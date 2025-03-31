How to Complete Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits) 

The Isle of New Beginnings is one of the first islands you’ll encounter in Fisch’s Second Sea. As its name suggests, this starter area welcomes you to your new fishing journey with ten species, ranging from easy catches to extremely challenging secrets. This guide will help you complete the Isle of New Beginnings bestiary efficiently.
Table of Contents
How to Find Isle of New Beginnings
After defeating the Cthulhu boss and entering the Second Sea, head to the Isle of New Beginnings:
- From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub island), spawn your boat
- The Isle of New Beginnings is one of the first islands you’ll encounter in the Second Sea
- Look for a tropical island with shallow coral reefs and sandy shores
- Location Coordinates: XYZ= -300, 83, -380
This starter area was designed to help players begin their Second Sea fishing journey, with several easy catches to build your new collection.
Complete Isle of New Beginnings Fish List
The island’s bestiary contains 10 unique fish species, from tiny tropical catches to massive legendary creatures. Here’s the complete list:
|Fish Name
|Rarity
|Resilience
|Progress Speed
|Weather
|Time
|Season
|Bait
|Value (C$/kg)
|Avg. Weight (kg)
|Avg. Value (C$)
|Reefdart
|Common
|79 (Easy)
|+10%
|Clear
|Night
|Spring
|Shrimp
|2.89
|13.5
|39
|Tidallow
|Common
|82 (Easy)
|+14%
|Clear
|Day
|Summer
|Worm
|2.73
|10.5
|28.7
|Crestscale
|Uncommon
|60 (Easy)
|+16%
|Windy
|Any
|Summer
|Seaweed
|3.5
|21
|73.5
|Horizon Tetra
|Unusual
|45 (Moderate)
|-8%
|Clear
|Day
|Spring
|Flakes
|4.74
|27
|128.1
|Driftfin
|Rare
|38 (Moderate)
|-2%
|Rain
|Night
|Autumn
|Insect
|7.35
|45
|330.7
|Lantern Snapper
|Legendary
|28 (Hard)
|-60%
|Clear
|Night
|Summer
|Crystal Bananas
|15.4
|61.5
|947.1
|Abyss Flicker
|Mythical
|20 (Hard)
|-75%
|Rain
|Night
|Winter
|Crystal Bananas
|24.32
|78
|1896.6
|Tartaruga
|Exotic
|1 (Extreme)
|-80%
|Foggy
|Any
|Winter
|Mist Worms
|2.5
|2475
|6187.5
|Whisper Eel
|Exotic
|5 (Extreme)
|-90%
|Windy
|Any
|Spring
|Golden Worm
|3.31
|1050
|3476.9
|Phantom Koi
|Secret
|4 (Extreme)
|-85%
|Foggy
|Day
|Autumn
|Luminous Larva
|14.44
|660
|9528.8
Best Rod for Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary
The Isle of New Beginnings requires different rods depending on which fish you’re targeting:
For Common through Rare Fish: Any functional rod will work due to the high Resilience and positive/minimal negative progress speeds of these fish. Even First Sea starter rods can handle these catches, though they’ll suffer from the 50% stat penalty in the Second Sea.
For Legendary and Mythical Fish: Look for rods with good Resilience stats to counter the significant negative progress speeds. Good options include:
- Azure of Lagoon Rod (if you’ve completed the Azure Lagoon bestiary)
- Free Spirit Rod (a great all-around choice for the Second Sea)
- Heaven’s Rod (provides extra luck for rare fish encounters)
Best Enchant for Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary
The Isle of New Beginnings fish respond well to specific enchantment combinations:
- Steady Enchant: This is the top recommendation, as it eliminates negative progress speed buffs, making even the most challenging fish much easier to catch.
- Quality Enchant: A solid alternative that provides well-rounded stat boosts if you can’t get the Steady enchant.
- Divine or Immortal Enchants: These are good options!
Finding the right enchantment can dramatically improve your fishing success rate, especially for the higher-tier fish with extreme negative progress speeds.
Best Rod, Bait, and Enchant Combinations
For the most efficient Isle of New Beginnings bestiary completion, consider this setup:
- Rod: Free Spirit Rod
- Enchant: Steady
- Bait: Varies by fish (use preferred baits from the table)
This combination works exceptionally well across all fish types and will help you complete the bestiary quickly.
The good news is that you don’t need to catch the Secret Phantom Koi to get 100% completion for this bestiary. Completing the other 9 fish (up to and including the two Exotic fish) will count as full completion and unlock the special Isle of Dawn rod, which has enhanced stats specifically designed for this island’s creatures.