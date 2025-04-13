Home » Gaming » How to Complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch (Sea 1 & Sea 2)

How to Complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch (Sea 1 & Sea 2)

by Karan
The latest Fisch update has introduced a limited-time Blue Moon Bestiary with 17 fish that split between Sea 1 and Sea 2. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to access these special areas and strategies to catch every fish and complete both bestiaries during the Blue Moon Event.

How to Access the Blue Moon Pools

To reach the Blue Moon fishing areas:

  • Sea 2 Location: Lushgrove Island, coordinates XYZ: 1410, 155, -580
  • Requirements: The Blue Moon event spawns only during Clear weather, Winter season, and Night time
  • Blue Moon Totem: Purchase for 500,000 E$ from Lushgrove in Sea 2 to force-spawn the event
  • Sea 1 Location: Snowcap Island, coordinates XYZ: 2710, 190, 2560

Complete Blue Moon Bestiary Fish List

Sea 1 Blue Moon Bestiary (9 Fish)

Fish NameImageResilience & Progress SpeedConditions (Weather/Time/Season)Bait
Moon Arctic Char (Common)Moon_Arctic_Char• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +35%		• Clear
• Any time
• Winter		Insect
Silver Scuttler (Common)Silver_Scuttler• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +10%		• Windy
• Any time
• Winter		Bagel
Frost Ray (Uncommon)Frost_Ray• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +5%		• Windy
• Any time
• Winter		Worm
Pale Ghost Lumpfish (Uncommon)Pale_Ghost_Lumpfish• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +40%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter		Flakes
Blue Langanose (Unusual)Blue_Langanose• Resilience: 62 (Easy)
• Progress: +15%		• Clear
• Any time
• Winter		Seaweed
Starbellied Wolf Fish (Rare)Starbellied_Wolf_Fish• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +25%		• Rain
• Any time
• Winter		Minnow
Icy Daggerfish (Legendary)Icy_Daggerfish• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: +20%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter		Truffle Worm
Lunar Monkfish (Mythical)Lunar_Monkfish• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: -15%		• Windy
• Any time
• Winter		Shark Head
Moon Idol Sea 1 (Secret)• Progress: -80%• Any
• Any time
• Winter		Any

Sea 2 Blue Moon Bestiary (8 Fish)

Fish NameImageResilience & Progress SpeedConditions (Weather/Time/Season)Bait
Gloamfin Gar (Common)Gloamfin_Gar• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +15%		• Rain
• Any time
• Winter		Gale Grub
Moonveil Killifish (Common)Moonveil_Killifish• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +40%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter		Berries/Ember Berries
Moonridge Catfish (Unusual)Moonridge_Catfish• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +25%		• Clear
• Any time
• Winter		Worms/Mist Worms
Lurking Crescent Pike (Uncommon)Lurking_Crescent_Pike• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +45%		• Windy
• Any time
• Winter		Lagoon Leech
Crescent Madtom (Rare)Crescent_Madtom• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +20%		• Rain
• Any time
• Winter		Lushrooms
Bog Lantern Goby (Legendary)Bog_Lantern_Goby• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: +30%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter		Crystal Bananas
Tarnished Moongill (Mythical)Tarnished_Moongill• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: +5%		• Any
• Any time
• Winter		Sapphire Krill
Moon Idol Sea 2 (Secret)• Progress: -80%• Windy
• Any time
• Winter		Any

Best Fishing Rods for Blue Moon Bestiary

  • Sea 1: The Challenger’s Rod with its high lure speed works exceptionally well for most fish in the Sea 1 Blue Moon pool. Alternatively, the No-Life Rod provides excellent all-around stats.
  • Sea 2: The Free Spirit Rod with its 150% Luck and stabbing ability makes it ideal for the Sea 2 Blue Moon bestiary. The Great Dreamer Rod’s Cthulhu ability can help catch fish as well.

Best Enchants for Blue Moon Bestiary

  • Steady Enchant
  • Blessed Song
  • Quality Enchant
  • Resilient Enchant

Best Baits for Blue Moon Bestiary

  • Sea 1: Stock up on specialized baits for each fish, particularly Shark Head for the Lunar Monkfish.
  • Sea 2: Crystal Bananas for the Legendary Bog Lantern Goby and Sapphire Krill for the Mythical Tarnished Moongill are essential.

Completing both Blue Moon Bestiaries rewards you with XP and $, making this limited-time event well worth your time. The weather-specific conditions and the variety of fish make this one of the more engaging bestiaries to complete in Fisch.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

