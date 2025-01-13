Home » Gaming » How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features Investigations and Earn Rewards

How to Complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features Investigations and Earn Rewards

by Shida Aruya
The Midnight Features event started in Marvel Rivals following the Season 1 update, giving players opportunities to grab some exciting rewards. If you’re wondering about this event and how to get your hands on those rewards, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down everything you need to know about how to complete Marvel Rivals Midnight Features investigations.

What Are the Midnight Features Investigations in Marvel Rivals?

Midnight Features is Marvel Rivals’ first major event of Season 1, running from January 10th to February 7th, 2025. It’s split into five different investigations, each offering its own challenges and rewards. The best part? It’s completely free and separate from the Battle Pass. Here’s when each new investigation becomes available:

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features Investigation 1
Midnight Features EventInvestigation TitleStart Date and Time
Investigation 1Blood Moon Over the Big AppleJanuary 10 – 1 AM PST
Investigation 2The Doctor’s Out of His MindJanuary 11 – 1 AM PST
Investigation 3Blood Moon (Knight) RIsing January 13 – 1 AM PST
Investigation 4TBA January 15 – 1 AM PST
Investigation 5TBA January 17 – 1 AM PST

Note: This guide will be continuously updated as new investigations are released in Marvel Rivals. We’ll add all new tasks and rewards as soon as they become available in the game, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Blood Moon Over the Big Apple

  • Start Date: January 10th, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
MissionTaskReward
Who Needs Damage Control?Trigger Recursive Destruction 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night: MidtownChrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x100
Everybody Hates ReedEither defeat 5 enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic

OR

Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman		Scientific Stretch Spray marvel rivals
Scientific Stretch Spray
If You Can Make It HereWin 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

OR

Win 5 matches in any mode		Units Marvel Rivals
Units x60

The Doctor’s Out of His Mind

  • Start Date: January 11th, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Ancient Game Gallery Card
MissionTaskReward
The Getaway HouseTrigger 5 portals in Doom MatchBats or Bust Spray Marvel Rivals
Bats or Bust Spray
The Bleeding CityTake 30,000 damage in Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, or Cloak&Dagger

OR

Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero		Chrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x200
Rats in the SubwayDefeat 50 enemies in Doom Match

OR

Get 6 2-player KO streaks with Captain America, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, or Adam Warlock		Units Marvel Rivals
Units x60

Blood Moon (Knight) Rising

  • Start Date: January 13th, 2025
  • Completion Rewards: Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
MissionTaskReward
Elastic DeformationEnter Inflated State five times as Mister FantasticChrono Tokens Marvel Rivals
Chrono Tokens x100
Working on Our Night MovesDeal 20,000 damage in Doom Match as Moon Knight, Mister Fantastic, Venom, or Cloak and Dagger

OR

Heal 30,000 Health as a Strategist		Mellowing Moon Spray
Mellowing Moon Spray
Steady HandsRank Top three in rank acquired in Doom Match 3 times

OR

Land 10 final hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI		Units Marvel Rivals
Units x60

Big Milestone Completion Rewards

Complete each investigation to unlock these rewards in order:

How to Get Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Costume Marvel Rivals
  1. Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
  2. Ancient Game Gallery Card
  3. Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
  4. Midnight Missions Gallery Card
  5. Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Costume

To complete missions more easily, try playing in Practice vs. AI mode if regular matches feel too challenging for you. Some missions offer alternative ways to complete them, so choose the option that matches your playstyle. Remember that everything must be completed by February 7th, 2025. So make sure to work on missions steadily and avoid waiting until the last minute.

The Midnight Features event is particularly exciting because it offers a mix of cosmetic and practical rewards. The Thor Reborn from Ragnarok costume is a standout prize, and you can earn the skin completely free – you just need to put in the time and effort to complete all five investigations.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

