreach Bestiary

Emberreach fish require increasingly specialized baits as you progress through rarity tiers. Common fish generally respond to basic baits. For Uncommon through Unusual fish, slightly more specialized baits become necessary, including Sapphire Krill for Sunflare Tetra, Flakes for Hellmaw Eel and Furnace Leaper, and Coal for Searfin. Rare and Legendary fish demand specific baits that match their exact preferences, with Magnet becoming crucial for Volcanic Prowler and Obsidian Koi, Minnow for Inferno Chaser and Cragscale, and Ember Berries essential for Emberwing and Brimstone Angler.

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

For optimal fishing success in Emberreach, here are the best rod and enchantment pairings for each fish tier:

Common to Uncommon Fish:

  • Wildflower Rod + Swift enchant
  • Wildflower Rod + Lucky enchant
  • Adventurer’s Rod + Divine enchant

Unusual and Rare Fish:

  • Blazebringer Rod + Steady enchant
  • Verdant Shear Rod + Quality enchant
  • Verdant Shear Rod + Resilient enchant

Legendary and Mythical Fish:

  • Free Spirit Rod + Steady enchant: Alternative if Blessed Song unavailable
  • Azure of Lagoon + Resilient enchant: Good option for more challenging catches (if you’ve completed the Azure Lagoon bestiary)

Exotic and Secret Fish:

  • Great Dreamer Rod + Immortal enchant: Best possible setup for ultimate challenges
  • Azure of Lagoon + Mystical enchant: Strong alternative if Great Dreamer is unavailable

Completing this bestiary is well worth your time. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: Emberreach” badge. With three distinct fishing areas and 26 total fish, Emberreach represents a significant step toward achieving 100% Second Sea completion, so don’t overlook this volcanic paradise on your Fisch journey.

