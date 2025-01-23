Home » Gaming » How to Complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event Missions and Earn Rewards

How to Complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event Missions and Earn Rewards

by Shida Aruya
Marvel Rivals has launched an exciting new Fortune & Colors event which will give players free cosmetics and exclusive rewards to celebrate the festive season. The event starts from January 23rd to February 14th, 2025, and features Star-Lord’s Lion’s Mane costume as its headline. Now let’s see everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event missions.

All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event Missions and Rewards

What Are Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors Event Missions?

The Fortune & Colors event in Marvel Rivals lets players earn Danqing currency through various missions to unlock 10 unique tiers of rewards, including sprays, nameplates, emotes, and the exclusive costume. With daily missions refreshing throughout the Spring Festival event period, there are plenty of opportunities to collect all rewards before the deadline.

Every Fortune & Colors Event Mission and Danqing Rewards

The Fortune & Colors event gives you tasks that you can tackle right away to start earning Danqing. Here they are:

MissionReward
Complete 3 Clash of Dancing Lions matchesDanqing x100
Intercept the ball 3 times in a single matchDanqing x40
Score 1 point in Clash of Dancing Lions modeDanqing x40

Note: This guide will be updated as new missions are added daily throughout the Fortune & Colors event. We’ll keep track of all tasks, Danqing rewards, and tier unlocks, so bookmark this page to stay informed about your progress.

All Fortune & Colors Event Rewards in Marvel Rivals

As we mentioned above, Marvel Rivals’ Fortune & Colors event has a tier system for the rewards. It requires a total of 1,000 Danqing to complete. Here’s what you’ll get at each level:

TierRewards
1Drum and Roar Nameplate Marvel Rivals
Drum and Roar Nameplate
2Tier 2 Snake’s Luck Spray
Snake’s Luck Spray
3Chrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x200
4Tier 4 Lion's Mane Nameplate
Lion’s Mane Nameplate
5Tier 5 Lion's Mane Spray
Lion’s Mane Spray
6Chrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x200
7Tier 7 Lion Roll Star Lord Emote
Lion Roll Star Lord Emote
8Tier 8 Lion Dance Star Lord MVP Emote
Lion Dance Star Lord MVP
9Tier 9 Lion's Mane Star-Lord Costume
Lion’s Mane Star Lord Costume
10Tier 10 Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card
Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card

How to Earn Danqing and Progress Through the Fortune & Colors Event

To unlock all rewards, stay active in the event and make the most of its features. Here are some tips to earn Danqing quickly:

How to Earn Danqing in Fortune and Colors event Marvel Rivals
  • Start by playing the Clash of Dancing Lions mode regularly to earn Danqing through mission completions.
  • Use the paint button to progress through tiers as soon as you have enough currency.
  • After February 6th, you can exchange Units for Danqing if you need to catch up.

Keep track of your rewards progress through the in-game event page. Remember that the Star-Lord costume awaits at Tier 9, with the special gallery card as your final reward. Good luck and have fun playing soccer in Marvel Rivals!

