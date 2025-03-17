How to Complete Regretevator – Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Stuck on The Hunt quest in Regretevator? This simple guide will walk you through exactly what you need to do to earn your token in this crazy elevator survival game. The good news is that the challenge is straightforward – you just need to survive several floors.

Regretevator is a random disaster survival game set inside an elevator. Each time the elevator doors open, you’ll face a completely different challenge or mini-game. Some floors might have obstacle courses, others might have natural disasters, racing challenges, or strange puzzles. The unpredictable nature of each floor makes this game exciting but also challenging.

How to Start Regretevator – Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition Quest

For The Hunt: Mega Edition event, your mission in Regretevator is simple: survive 7 floors. You don’t need to survive them all in one streak – your total progress is saved as you play. The Hunt event runs until March 24, 2025, so you have time to complete this quest at your own pace.

Getting started with The Hunt quest in Regretevator is super easy. Just join the game either directly through Roblox or by entering through The Hunt: Mega Edition portal. When you first join, an NPC will greet you and explain that you need to survive several floors to earn your token. No special teleporting or event area is needed – you’ll complete the quest through normal gameplay.

How to Complete Regretevator The Hunt Quest?

Step 1: Join the Elevator

Once you’re in the game, you’ll spawn near or inside the elevator. If you’re not already in it, find and enter an elevator. The elevator acts as the lobby between floors, giving you a brief moment to prepare before your next challenge. Each round begins when the elevator doors open, revealing a new and unexpected environment.

Step 2: Survive Each Floor

When the elevator doors open, you’ll need to quickly figure out what the challenge is and how to survive it. Every floor is different and unique, so you’ll need to think on your feet. Here are some examples of floors you might encounter:

The Racing Track floor requires you to drive a car through six checkpoints before time runs out. The controls might feel a bit laggy, but focus on staying on the track and hitting each checkpoint in order.

Finding wood to light up a campfire

The Party House floor puts you in an old Roblox house where a meteor is about to strike. You need to find shelter inside the building before disaster hits.

Remember that each floor is timed, so you’ll need to complete the objective or simply survive until the timer runs out. If you die while clearing a floor, that attempt won’t count toward your progress, and you’ll need to try again.

Once you’ve survived all the required floors, you’ll automatically receive a notification that you’ve completed the challenge. Go to The Hunt menu again and claim your token. Congratulations! You’ve now earned the Regretevator token for The Hunt: Mega Edition event.

Conclusion

The Hunt quest in Regretevator offers a fun and unpredictable challenge that showcases the game’s random elevator survival concept. By surviving the required number of floors, you’ll earn your token for The Hunt: Mega Edition event.

Remember that The Hunt: Mega Edition event ends on March 24, 2025, so make sure to complete this quest and collect your token before then.