How to Complete Pine Shoals Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes and Baits) 

Pine Shoals is one of the most visually striking locations in Fisch’s Second Sea, covered in towering pine trees that create a serene woodland atmosphere. This fishing spot is home to 9 unique fish species that range from small, glowing common catches to Secret catches. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Pine Shoals bestiary.

How to Get to Pine Shoals Bestiary in Fisch

To reach Pine Shoals after entering the Second Sea:

From Waveborne (the Second Sea hub), spawn a boat and head West Look for a small island densely covered with pine trees The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 1165, Y: 80, Z: 480

Complete Pine Shoals Bestiary Fish List

The Pine Shoals bestiary features 9 fish with a woodland/forest theme. Here’s the complete information:

Fish Name Image Resilience & Progress Speed Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait Value Information Watching Glowfin (Common) • Resilience: 80 (Easy)

• Progress: +20% • Clear

• Day

• Spring Worm • 7.50 C$/kg

• 2.5 kg avg

• 18.8 C$ avg Drifting Gildfin (Common) • Resilience: 75 (Easy)

• Progress: +15% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Shrimp • 7.78 C$/kg

• 3 kg avg

• 23.3 C$ avg Blue Foamtail (Uncommon) • Resilience: 60 (Easy)

• Progress: +10% • Windy

• Day

• Summer Flakes • 10.83 C$/kg

• 4 kg avg

• 43.3 C$ avg Redwood Duskray (Unusual) • Resilience: 50 (Easy)

• Progress: +5% • Clear

• Night

• Autumn Minnow • 15.63 C$/kg

• 5.5 kg avg

• 85.9 C$ avg Oak Stripetail (Rare) • Resilience: 40 (Moderate)

• Progress: -5% • Foggy

• Day

• Winter Squid • 23.00 C$/kg

• 7 kg avg

• 161 C$ avg Pine Zephyrfish (Legendary) • Resilience: 30 (Moderate)

• Progress: -35% • Windy

• Night

• Spring Gale Grub • 111.67 C$/kg

• 8.5 kg avg

• 949.2 C$ avg Parktail Spinesnapper (Mythical) • Resilience: 20 (Hard)

• Progress: -55% • Clear

• Day

• Summer Gale Grub • 190.00 C$/kg

• 10.5 kg avg

• 1995 C$ avg Sunray Sunscale (Exotic) • Resilience: 15 (Hard)

• Progress: -65% • Clear

• Day

• Summer None • 422.50 C$/kg

• 14 kg avg

• 5915 C$ avg Thornfish (Secret) • Resilience: 10 (Hard)

• Progress: -80% • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Luminous Larva • 416.67 C$/kg

• 20 kg avg

• 8333.3 C$ avg

Best Fishing Rods for Pine Shoals Bestiary in Fisch

Pine Shoals requires different rod strategies based on which fish you’re targeting:

For Common through Rare Fish (First Five): Almost any rod will work effectively due to the high Resilience values and positive/minimal negative progress speeds. Even basic Second Sea starter rods can handle these without issue.

For Legendary and Mythical Fish: Look for rods with moderate to high Resilience, such as:

Free Spirit Rod (excellent all-around choice)

Wildflower Rod

Blazebringer Rod

For Exotic and Secret Fish: You’ll need specialized equipment:

Azure of Lagoon

Verdant Shear Rod (if you have it from completing other areas)

Best Enchants for Pine Shoals Bestiary

Pine Shoals fish respond particularly well to these enchants:

Steady Enchant: This provides +20% Progress Speed, which is extremely valuable for counteracting the severe negative progress speeds of higher-tier fish like the Parktail Spinesnapper (-55%), Sunray Sunscale (-65%), and Thornfish (-80%).

This provides which is extremely valuable for counteracting the severe negative progress speeds of higher-tier fish like the Parktail Spinesnapper (-55%), Sunray Sunscale (-65%), and Thornfish (-80%). Lucky/Divine/Immortal Enchants: These provide +20%, +45%, and +75% Luck respectively , which can help you find the rarer fish like the Sunray Sunscale and Thornfish more frequently.

These provide , which can help you find the rarer fish like the Sunray Sunscale and Thornfish more frequently. Resilient Enchant: With +35% Resilience, this enchantment helps tremendously with the harder fish that have low Resilience values, especially the top three rarest catches.

Completing this bestiary is well worth your time. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: Pine Shoals”. Pine Shoals represents an important step toward achieving 100% Second Sea completion, so don’t overlook this island on your Fisch journey.