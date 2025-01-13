How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features Investigations and Earn Rewards

The Midnight Features event started in Marvel Rivals following the Season 1 update, giving players opportunities to grab some exciting rewards. If you’re wondering about this event and how to get your hands on those rewards, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features investigations.

What Are the Midnight Features Investigations in Marvel Rivals?

Midnight Features is Marvel Rivals’ first major event of Season 1, running from January 10th to February 7th, 2025. It’s split into five different investigations, each offering its own challenges and rewards. The best part? It’s completely free and separate from the Battle Pass. Here’s when each new investigation becomes available:

Midnight Features Event Investigation Title Start Date and Time Investigation 1 Blood Moon Over the Big Apple January 10 – 1 AM PST Investigation 2 The Doctor’s Out of His Mind January 11 – 1 AM PST Investigation 3 Blood Moon (Knight) RIsing January 13 – 1 AM PST Investigation 4 TBA January 15 – 1 AM PST Investigation 5 TBA January 17 – 1 AM PST

Note: This guide will be continuously updated as new investigations are released in Marvel Rivals. We’ll add all new tasks and rewards as soon as they become available in the game, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Blood Moon Over the Big Apple

Start Date: January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025 Completion Rewards: Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card

Mission Task Reward Who Needs Damage Control? Trigger Recursive Destruction 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

Chrono Tokens x100 Everybody Hates Reed Either defeat 5 enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic



OR



Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman

Scientific Stretch Spray If You Can Make It Here Win 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown



OR



Win 5 matches in any mode

Units x60

The Doctor’s Out of His Mind

Start Date: January 11th, 2025

January 11th, 2025 Completion Rewards: Ancient Game Gallery Card

Mission Task Reward The Getaway House Trigger 5 portals in Doom Match

Bats or Bust Spray The Bleeding City Take 30,000 damage in Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, or Cloak&Dagger



OR



Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero

Chrono Tokens x200 Rats in the Subway Defeat 50 enemies in Doom Match



OR



Get 6 2-player KO streaks with Captain America, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, or Adam Warlock

Units x60

Blood Moon (Knight) Rising

Start Date: January 13th, 2025

January 13th, 2025 Completion Rewards: Fall of Midtown Gallery Card

Mission Task Reward Elastic Deformation Enter Inflated State five times as Mister Fantastic

Chrono Tokens x100 Working on Our Night Moves Deal 20,000 damage in Doom Match as Moon Knight, Mister Fantastic, Venom, or Cloak and Dagger



OR



Heal 30,000 Health as a Strategist

Mellowing Moon Spray Steady Hands Rank Top three in rank acquired in Doom Match 3 times



OR



Land 10 final hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI

Units x60

Big Milestone Completion Rewards

Complete each investigation to unlock these rewards in order:

Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card Ancient Game Gallery Card Fall of Midtown Gallery Card Midnight Missions Gallery Card Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Costume

To complete missions more easily, try playing in Practice vs. AI mode if regular matches feel too challenging for you. Some missions offer alternative ways to complete them, so choose the option that matches your playstyle. Remember that everything must be completed by February 7th, 2025. So make sure to work on missions steadily and avoid waiting until the last minute.

The Midnight Features event is particularly exciting because it offers a mix of cosmetic and practical rewards. The Thor Reborn from Ragnarok costume is a standout prize, and you can earn the skin completely free – you just need to put in the time and effort to complete all five investigations.