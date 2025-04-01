How to Complete Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Emberreach is one of the locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, featuring a large tropical island with rocky terrain and an impressive volcano that can be entered for fishing. This volcanic paradise is home to 26 fish species ranging from common catches to rare Secret fish. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Emberreach bestiary.

How to Get to Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch

To reach Emberreach after entering the Second Sea:

From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), spawn a boat and head West

Travel past Pine Shoals until you see a large tropical island with a volcano

The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 2390, Y: 83, Z: -490

Complete Emberreach Bestiary Fish List

The Emberreach bestiary features 26 fish with a volcanic/fire theme across three fishing areas: Surrounding Ocean (13 fish), Freshwater Pond (8 fish), and Volcano (7 fish). Here’s the complete information:

Fish Name Image Resilience & Progress Speed Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait Value Information Pyre Fang (Common) • Resilience: 78 (Easy)

• Progress: +12% • Foggy

• Day

• Autumn Worm • 1.54 C$/kg

• 18 kg avg

• 27.8 C$ avg Glowfin Skipper (Common) • Resilience: 68 (Easy)

• Progress: +3% • Rain

• Night

• Spring Seaweed • 0.11 C$/kg

• 270 kg avg

• 29.8 C$ avg Lava Bream (Common) • Resilience: 57 (Easy)

• Progress: +17% • Windy

• Any time

• Summer Insect • 0.91 C$/kg

• 69 kg avg

• 62.9 C$ avg Moltenstripe (Common) • Resilience: 63 (Easy)

• Progress: -4% • Clear

• Day

• Winter Squid • 2.4 C$/kg

• 33 kg avg

• 79.1 C$ avg Firecrest (Common) • Resilience: 62 (Easy)

• Progress: +7% • Rain

• Night

• Summer Ember Berries • 0.13 C$/kg

• 252 kg avg

• 32.9 C$ avg Ashscale Minnow (Common) • Resilience: 80 (Easy)

• Progress: +10% • Foggy

• Day

• Autumn Shrimp • 1.67 C$/kg

• 15 kg avg

• 25 C$ avg Smogfish (Uncommon) • Resilience: 52 (Easy)

• Progress: -6% • Foggy

• Any time

• Spring Insect • 0.79 C$/kg

• 156 kg avg

• 122.8 C$ avg Sulfur Snapper (Uncommon) • Resilience: 47 (Moderate)

• Progress: -8% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Squid • 0.28 C$/kg

• 420 kg avg

• 115.5 C$ avg Sunflare Tetra (Uncommon) • Resilience: 49 (Moderate)

• Progress: -10% • Rain

• Night

• Summer Sapphire Krill • 0.88 C$/kg

• 145.5 kg avg

• 127.7 C$ avg Hellmaw Eel (Uncommon) • Resilience: 61 (Easy)

• Progress: -1% • Clear

• Day

• Winter Flakes • 2.06 C$/kg

• 36 kg avg

• 74.1 C$ avg Magma Pike (Uncommon) • Resilience: 58 (Easy)

• Progress: +13% • Windy

• Any time

• Autumn Seaweed • 0.91 C$/kg

• 72 kg avg

• 65.1 C$ avg Smolderfang (Unusual) • Resilience: 51 (Easy)

• Progress: -7% • Rain

• Night

• Winter Seaweed • 0.8 C$/kg

• 162 kg avg

• 128.9 C$ avg Searfin (Unusual) • Resilience: 43 (Moderate)

• Progress: -9% • Clear

• Day

• Summer Coal • 0.27 C$/kg

• 441 kg avg

• 117.6 C$ avg Furnace Leaper (Unusual) • Resilience: 46 (Moderate)

• Progress: -12% • Clear

• Day

• Summer Flakes • 0.28 C$/kg

• 414 kg avg

• 117.1 C$ avg Basalt Pike (Unusual) • Resilience: 48 (Moderate)

• Progress: -5% • Rain

• Night

• Winter Minnow • 0.8 C$/kg

• 156 kg avg

• 124.7 C$ avg Inferno Chaser (Rare) • Resilience: 39 (Moderate)

• Progress: -11% • Windy

• Night

• Winter Minnow • 0.84 C$/kg

• 382.5 kg avg

• 322.5 C$ avg Volcanic Prowler (Rare) • Resilience: 33 (Moderate)

Progress: -6% • Clear

• Day

• Spring Magnet • 0.36 C$/kg

• 847.5 kg avg

• 303.9 C$ avg Cragscale (Rare) • Resilience: 42 (Moderate)

• Progress: -14% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Minnow • 0.81 C$/kg

• 394.5 kg avg

• 318.5 C$ avg Blazebelly (Rare) • Resilience: 37 (Moderate)

• Progress: -3% • Clear

• Day

• Spring Coal • 0.35 C$/kg

• 870 kg avg

• 304.5 C$ avg Cinder Dart (Legendary) • Resilience: 27 (Hard)

