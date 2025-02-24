How to Complete Join the Wolf Pack Hidden Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Thanks to reliable Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, we found out about a mysterious hidden quest that has appeared in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. This hidden quest allows players to join an exclusive group known as the Wolf Pack. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete Join the Wolf Pack hidden quest.

How to Complete Join the Wolf Pack Hidden Quest

To complete the Wolf Pack hidden quest, you’ll need two crucial elements: a wolf-themed skin and knowledge of the correct location. The quest itself is straightforward, but having the right outfit is essential:

If you equip one of the following skins and go to the Giant Wolf Statue near Crime City, you can complete a bonus hidden quest called "Join The Wolf Pack"



– The Burning Wolf

– Dire

– Wendell

– Ione

– Wolf

– Andy Fangerson



Thanks @Prince_Orin for figuring out the location! pic.twitter.com/qn8lQ8gerP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 23, 2025

Step 1: Choose Your Skin

First, verify if you own any of these wolf-themed skins. If you’re lucky enough to own one of these skins, you need to equip it and play one match. Remember, similar-looking skins like Sea Wolf and Bunnywolf won’t work for this quest.

Wolf-themed Skin Details

The Burning Wolf Fortnite Crew exclusive from September 2021

Dire Chapter 1 Season 6 Battle Pass Tier 100 reward

Wendell 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop from Chapter 4 Season 2

Wolf 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop from Chapter 2 Season 2

Andy Fangerson Brick or Treat Lego Pass skin in Chapter 5 Season 4

Ione 1,400 V-Bucks in the Item Shop from Chapter 2 Season 8

Step 2: Find the Location

Head to the giant Wolf Statue called the Predator Peak, south of Crime City. This impressive monument serves as the initiation point for the Wolf Pack quest.

Step 3: Complete the Quest

Simply approach the statue while wearing one of the eligible skins. You’ll know you’ve completed the quest when:

You hear a distinctive wolf howl.

A quest completion notification appears in the top left corner of your skin.

Additional Information for Fortnite Join the Wolf Pack Hidden Quest

This quest doesn’t offer XP rewards though, which is beneficial given its limited accessibility. Epic Games likely made this decision to avoid giving advantages to players who own these rare skins. While these skins are permanently unavailable, there’s still hope for players wanting to join the Wolf Pack this season:

Epic might introduce new wolf-themed skins that could be eligible.

Wendell and Wolf occasionally return to the Item Shop.

Ione typically appears during Halloween events.

Given that this quest is pretty exclusive, it serves more as a fun Easter egg for long-time players than a crucial game feature. If you don’t have access to any of the required skins, don’t worry – Fortnite regularly introduces new quests and features that are accessible to all players.

Also Read:

While it may be disappointing for players who can’t access some of the required skins, it’s worth keeping an eye on the Item Shop for the rotating available options if you’re interested in completing this quest. Also, don’t forget to check the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 so you can claim the ultimate loot!