How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 and Earn Rewards

The first half of Season 1 in Marvel Rivals is over, and a new event called Midnight Features 2 has arrived. This event comes with two new heroes, The Thing, and Human Torch, adding fresh content and exclusive rewards. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 and earn the rewards!

What Are the Midnight Features 2 in Marvel Rivals?

Midnight Features 2 continues the ongoing fight against Dracula, offering players unique rewards through various mission completions, just like the previous Midnight Features Investigation event. By finishing all event pages, you can earn three special gallery cards, a nameplate, and the exclusive Groot costume. The event is divided into five main missions, each with its own set of tasks and rewards. Let’s break down each section and what you need to do to complete them!

Note: This guide will be updated as new missions are added to Marvel Rivals. All new tasks and rewards will be included as soon as they are available, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Vampire Slayer Gone Missing

Start Date: February 21st, 2025

February 21st, 2025 Completion Rewards: Turning The Pages Gallery Card

Mission Task Reward Gothic Renaissance Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings

Chrono Tokens Embers & Earth Deal 1,000 damage with Human Torch’s Flaming Meteor



OR



Launch 30 enemies with The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge

Happy Squirrel Spray Forks in the Park Win 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park



OR



Win 5 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice Range

Units x60

Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!?

Start Date: February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025 Completion Rewards: Star Turn Gallery Card

Mission Task Reward Furry Fortification Immobilize 15 enemies with Squirrel Girl’s Squirrel Blockade

Holy Ankh Spray Unbreakable Bonds Take 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night maps as Fantastic Four members



OR



Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero

Chrono Tokens x100 Ratatoskr Rescue Rescue Ratatoskr 5 times in Central Park



OR



Secure 30 assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman

Units x60

Rare Occult Book Auction

Start Date: February 23rd, 2025

February 23rd, 2025 Completion Rewards: Plans Within Plans Gallery Card

Mission Task Reward Stone-Cold Combat Hit 8 enemies with The Thing’s Stone Haymaker

Chrono Tokens x100 Soulful Slumber Release 10 Souls with Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto



OR



Land 10 Final Hits

Fantastic! Spray Midnight Mayhem Deal 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night maps as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman



OR



Heal 60,000 as any Strategist hero

Units x60

Brighter Days Ahead for NYC?

Start Date: February 25th, 2025

February 25th, 2025 Completion Rewards: Ratatoskr Nameplate

Mission Task Reward Flame of Fame Create 15 Flame Fields with Human Torch’s Blazing Blasts



OR



Upvote players who have used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing, or Invisible Woman five times

Count Dracula Spray Darkest Before Dawn Land 4 two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow



OR



Deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero

Careless Ignition Rocket Raccoon Emote Blood, Sweat, and Power Deal 100,000 damage

Units x60

Also Read:

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 Milestone Rewards

As you complete each section of the event, you’ll unlock major milestone rewards that showcase your achievement, including the Carved Traveler Groot skin. Here are all the special rewards you can earn by completing entire sections:

Milestone Reward First Completion Turning The Pages Gallery Card Second Completion Star Turn Gallery Card Third Completion Plans Within Plans Gallery Card Fourth Completion Ratatoskr Nameplate All Sections Complete Carved Traveler Groot Costume

The event includes combat challenges and hero-specific tasks for different playstyles, and most of them are using the new heroes The Thing and Human Torch. Some missions have alternate objectives, so pick the one that suits you best. Complete one section at a time to work toward unlocking the Carved Traveler Groot costume. Best of luck!