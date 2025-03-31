How to Complete Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits) 

The Isle of New Beginnings is one of the first islands you’ll encounter in Fisch’s Second Sea. As its name suggests, this starter area welcomes you to your new fishing journey with ten species, ranging from easy catches to extremely challenging secrets. This guide will help you complete the Isle of New Beginnings bestiary efficiently.

How to Find Isle of New Beginnings

After defeating the Cthulhu boss and entering the Second Sea, head to the Isle of New Beginnings:

From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub island), spawn your boat The Isle of New Beginnings is one of the first islands you’ll encounter in the Second Sea Look for a tropical island with shallow coral reefs and sandy shores Location Coordinates: XYZ= -300, 83, -380

This starter area was designed to help players begin their Second Sea fishing journey, with several easy catches to build your new collection.

Complete Isle of New Beginnings Fish List

The island’s bestiary contains 10 unique fish species, from tiny tropical catches to massive legendary creatures. Here’s the complete list:

Fish Name Rarity Resilience Progress Speed Weather Time Season Bait Value (C$/kg) Avg. Weight (kg) Avg. Value (C$) Reefdart Common 79 (Easy) +10% Clear Night Spring Shrimp 2.89 13.5 39 Tidallow Common 82 (Easy) +14% Clear Day Summer Worm 2.73 10.5 28.7 Crestscale Uncommon 60 (Easy) +16% Windy Any Summer Seaweed 3.5 21 73.5 Horizon Tetra Unusual 45 (Moderate) -8% Clear Day Spring Flakes 4.74 27 128.1 Driftfin Rare 38 (Moderate) -2% Rain Night Autumn Insect 7.35 45 330.7 Lantern Snapper Legendary 28 (Hard) -60% Clear Night Summer Crystal Bananas 15.4 61.5 947.1 Abyss Flicker Mythical 20 (Hard) -75% Rain Night Winter Crystal Bananas 24.32 78 1896.6 Tartaruga Exotic 1 (Extreme) -80% Foggy Any Winter Mist Worms 2.5 2475 6187.5 Whisper Eel Exotic 5 (Extreme) -90% Windy Any Spring Golden Worm 3.31 1050 3476.9 Phantom Koi Secret 4 (Extreme) -85% Foggy Day Autumn Luminous Larva 14.44 660 9528.8

Best Rod for Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary

The Isle of New Beginnings requires different rods depending on which fish you’re targeting:

For Common through Rare Fish: Any functional rod will work due to the high Resilience and positive/minimal negative progress speeds of these fish. Even First Sea starter rods can handle these catches, though they’ll suffer from the 50% stat penalty in the Second Sea.

For Legendary and Mythical Fish: Look for rods with good Resilience stats to counter the significant negative progress speeds. Good options include:

Azure of Lagoon Rod (if you’ve completed the Azure Lagoon bestiary)

Free Spirit Rod (a great all-around choice for the Second Sea)

Heaven’s Rod (provides extra luck for rare fish encounters)

Best Enchant for Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary

The Isle of New Beginnings fish respond well to specific enchantment combinations:

Steady Enchant : This is the top recommendation, as it eliminates negative progress speed buffs, making even the most challenging fish much easier to catch.

: This is the top recommendation, as it eliminates negative progress speed buffs, making even the most challenging fish much easier to catch. Quality Enchant : A solid alternative that provides well-rounded stat boosts if you can’t get the Steady enchant.

: A solid alternative that provides well-rounded stat boosts if you can’t get the Steady enchant. Divine or Immortal Enchants: These are good options!

Finding the right enchantment can dramatically improve your fishing success rate, especially for the higher-tier fish with extreme negative progress speeds.

Best Rod, Bait, and Enchant Combinations

For the most efficient Isle of New Beginnings bestiary completion, consider this setup:

Rod: Free Spirit Rod

Free Spirit Rod Enchant: Steady

Steady Bait: Varies by fish (use preferred baits from the table)

This combination works exceptionally well across all fish types and will help you complete the bestiary quickly.

The good news is that you don’t need to catch the Secret Phantom Koi to get 100% completion for this bestiary. Completing the other 9 fish (up to and including the two Exotic fish) will count as full completion and unlock the special Isle of Dawn rod, which has enhanced stats specifically designed for this island’s creatures.