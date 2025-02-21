How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 and Earn Rewards

The first half of Season 1 in Marvel Rivals is over, and a new event called Midnight Features 2 has arrived. This event comes with two new heroes, The Thing, and Human Torch, adding fresh content and exclusive rewards. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 and earn the rewards!
What Are the Midnight Features 2 in Marvel Rivals?
Midnight Features 2 continues the ongoing fight against Dracula, offering players unique rewards through various mission completions, just like the previous Midnight Features Investigation event. By finishing all event pages, you can earn three special gallery cards, a nameplate, and the exclusive Groot costume. The event is divided into five main missions, each with its own set of tasks and rewards. Let’s break down each section and what you need to do to complete them!
Note: This guide will be updated as new missions are added to Marvel Rivals. All new tasks and rewards will be included as soon as they are available, so bookmark this page and check back often.
Vampire Slayer Gone Missing
- Start Date: February 21st, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Turning The Pages Gallery Card
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|Gothic Renaissance
|Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings
Chrono Tokens
|Embers & Earth
|Deal 1,000 damage with Human Torch’s Flaming Meteor
OR
Launch 30 enemies with The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge
Happy Squirrel Spray
|Forks in the Park
|Win 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park
OR
Win 5 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice Range
Units x60
Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!?
- Start Date: February 22nd, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Star Turn Gallery Card
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|Furry Fortification
|Immobilize 15 enemies with Squirrel Girl’s Squirrel Blockade
Holy Ankh Spray
|Unbreakable Bonds
|Take 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night maps as Fantastic Four members
OR
Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero
Chrono Tokens x100
|Ratatoskr Rescue
|Rescue Ratatoskr 5 times in Central Park
OR
Secure 30 assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman
Units x60
Rare Occult Book Auction
- Start Date: February 23rd, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Plans Within Plans Gallery Card
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|Stone-Cold Combat
|Hit 8 enemies with The Thing’s Stone Haymaker
Chrono Tokens x100
|Soulful Slumber
|Release 10 Souls with Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto
OR
Land 10 Final Hits
Fantastic! Spray
|Midnight Mayhem
|Deal 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night maps as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman
OR
Heal 60,000 as any Strategist hero
Units x60
Brighter Days Ahead for NYC?
- Start Date: February 25th, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Ratatoskr Nameplate
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|Flame of Fame
|Create 15 Flame Fields with Human Torch’s Blazing Blasts
OR
Upvote players who have used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing, or Invisible Woman five times
Count Dracula Spray
|Darkest Before Dawn
|Land 4 two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow
OR
Deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero
Careless Ignition Rocket Raccoon Emote
|Blood, Sweat, and Power
|Deal 100,000 damage
Units x60
Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 Milestone Rewards
As you complete each section of the event, you’ll unlock major milestone rewards that showcase your achievement, including the Carved Traveler Groot skin. Here are all the special rewards you can earn by completing entire sections:
|Milestone
|Reward
|First Completion
|Turning The Pages Gallery Card
|Second Completion
|Star Turn Gallery Card
|Third Completion
|Plans Within Plans Gallery Card
|Fourth Completion
|Ratatoskr Nameplate
|All Sections Complete
|Carved Traveler Groot Costume
The event includes combat challenges and hero-specific tasks for different playstyles, and most of them are using the new heroes The Thing and Human Torch. Some missions have alternate objectives, so pick the one that suits you best. Complete one section at a time to work toward unlocking the Carved Traveler Groot costume. Best of luck!