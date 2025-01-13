How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features Investigations and Earn Rewards

The Midnight Features event started in Marvel Rivals following the Season 1 update, giving players opportunities to grab some exciting rewards. If you’re wondering about this event and how to get your hands on those rewards, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features investigations.
Table of Contents
What Are the Midnight Features Investigations in Marvel Rivals?
Midnight Features is Marvel Rivals’ first major event of Season 1, running from January 10th to February 7th, 2025. It’s split into five different investigations, each offering its own challenges and rewards. The best part? It’s completely free and separate from the Battle Pass. Here’s when each new investigation becomes available:
|Midnight Features Event
|Investigation Title
|Start Date and Time
|Investigation 1
|Blood Moon Over the Big Apple
|January 10 – 1 AM PST
|Investigation 2
|The Doctor’s Out of His Mind
|January 11 – 1 AM PST
|Investigation 3
|Blood Moon (Knight) RIsing
|January 13 – 1 AM PST
|Investigation 4
|TBA
|January 15 – 1 AM PST
|Investigation 5
|TBA
|January 17 – 1 AM PST
Note: This guide will be continuously updated as new investigations are released in Marvel Rivals. We’ll add all new tasks and rewards as soon as they become available in the game, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.
Blood Moon Over the Big Apple
- Start Date: January 10th, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|Who Needs Damage Control?
|Trigger Recursive Destruction 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown
Chrono Tokens x100
|Everybody Hates Reed
|Either defeat 5 enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic
OR
Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman
Scientific Stretch Spray
|If You Can Make It Here
|Win 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown
OR
Win 5 matches in any mode
Units x60
The Doctor’s Out of His Mind
- Start Date: January 11th, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Ancient Game Gallery Card
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|The Getaway House
|Trigger 5 portals in Doom Match
Bats or Bust Spray
|The Bleeding City
|Take 30,000 damage in Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, or Cloak&Dagger
OR
Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero
Chrono Tokens x200
|Rats in the Subway
|Defeat 50 enemies in Doom Match
OR
Get 6 2-player KO streaks with Captain America, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, or Adam Warlock
Units x60
Blood Moon (Knight) Rising
- Start Date: January 13th, 2025
- Completion Rewards: Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
|Mission
|Task
|Reward
|Elastic Deformation
|Enter Inflated State five times as Mister Fantastic
Chrono Tokens x100
|Working on Our Night Moves
|Deal 20,000 damage in Doom Match as Moon Knight, Mister Fantastic, Venom, or Cloak and Dagger
OR
Heal 30,000 Health as a Strategist
Mellowing Moon Spray
|Steady Hands
|Rank Top three in rank acquired in Doom Match 3 times
OR
Land 10 final hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI
Units x60
Big Milestone Completion Rewards
Complete each investigation to unlock these rewards in order:
- Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
- Ancient Game Gallery Card
- Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
- Midnight Missions Gallery Card
- Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Costume
To complete missions more easily, try playing in Practice vs. AI mode if regular matches feel too challenging for you. Some missions offer alternative ways to complete them, so choose the option that matches your playstyle. Remember that everything must be completed by February 7th, 2025. So make sure to work on missions steadily and avoid waiting until the last minute.
The Midnight Features event is particularly exciting because it offers a mix of cosmetic and practical rewards. The Thor Reborn from Ragnarok costume is a standout prize, and you can earn the skin completely free – you just need to put in the time and effort to complete all five investigations.