How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 and Earn Rewards

by Shida Aruya
The first half of Season 1 in Marvel Rivals is over, and a new event called Midnight Features 2 has arrived. This event comes with two new heroes, The Thing, and Human Torch, adding fresh content and exclusive rewards. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 and earn the rewards!

What Are the Midnight Features 2 in Marvel Rivals?

Midnight Features 2 continues the ongoing fight against Dracula, offering players unique rewards through various mission completions, just like the previous Midnight Features Investigation event. By finishing all event pages, you can earn three special gallery cards, a nameplate, and the exclusive Groot costume. The event is divided into five main missions, each with its own set of tasks and rewards. Let’s break down each section and what you need to do to complete them!

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II

Note: This guide will be updated as new missions are added to Marvel Rivals. All new tasks and rewards will be included as soon as they are available, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Vampire Slayer Gone Missing

  • Start Date: February 21st, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Turning The Pages Gallery Card
MissionTaskReward
Gothic RenaissanceRead the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of KingsChrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens
Embers & EarthDeal 1,000 damage with Human Torch’s Flaming Meteor

OR

Launch 30 enemies with The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge		Happy Squirrel Spray
Happy Squirrel Spray
Forks in the ParkWin 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park

OR

Win 5 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice Range		Units Marvel Rivals
Units x60

Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!?

  • Start Date: February 22nd, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Star Turn Gallery Card
MissionTaskReward
Furry FortificationImmobilize 15 enemies with Squirrel Girl’s Squirrel BlockadeHoly Ankh Spray
Holy Ankh Spray
Unbreakable BondsTake 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night maps as Fantastic Four members

OR

Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero		Chrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x100
Ratatoskr RescueRescue Ratatoskr 5 times in Central Park

OR

Secure 30 assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman		Units Marvel Rivals
Units x60

Rare Occult Book Auction

  • Start Date: February 23rd, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Plans Within Plans Gallery Card
MissionTaskReward
Stone-Cold CombatHit 8 enemies with The Thing’s Stone HaymakerChrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x100
Soulful SlumberRelease 10 Souls with Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto

OR

Land 10 Final Hits		Fantastic Spray
Fantastic! Spray
Midnight MayhemDeal 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night maps as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman

OR

Heal 60,000 as any Strategist hero		Units Marvel Rivals
Units x60

Brighter Days Ahead for NYC?

  • Start Date: February 25th, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Ratatoskr Nameplate
MissionTaskReward
Flame of FameCreate 15 Flame Fields with Human Torch’s Blazing Blasts

OR

Upvote players who have used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing, or Invisible Woman five times		Count Dracula Spray
Count Dracula Spray
Darkest Before DawnLand 4 two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow

OR

Deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero		Careless Ignition Emote
Careless Ignition Rocket Raccoon Emote
Blood, Sweat, and PowerDeal 100,000 damageUnits Marvel Rivals
Units x60

Also Read:

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features 2 Milestone Rewards

As you complete each section of the event, you’ll unlock major milestone rewards that showcase your achievement, including the Carved Traveler Groot skin. Here are all the special rewards you can earn by completing entire sections:

How to get Groot Carved Traveler Costume Marvel Rivals

MilestoneReward
First CompletionTurning The Pages Gallery Card
Second CompletionStar Turn Gallery Card
Third CompletionPlans Within Plans Gallery Card
Fourth CompletionRatatoskr Nameplate
All Sections CompleteCarved Traveler Groot Costume

The event includes combat challenges and hero-specific tasks for different playstyles, and most of them are using the new heroes The Thing and Human Torch. Some missions have alternate objectives, so pick the one that suits you best. Complete one section at a time to work toward unlocking the Carved Traveler Groot costume. Best of luck!

