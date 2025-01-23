How to Complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event Missions and Earn Rewards

Marvel Rivals has launched an exciting new Fortune & Colors event which will give players free cosmetics and exclusive rewards to celebrate the festive season. The event starts from January 23rd to February 14th, 2025, and features Star-Lord’s Lion’s Mane costume as its headline. Now let’s see everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event missions.

What Are Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event Missions?

The Fortune & Colors event in Marvel Rivals lets players earn Danqing currency through various missions to unlock 10 unique tiers of rewards, including sprays, nameplates, emotes, and the exclusive costume. With daily missions refreshing throughout the Spring Festival event period, there are plenty of opportunities to collect all rewards before the deadline.

Every Fortune & Colors Event Mission and Danqing Rewards

The Fortune & Colors event gives you tasks that you can tackle right away to start earning Danqing. Here they are:

Mission Reward Complete 3 Clash of Dancing Lions matches Danqing x100 Intercept the ball 3 times in a single match Danqing x40 Score 1 point in Clash of Dancing Lions mode Danqing x40

Note: This guide will be updated as new missions are added daily throughout the Fortune & Colors event. We’ll keep track of all tasks, Danqing rewards, and tier unlocks, so bookmark this page to stay informed about your progress.

All Fortune & Colors Event Rewards in Marvel Rivals

As we mentioned above, Marvel Rivals’ Fortune & Colors event has a tier system for the rewards. It requires a total of 1,000 Danqing to complete. Here’s what you’ll get at each level:

Tier Rewards 1

Drum and Roar Nameplate 2

Snake’s Luck Spray 3

Chrono Tokens x200 4

Lion’s Mane Nameplate 5

Lion’s Mane Spray 6

Chrono Tokens x200 7

Lion Roll Star Lord Emote 8

Lion Dance Star Lord MVP 9

Lion’s Mane Star Lord Costume 10

Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card

How to Earn Danqing and Progress Through the Fortune & Colors Event

To unlock all rewards, stay active in the event and make the most of its features. Here are some tips to earn Danqing quickly:

Start by playing the Clash of Dancing Lions mode regularly to earn Danqing through mission completions.

to earn Danqing through mission completions. Use the paint button to progress through tiers as soon as you have enough currency.

to progress through tiers as soon as you have enough currency. After February 6th, you can exchange Units for Danqing if you need to catch up.

Keep track of your rewards progress through the in-game event page. Remember that the Star-Lord costume awaits at Tier 9, with the special gallery card as your final reward. Good luck and have fun playing soccer in Marvel Rivals!