How to Complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch (Sea 1 & Sea 2)

The latest Fisch update has introduced a limited-time Blue Moon Bestiary with 17 fish that split between Sea 1 and Sea 2. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to access these special areas and strategies to catch every fish and complete both bestiaries during the Blue Moon Event.

How to Access the Blue Moon Pools

To reach the Blue Moon fishing areas:

Sea 2 Location : Lushgrove Island, coordinates XYZ: 1410, 155, -580

: Lushgrove Island, coordinates Requirements : The Blue Moon event spawns only during Clear weather, Winter season, and Night time

: The Blue Moon event spawns only during Clear weather, Winter season, and Night time Blue Moon Totem : Purchase for 500,000 E$ from Lushgrove in Sea 2 to force-spawn the event

: Purchase for from Lushgrove in Sea 2 to force-spawn the event Sea 1 Location: Snowcap Island, coordinates XYZ: 2710, 190, 2560

Complete Blue Moon Bestiary Fish List

Sea 1 Blue Moon Bestiary (9 Fish)

Fish Name Image Resilience & Progress Speed Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait Moon Arctic Char (Common) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +35% • Clear

• Any time

• Winter Insect Silver Scuttler (Common) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +10% • Windy

• Any time

• Winter Bagel Frost Ray (Uncommon) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +5% • Windy

• Any time

• Winter Worm Pale Ghost Lumpfish (Uncommon) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +40% • Foggy

• Any time

• Winter Flakes Blue Langanose (Unusual) • Resilience: 62 (Easy)

• Progress: +15% • Clear

• Any time

• Winter Seaweed Starbellied Wolf Fish (Rare) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +25% • Rain

• Any time

• Winter Minnow Icy Daggerfish (Legendary) • Resilience: Moderate

• Progress: +20% • Foggy

• Any time

• Winter Truffle Worm Lunar Monkfish (Mythical) • Resilience: Moderate

• Progress: -15% • Windy

• Any time

• Winter Shark Head Moon Idol Sea 1 (Secret) – • Progress: -80% • Any

• Any time

• Winter Any

Sea 2 Blue Moon Bestiary (8 Fish)

Fish Name Image Resilience & Progress Speed Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait Gloamfin Gar (Common) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +15% • Rain

• Any time

• Winter Gale Grub Moonveil Killifish (Common) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +40% • Foggy

• Any time

• Winter Berries/Ember Berries Moonridge Catfish (Unusual) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +25% • Clear

• Any time

• Winter Worms/Mist Worms Lurking Crescent Pike (Uncommon) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +45% • Windy

• Any time

• Winter Lagoon Leech Crescent Madtom (Rare) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: +20% • Rain

• Any time

• Winter Lushrooms Bog Lantern Goby (Legendary) • Resilience: Moderate

• Progress: +30% • Foggy

• Any time

• Winter Crystal Bananas Tarnished Moongill (Mythical) • Resilience: Moderate

• Progress: +5% • Any

• Any time

• Winter Sapphire Krill Moon Idol Sea 2 (Secret) – • Progress: -80% • Windy

• Any time

• Winter Any

Best Fishing Rods for Blue Moon Bestiary

Sea 1 : The Challenger’s Rod with its high lure speed works exceptionally well for most fish in the Sea 1 Blue Moon pool. Alternatively, the No-Life Rod provides excellent all-around stats.

: The Challenger’s Rod with its high lure speed works exceptionally well for most fish in the Sea 1 Blue Moon pool. Alternatively, the No-Life Rod provides excellent all-around stats. Sea 2: The Free Spirit Rod with its 150% Luck and stabbing ability makes it ideal for the Sea 2 Blue Moon bestiary. The Great Dreamer Rod’s Cthulhu ability can help catch fish as well.

Best Enchants for Blue Moon Bestiary

Steady Enchant

Blessed Song

Quality Enchant

Resilient Enchant

Best Baits for Blue Moon Bestiary

Sea 1 : Stock up on specialized baits for each fish, particularly Shark Head for the Lunar Monkfish.

: Stock up on specialized baits for each fish, particularly Shark Head for the Lunar Monkfish. Sea 2: Crystal Bananas for the Legendary Bog Lantern Goby and Sapphire Krill for the Mythical Tarnished Moongill are essential.

Completing both Blue Moon Bestiaries rewards you with XP and $, making this limited-time event well worth your time. The weather-specific conditions and the variety of fish make this one of the more engaging bestiaries to complete in Fisch.