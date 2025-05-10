In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, you can team up with Princess Leia Organa to investigate what the Empire is plotting on the island. This hidden questline not only delivers an exciting Star Wars adventure but also rewards you with substantial XP and access to a secret loot vault that you can visit in any match. Here’s everything you need to know to complete Leia Organa story quest in Fortnite quickly and easily.

How to Complete Leia Organa Story Quest in Fortnite Galactic Battle

Before you can start these special story quests, you’ll need to locate Princess Leia herself. You can find her at a small Rebel Outpost located northwest of the Brutal Boxcars area. When you approach her, interact, and select the “Empire Secret Cache” dialogue option to begin your mission against the Empire.

Step 1: Investigate the Cannons

After speaking with Leia, your first task is to locate and investigate some Imperial cannons. This quest is intentionally vague with no markers to help you, which makes it tricky if you don’t know where to go. Head to the AT-AT landmark, which is located in the snowy mountains just southeast of Brutal Boxcars. This spot is easy to recognize because of the fallen AT-AT walkers.

Look for a cannon on top of one of the fallen AT-ATs near the western edge of this area. You’ll notice some exposed wires coming out of it. Walk up to this cannon, interact with it, and hotwire it. This will trigger a massive blast that opens up a hidden cave entrance nearby.

Step 2: Enter the Secret Empire Cache

Once the cannon blast opens the cave entrance, simply walk inside to automatically complete this quest step. This hidden Empire vault isn’t just important for the quest, it’s packed with valuable loot like high-tier weapons and items. This secret vault remains accessible in any match after you’ve discovered it, making it one of the best landing spots in Chapter 6 Season 3.

Step 3: Investigate the Imperial Console

Inside the hidden cave, look to your right to find an Imperial computer console. It should be easy to spot as it has a white diamond icon with an exclamation mark above it. Interact with the console to learn about the Empire’s secret plans and objectives on the Fortnite island. The cave is fairly small, so finding this console shouldn’t be difficult once you’re inside.

Step 4: Report Back to Leia

For the final step, return to Princess Leia at her Rebel Outpost near Brutal Boxcars. Speak with her again to share what you discovered about the Empire’s plans. This completes her story quest chain and wraps up this particular Star Wars adventure.

Leia Organa Story Quest Rewards

By completing Leia’s story quest, you’ll earn a solid chunk of XP toward your Battle Pass and unlock access to a secret cave you can return to anytime, as long as you’re the first one to reach it. After wrapping up Leia’s quest, don’t stop there. Several other Star Wars characters still have quests for you to explore:

These story quests aren’t just fun for Star Wars fans, they’re practical for gameplay too. The hidden Empire cache you discover can be revisited in every match, giving you reliable access to high-quality weapons and items. Plus, the XP rewards will help you unlock Battle Pass tiers faster, getting you closer to this season’s exclusive Star Wars cosmetics and rewards.