• Progress: -43% • Foggy

• Any time

• Spring Insect • 4.65 C$/kg

• 190.5 kg avg

• 886.2 C$ avg Emberwing (Legendary) • Resilience: 32 (Moderate)

• Progress: -53% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Ember Berries • 2.81 C$/kg

• 342 kg avg

• 960.6 C$ avg Scorchray (Legendary) • Resilience: 23 (Hard)

• Progress: -47% • Rain

• Night

• Spring Shrimp • 4.77 C$/kg

• 183 kg avg

• 873.4 C$ avg Brimstone Angler (Mythical) • Resilience: 22 (Hard)

• Progress: -68% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Ember Berries • 5.18 C$/kg

• 334.5 kg avg

• 1,731.4 C$ avg Obsidian Koi (Mythical) • Resilience: 18 (Hard)

• Progress: -72% • Windy

• Any time

• Summer Magnet • 5.43 C$/kg

• 321 kg avg

• 1,731.9 C$ avg Tropicspike (Exotic) • Resilience: 12 (Hard)

• Progress: -80% • Windy

• Any time

• Winter Golden Worm • 0.89 C$/kg

• 3,615 kg avg

• 3,200.3 C$ avg Molten Ripple (Secret) • Resilience: 5 (Extreme)

• Progress: -85% • Windy

• Day

• Summer Luminous Larva • 3.5 C$/kg

• 2,475 kg avg

• 8,662.5 C$ avg

Best Fishing Rods for Emberreach Bestiary

Emberreach requires different rod strategies based on which fish you’re targeting. For Common through Unusual Fish, the Adventurer’s Rod serves as a solid starting point with a balanced 50% Resilience , but upgrading to the Wildflower Rod with 70% Resilience provides better chances .

serves as a solid starting point with a balanced , but upgrading to the . For Uncommon through Rare fish, the Blazebringer Rod (available in Emberreach for 70,000 E$) becomes essential with its 55% Resilience .

(available in Emberreach for 70,000 E$) becomes essential with its . For the Legendary and Mythical tier, Free Spirit Rod stands out with its 150% Luck and stabbing ability, while Azure Of Lagoon provides reliable 55% Resilience and stabbing mechanics for difficult catches.

stands out with its 150% Luck and stabbing ability, while provides reliable 55% Resilience and stabbing mechanics for difficult catches. For the hardest challenges—the Exotic Tropicspike and Secret Molten Ripple—Great Dreamer Rod is optimal if available, offering 80% Luck. Verdant Shear Rod’s impressive 100% Resilience makes it particularly effective for fish with higher Resilience requirements.

Best Enchants for Emberreach Bestiary

The volcanic fish of Emberreach respond exceptionally well to specific enchantments that counter their challenging mechanics.

Steady enchant (+20% Progress Speed) is practically essential for Legendary through Secret fish due to their severe negative progress speeds ranging from -43% to -85%.

is practically essential for Legendary through Secret fish due to their severe negative progress speeds ranging from -43% to -85%. For easier fish, more common enchants like Swift/Hasty (+30%/+55% Lure Speed) improve fishing efficiency. Resilient (+35% Resilience) remains valuable throughout the entire bestiary progression, particularly for fish with Resilience values below 40.

Best Baits for Emberreach Bestiary

Emberreach fish require increasingly specialized baits as you progress through rarity tiers. Common fish generally respond to basic baits. For Uncommon through Unusual fish, slightly more specialized baits become necessary, including Sapphire Krill for Sunflare Tetra, Flakes for Hellmaw Eel and Furnace Leaper, and Coal for Searfin. Rare and Legendary fish demand specific baits that match their exact preferences, with Magnet becoming crucial for Volcanic Prowler and Obsidian Koi, Minnow for Inferno Chaser and Cragscale, and Ember Berries essential for Emberwing and Brimstone Angler.

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

For optimal fishing success in Emberreach, here are the best rod and enchantment pairings for each fish tier:

Common to Uncommon Fish:

Wildflower Rod + Swift enchant

Wildflower Rod + Lucky enchant

Adventurer’s Rod + Divine enchant

Unusual and Rare Fish:

Blazebringer Rod + Steady enchant

Verdant Shear Rod + Quality enchant

Verdant Shear Rod + Resilient enchant

Legendary and Mythical Fish:

Free Spirit Rod + Steady enchant: Alternative if Blessed Song unavailable

Azure of Lagoon + Resilient enchant: Good option for more challenging catches (if you’ve completed the Azure Lagoon bestiary)

Exotic and Secret Fish:

Great Dreamer Rod + Immortal enchant: Best possible setup for ultimate challenges

Azure of Lagoon + Mystical enchant: Strong alternative if Great Dreamer is unavailable

Completing this bestiary is well worth your time. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: Emberreach” badge. With three distinct fishing areas and 26 total fish, Emberreach represents a significant step toward achieving 100% Second Sea completion, so don’t overlook this volcanic paradise on your Fisch journey.