How to Complete Roblox Rivals The Hunt Edition Quest?

Rivals is one of many games participating in Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition event. Getting The Hunt token in this game is pretty simple compared to other games in the event. This guide will show you exactly what to do to complete the Rivals Hunt mission and claim your token.

How to Start The Hunt in Rivals?

When you first enter the game, head over to the main lobby and look for the screen with the passcode panel. Here’s what you need to do:

Click on the panel with the passcode. The panel will enter a random code automatically. This will make the Chicken NPC appear. Talk to the Chicken to start The Hunt quest.

The Shady Chicken will explain what you need to do to earn your Hunt token. Don’t worry – the tasks are pretty straightforward even if you’re new to the game.

How to Complete The Hunt Quests in Rivals

To get The Hunt token in Rivals, you need to complete two main tasks:

Task 1: Complete a 1v1 Duel

Talk to the Shady Chicken NPC. Select “Take me to 1v1” option. Complete a 1v1 match (you don’t need to win, just participate). The 1v1 mode is a 5-round match against another player.

Task 2: Get 5 Kills in 2v2 Matches

Return to the Shady Chicken after your 1v1 match. Select “Take me to 2v2” option. Work with your teammates to eliminate enemy players. You need to get a total of 5 eliminations (this can be done across multiple matches).

Claiming Your Hunt Token

Once you’ve completed both tasks:

Return to the Shady Chicken NPC in the main lobby. Talk to him again to complete the quest. He’ll give you The Hunt token and the badge will be added to your profile.

That’s all you need to do! The Hunt token in Rivals is one of the easier ones to get in the Mega Edition event. After getting your token, you can head back to The Hunt hub and continue collecting tokens from other games.