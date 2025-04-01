How to Complete Lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Lushgrove is one of the locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, featuring a large dense jungle covered in mist. This misty paradise is home to 13 fish species, ranging from common catches to the rare Secret fish. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Lushgrove bestiary.

How to Get to Lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch

To reach Lushgrove:

You must be level 250+ to access the Second Sea

to access the Second Sea Complete the Cthulhu boss fight at Terrapin island

at Terrapin island From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), sail west until you reach Lushgrove

The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 1133, Y: 105, Z: -560

Complete Lushgrove Bestiary Fish List

Fish Image Resilience & Progress Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait Value, Avg Weight & Total Value (C) Bogscale 80 (Easy) +10% Foggy, Day, Autumn Worm 5 C/kg, 5 kg avg, 25 C Murkdrifter 65 (Easy) +5% Rain, Night, Spring Shrimp 0.35 C/kg, 90 kg avg, 31.2 C Vinefish 55 (Easy) +15% Windy, Any time, Summer Seaweed 2.65 C/kg, 23 kg avg, 60.9 C Canopy Tetra 60 (Easy) -2% Clear, Day, Winter Flakes 6.25 C/kg, 11 kg avg, 68.8 C Fogstripe 50 (Easy) -7% Foggy, Any time, Spring Insect 2.43 C/kg, 50 kg avg, 121.4 C Hollow Snapper 45 (Moderate) -10% Foggy, Night, Autumn Squid 0.8 C/kg, 140 kg avg, 112 C Temple Perch 35 (Moderate) -5% Clear, Day, Summer Magnet 1 C/kg, 290 kg avg, 290 C Relic Dart 40 (Moderate) -12% Rain, Night, Winter Minnow 2.37 C/kg, 130 kg avg, 307.9 C Echo Koi 25 (Hard) -45% Clear, Day, Spring Lushrooms 13.33 C/kg, 62.5 kg avg, 833.3 C Glade Lurker 30 (Moderate) -55% Foggy, Night, Autumn Lushrooms 8.13 C/kg, 112.5 kg avg, 914.1 C Jungle Phantom 20 (Hard) -70% Rain, Night, Summer Lushrooms 15 C/kg, 110 kg avg, 1650 C Idolfish 10 (Hard) -80% Windy, Any time, Winter Golden Worm 2.53 C/kg, 1205 kg avg, 3047.9 C Primordial Levi 3 (Extreme) -85% Windy, Night, Autumn Luminous Larva 10 C/kg, 825 kg avg, 8250 C

Best Fishing Rods for Lushgrove Bestiary

Lushgrove requires powerful rods due to the -50% stat debuff that all First Sea fishing rods receive in the Second Sea. For optimal results:

Here’s what works best:

Verdant Shear Rod : Available locally in Lushgrove for 40,000 E$, this rod is surprisingly effective for early catches due to its jungle specialization

: Available locally in Lushgrove for 40,000 E$, this rod is surprisingly effective for early catches due to its jungle specialization Abyssal Specter Rod

Rod of the Forgotten Fang: The ultimate choice for the most elusive Lushgrove catches

Best Enchants for Lushgrove Bestiary

Steady (+20% Progress Speed) : Perhaps the most valuable enchant for Lushgrove, as 9 out of 13 fish have negative progress speeds, with the harshest being -85% for Primordial Levi

: Perhaps the most valuable enchant for Lushgrove, as 9 out of 13 fish have negative progress speeds, with the harshest being -85% for Primordial Levi Quality (+15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, +5% Resilience) : Excellent all-around enchant that helps with the balanced approach needed in Lushgrove’s varied conditions

: Excellent all-around enchant that helps with the balanced approach needed in Lushgrove’s varied conditions Resilient (+35% Resilience) : Particularly helpful for the harder catches like Echo Koi (25 Resilience) and Jungle Phantom (20 Resilience)

: Particularly helpful for the harder catches like Echo Koi (25 Resilience) and Jungle Phantom (20 Resilience) Immortal (+75% Luck) : The premier enchant for hunting Lushgrove’s Secret-tier Primordial Levi

: The premier enchant for hunting Lushgrove’s Secret-tier Primordial Levi Mystical (+45% Resilience): Excellent for counteracting the extreme difficulty of Lushgrove’s legendary and higher fish

Best Baits

Under investigation

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

Based on community feedback, these are the most effective setups for Lushgrove fishing:

For Common to Unusual fish : Verdant Shear Rod + appropriate bait + Steady enchant

: Verdant Shear Rod + appropriate bait + Steady enchant For Rare fish : Abyssal Specter Rod + specific bait + Quality/Resilient enchant

: Abyssal Specter Rod + specific bait + Quality/Resilient enchant For Exotic and Secret: Rod of the Forgotten Fang + specific bait (Golden Worm/Luminous Larva) + Immortal enchant/Mystical Enchant.

Completing this bestiary rewards you with 2,000 E$ and 2,000 XP, making it a worthwhile endeavor in your Fisch journey through the Second Sea.