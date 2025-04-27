How to Complete LEGO Event Quest & Get Arctic Explorer Boat in Fisch Roblox?

The LEGO® Event 2025 in Fisch brings a collaboration between the popular fishing game and the iconic toy brand. This limited-time event runs from April 26th to May 3rd, 2025, giving players just one week to collect all 16 LEGO-themed fish and earn the impressive Arctic Explorer Boat. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to complete the quest and claim your rewards.

How to Start the LEGO Event Quest

To begin your LEGO adventure in Fisch, you’ll need to find Brickford Masterson, the event NPC:

You can find him on the first sea spawn island: Moosewood Island Look for a LEGO boat near the coordinates: X=413, Y=132, Z=368. On the ship, you can see an NPC standing, go towards him and interact with him by pressing E. He’ll explain you the quest. Accept his quest to receive the Brick Built Rod and some Stud Bait

The Brick Built Rod is important as it’s the only fishing rod that can catch LEGO fish. Make sure to keep it equipped when hunting for these special fishes.

How to Complete the LEGO Event Quest

To successfully finish the LEGO Event quest and claim the Arctic Explorer Boat, you’ll need to complete two main objectives: fill Brickford’s bestiary with all 15 LEGO Pool fish and catch the Studolodon. Here’s how to accomplish both tasks:

Complete the LEGO Bestiary

To fish in the LEGO Pool and collect the 15 bestiary fish, you must:

Equip your Brick Built Rod Have Stud Bait available (though some fish can be caught without it) Cast your line into the LEGO Pool

Here’s a complete list of the 15 fish you can catch in LEGO Pools:

Fish Name Rarity Azure Studfish Limited Brickhorse Limited Cardinal Studfish Limited Clown Brickfish Limited Crab Stud Limited Glow Brick Limited Goldbrick Limited Jellystud Limited Stud Koi Limited Stud Shark Limited Stud Turtle Limited Studling Crab Limited Studphin Limited Tentabrick Limited Yellow Studfish Limited

LEGO Pools spawn every 15-20 minutes at random locations around the map, lasting for 10 minutes each time. When one appears, you’ll see a server-wide notification. The easiest way to find the exact location is to simply ask Brickford Masterson, who will tell you precisely where the current LEGO Pool is.

Catch the Studolodon

The 16th and final fish is the Studolodon, which cannot be caught in regular LEGO Pools. Instead, you’ll need to participate in a special Studolodon Hunt. The Studolodon Hunt works similarly to the Megalodon Hunt in Fisch. You can:

Wait for a natural spawn (rare) Use Totems alternately to increase spawn rates

When a Studolodon Hunt begins, you’ll see a server-wide notification: “A Studolodon has been spotted somewhere near [landmark]! Be the first and only one to catch it!”

The Studolodon applies a massive -85% Progress Speed debuff when hooked, making it one of the toughest fish to reel in. Consider enchanting your Brick Built Rod with enchantments before attempting this catch.

How to Get Arctic Explorer Boat in Fisch Roblox?

Once you’ve caught all 16 LEGO fish (15 from LEGO Pools plus the Studolodon), return to Brickford Masterson on his LEGO boat at Moosewood Island. He’ll be thrilled to have his fish collection complete and will reward you with:

Master Fisher Title 30 Additional Stud Baits Arctic Explorer Boat

The Arctic Explorer Boat is modeled after the real-life LEGO set 60368. Its in-game stats are:

Stat Value Speed 100 S/ps Steering 33° Acceleration 0.25 S/ps

By following this guide, you should be able to complete Brickford’s quest, catch all 16 LEGO fish, and cruise the seas in your very own Arctic Explorer Boat before the event ends on May 3rd.

Remember, the event is only available for a limited time, so start fishing as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on these exclusive rewards!