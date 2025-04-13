How to Complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch (Sea 1 & Sea 2)

15
The latest Fisch update has introduced a limited-time Blue Moon Bestiary with 17 fish that split between Sea 1 and Sea 2. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to access these special areas and strategies to catch every fish and complete both bestiaries during the Blue Moon Event.
How to Access the Blue Moon Pools
To reach the Blue Moon fishing areas:
- Sea 2 Location: Lushgrove Island, coordinates XYZ: 1410, 155, -580
- Requirements: The Blue Moon event spawns only during Clear weather, Winter season, and Night time
- Blue Moon Totem: Purchase for 500,000 E$ from Lushgrove in Sea 2 to force-spawn the event
- Sea 1 Location: Snowcap Island, coordinates XYZ: 2710, 190, 2560
Complete Blue Moon Bestiary Fish List
Sea 1 Blue Moon Bestiary (9 Fish)
|Fish Name
|Image
|Resilience & Progress Speed
|Conditions (Weather/Time/Season)
|Bait
|Moon Arctic Char (Common)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +35%
|• Clear
• Any time
• Winter
|Insect
|Silver Scuttler (Common)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +10%
|• Windy
• Any time
• Winter
|Bagel
|Frost Ray (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +5%
|• Windy
• Any time
• Winter
|Worm
|Pale Ghost Lumpfish (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +40%
|• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter
|Flakes
|Blue Langanose (Unusual)
|• Resilience: 62 (Easy)
• Progress: +15%
|• Clear
• Any time
• Winter
|Seaweed
|Starbellied Wolf Fish (Rare)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +25%
|• Rain
• Any time
• Winter
|Minnow
|Icy Daggerfish (Legendary)
|• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: +20%
|• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter
|Truffle Worm
|Lunar Monkfish (Mythical)
|• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: -15%
|• Windy
• Any time
• Winter
|Shark Head
|Moon Idol Sea 1 (Secret)
|–
|• Progress: -80%
|• Any
• Any time
• Winter
|Any
Sea 2 Blue Moon Bestiary (8 Fish)
|Fish Name
|Image
|Resilience & Progress Speed
|Conditions (Weather/Time/Season)
|Bait
|Gloamfin Gar (Common)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +15%
|• Rain
• Any time
• Winter
|Gale Grub
|Moonveil Killifish (Common)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +40%
|• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter
|Berries/Ember Berries
|Moonridge Catfish (Unusual)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +25%
|• Clear
• Any time
• Winter
|Worms/Mist Worms
|Lurking Crescent Pike (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +45%
|• Windy
• Any time
• Winter
|Lagoon Leech
|Crescent Madtom (Rare)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: +20%
|• Rain
• Any time
• Winter
|Lushrooms
|Bog Lantern Goby (Legendary)
|• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: +30%
|• Foggy
• Any time
• Winter
|Crystal Bananas
|Tarnished Moongill (Mythical)
|• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: +5%
|• Any
• Any time
• Winter
|Sapphire Krill
|Moon Idol Sea 2 (Secret)
|–
|• Progress: -80%
|• Windy
• Any time
• Winter
|Any
Best Fishing Rods for Blue Moon Bestiary
- Sea 1: The Challenger’s Rod with its high lure speed works exceptionally well for most fish in the Sea 1 Blue Moon pool. Alternatively, the No-Life Rod provides excellent all-around stats.
- Sea 2: The Free Spirit Rod with its 150% Luck and stabbing ability makes it ideal for the Sea 2 Blue Moon bestiary. The Great Dreamer Rod’s Cthulhu ability can help catch fish as well.
Best Enchants for Blue Moon Bestiary
- Steady Enchant
- Blessed Song
- Quality Enchant
- Resilient Enchant
Best Baits for Blue Moon Bestiary
- Sea 1: Stock up on specialized baits for each fish, particularly Shark Head for the Lunar Monkfish.
- Sea 2: Crystal Bananas for the Legendary Bog Lantern Goby and Sapphire Krill for the Mythical Tarnished Moongill are essential.
Completing both Blue Moon Bestiaries rewards you with XP and $, making this limited-time event well worth your time. The weather-specific conditions and the variety of fish make this one of the more engaging bestiaries to complete in Fisch.