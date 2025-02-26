How to Complete Fortnite Outlaws Story Quests in Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite starts Chapter 6 Season 2 with an exciting heist and hijack theme, where the Outlaws Story Quests play a major role in both gameplay and storytelling. These special missions not only help you earn XP for your Battle Pass but also let you experience the latest part of Fortnite’s story. This walkthrough will show you exactly how to complete each Outlaw quest while enjoying the season’s crime-filled adventures.

What Are Fortnite Outlaws Story Quests?

The Outlaws Story Quests are a series of weekly challenges available from February 25th to May 2nd, 2025, during Chapter 6 Season 2. These quests follow different NPC characters as they plan heists, crack safes, and take down Fletcher Kane, the season’s NPC crime boss. Completing them earns you Season XP to level up your Battle Pass.

You’ll need to complete each set in order, so you can’t skip ahead until later weeks when you’ve finished the previous quests. The quests are released in waves, with each set focusing on a different outlaw character:

Character Quest Start Date Wanted: Skillet February 25th, 2025 Wanted: Joss March 5th, 2025 Wanted: Midas March 11th, 2025 Wanted: Keisha Cross March 18th, 2025 Wanted: Baron March 25th, 2025

Note: We will update this article every time new missions become available, so bookmark this page and check back for the latest quest guides!

Wanted: Skillet Quests (February 25, 2025)

Skillet needs your help with his heist missions. Here’s a simple guide to each quest and how to complete it:

Quest How to Complete Reward Collect 150 Gold Bars from Safes or Cash Registers Loot cash registers in buildings (you can find many at Whiffy Wharf) or search safes in basements, attics, or hidden spots. 30,000 XP Get Briefed by Skillet at His Hideout Go to Skillet’s hideout in the Black Market near Crime City and talk to him. He’ll call you “Ratso” and share details about the upcoming heist. 30,000 XP Help Open a Bank Vault Use Thermite explosives to crack open a Bank Vault. Vaults are located at Lonewolf Lair, Crime City, Masked Meadows, or even Armored Transports. 30,000 XP Sabotage 3 Payphones for Valentina’s Heist Find and disable three payphones in Outlaw Oasis. This will prevent Fletcher Kane from calling reinforcements during the upcoming heist. 30,000 XP Help Valentina Rob Fletcher Kane’s Personal Safe Find Kane’s personal safe in Outlaw Oasis, signal Valentina to start cracking the vault, eliminate six of Fletcher Kane’s security guards, and return to Valentina to complete the heist. 30,000 XP Spend 500 Gold Bars Use the Gold Bars you have to buy weapons, hire NPCs, activate rifts, or upgrade weapons. 30,000 XP

Wanted: Joss Quests (March 5, 2025)

Please check back on March 5th when these quests become available.

Wanted: Midas Quests (March 11, 2025)

Please check back on March 11th when these quests become available.

Wanted: Keisha Cross Quests (March 18, 2025)

Please check back on March 18th when these quests become available.

Wanted: Barons Quests (March 25, 2025)

Please check back on March 25th when these quests become available.

Tips for Completing Fortnite Outlaws Story Quests

Even though we’re waiting for all the quests to become available in the game, you can always prepare with some early strategies now. Since many of these quests will involve gold bars, it’s a good idea to start collecting them early. Here are some tips to help you complete the Outlaws Story Quests more efficiently:

Plan your drops carefully – Many quests require you to visit specific locations like Crime City or Outlaw Oasis. Consider landing directly at these spots to complete quests quickly.

– Many quests require you to visit specific locations like Crime City or Outlaw Oasis. Consider landing directly at these spots to complete quests quickly. Collect Gold Bars – Since multiple quests involve collecting or spending Gold Bars, make a habit of opening cash registers and safes throughout your matches.

– Since multiple quests involve collecting or spending Gold Bars, make a habit of opening cash registers and safes throughout your matches. Play with friends – Some quests, like eliminating Fletcher Kane’s guards, are easier done with teammates.

– Some quests, like eliminating Fletcher Kane’s guards, are easier done with teammates. Prioritize the quest – If you’re specifically trying to complete story quests, focus on those objectives rather than going for Victory Royales.

– If you’re specifically trying to complete story quests, focus on those objectives rather than going for Victory Royales. Check the quest menu regularly – New quest lines appear weekly, so make sure to check what’s available after each update.

Each Outlaws Story Quest gives 30,000 XP, which adds up fast. But more than that, these quests help tell Fortnite’s story. Chapter 6 Season 2 seems to be leading to a big showdown with Fletcher Kane and the story might uncover more about the strange magic on the island.