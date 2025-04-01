Home » Gaming » How to Complete Lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

How to Complete Lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Lushgrove is one of the locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, featuring a large dense jungle covered in mist. This misty paradise is home to 13 fish species, ranging from common catches to the rare Secret fish. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Lushgrove bestiary.

lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch

How to Get to Lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch

To reach Lushgrove:

  • You must be level 250+ to access the Second Sea
  • Complete the Cthulhu boss fight at Terrapin island
  • From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), sail west until you reach Lushgrove
  • The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 1133, Y: 105, Z: -560

Complete Lushgrove Bestiary Fish List

FishImageResilience & ProgressConditions (Weather/Time/Season)BaitValue, Avg Weight & Total Value (C)
Bogscalebogscale80 (Easy) +10%Foggy, Day, AutumnWorm5 C/kg, 5 kg avg, 25 C
Murkdriftermurkdrifter65 (Easy) +5%Rain, Night, SpringShrimp0.35 C/kg, 90 kg avg, 31.2 C
Vinefishvinefish55 (Easy) +15%Windy, Any time, SummerSeaweed2.65 C/kg, 23 kg avg, 60.9 C
Canopy Tetracanopy tetra60 (Easy) -2%Clear, Day, WinterFlakes6.25 C/kg, 11 kg avg, 68.8 C
Fogstripefogstripe50 (Easy) -7%Foggy, Any time, SpringInsect2.43 C/kg, 50 kg avg, 121.4 C
Hollow Snapperhollow snapper45 (Moderate) -10%Foggy, Night, AutumnSquid0.8 C/kg, 140 kg avg, 112 C
Temple Perchtemple perch35 (Moderate) -5%Clear, Day, SummerMagnet1 C/kg, 290 kg avg, 290 C
Relic Dartrelic dart40 (Moderate) -12%Rain, Night, WinterMinnow2.37 C/kg, 130 kg avg, 307.9 C
Echo Koiecho koi25 (Hard) -45%Clear, Day, SpringLushrooms13.33 C/kg, 62.5 kg avg, 833.3 C
Glade Lurkerglade lurker30 (Moderate) -55%Foggy, Night, AutumnLushrooms8.13 C/kg, 112.5 kg avg, 914.1 C
Jungle Phantomjungle phantom20 (Hard) -70%Rain, Night, SummerLushrooms15 C/kg, 110 kg avg, 1650 C
Idolfishidolfish10 (Hard) -80%Windy, Any time, WinterGolden Worm2.53 C/kg, 1205 kg avg, 3047.9 C
Primordial Leviprimordial levi3 (Extreme) -85%Windy, Night, AutumnLuminous Larva10 C/kg, 825 kg avg, 8250 C

Best Fishing Rods for Lushgrove Bestiary

Lushgrove requires powerful rods due to the -50% stat debuff that all First Sea fishing rods receive in the Second Sea. For optimal results:

Here’s what works best:

  • Verdant Shear Rod: Available locally in Lushgrove for 40,000 E$, this rod is surprisingly effective for early catches due to its jungle specialization
  • Abyssal Specter Rod
  • Rod of the Forgotten Fang: The ultimate choice for the most elusive Lushgrove catches

Best Enchants for Lushgrove Bestiary

  • Steady (+20% Progress Speed): Perhaps the most valuable enchant for Lushgrove, as 9 out of 13 fish have negative progress speeds, with the harshest being -85% for Primordial Levi
  • Quality (+15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, +5% Resilience): Excellent all-around enchant that helps with the balanced approach needed in Lushgrove’s varied conditions
  • Resilient (+35% Resilience): Particularly helpful for the harder catches like Echo Koi (25 Resilience) and Jungle Phantom (20 Resilience)
  • Immortal (+75% Luck): The premier enchant for hunting Lushgrove’s Secret-tier Primordial Levi
  • Mystical (+45% Resilience): Excellent for counteracting the extreme difficulty of Lushgrove’s legendary and higher fish

Best Baits

Under investigation

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

Based on community feedback, these are the most effective setups for Lushgrove fishing:

  • For Common to Unusual fish: Verdant Shear Rod + appropriate bait + Steady enchant
  • For Rare fish: Abyssal Specter Rod + specific bait + Quality/Resilient enchant
  • For Exotic and Secret: Rod of the Forgotten Fang + specific bait (Golden Worm/Luminous Larva) + Immortal enchant/Mystical Enchant.

Completing this bestiary rewards you with 2,000 E$ and 2,000 XP, making it a worthwhile endeavor in your Fisch journey through the Second Sea.

