No Star Wars experience would be complete without the legendary Luke Skywalker. In Fortnite Galactic Battle, you’ll have the chance to find Luke and complete his story quest, earning valuable rewards to help you in your fight against the dark side. This guide covers everything you need to know about how to complete Luke Skywalker story quest in Fortnite Galactic Battle.

How to Complete Luke Skywalker Story Quest in Fortnite Galactic Battle

Before you can begin your Jedi training, you’ll need to track down the legendary Luke Skywalker himself. You can find him at a small Rebel Outpost south of the Resistance Base. This area is pretty easy to spot on the map, just look for the little camp between these two major landmarks.

When you approach Luke, you’ll see the familiar NPC speech bubble appear. Walk up to him and press the interact button to start a conversation. Make sure you select the option with the diamond icon and exclamation point to begin your training quest. Luke’s questline is simple, making it perfect for a quick XP boost. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Begin Your Training

This first step is as simple as talking to Luke and selecting the training option in the dialogue menu. Once you’ve had your chat with the Jedi Master, the second phase of the quest automatically begins.

Step 2: Run Through Rings on the Course

Now comes the fun part! Luke will create a special training course just for you, consisting of 10 rings that you need to pass through. The trick is that only one ring is visible at a time. So you’ll need to find it first and go through each one to make the next appear.

While you can technically complete this course using vehicles, I recommend simply walking or running through it. Some rings are in swampy areas where vehicles might get stuck, and even on the zipline, where obviously you can only hang with your body. So walking gives you more control to spot the next ring.

Also Read:

Step 3: Return to Luke

After successfully passing through all 10 rings, head back to Luke Skywalker to complete your training. Simply talk to him again, and he’ll acknowledge your accomplishment.

Luke Skywalker Story Quest Rewards

Your Jedi training doesn’t go unrewarded. For completing the Luke Skywalker story quest, you’ll easily receive:

30,000 XP

DL-44 Blaster Pistol

The entire quest can be completed in just 10 minutes, making it one of the most efficient XP grinds in the current Star Wars Galactic Battle season. After finishing Luke’s questline, you might want to check out these other Star Wars-themed challenges to continue earning XP and unlocking more rewards: