How to Complete The Hunt Quest in Arsenal – Roblox

Arsenal, the popular first-person shooter game on Roblox, has joined The Hunt: Mega Edition event with its own special quest. This quest is centered around escaping a facility and a prison while taking down enemies along the way. Completing it earns you the “Evacuate” badge and a token for The Hunt event. Let’s walk through the entire process from start to finish. This quest puts your FPS skills to the test in the first half, then switches to a more puzzle-oriented prison break in the second half.

How to Start The Hunt Quest in Arsenal

There are two ways to start The Hunt quest in Arsenal:

The first way is to join Arsenal directly through Roblox . Once you’re in the game’s lobby, look for The Hunt banner located on the left side of the title screen. Click on this banner to begin the special mission.

. Once you’re in the game’s lobby, look for The Hunt banner located on the left side of the title screen. Click on this banner to begin the special mission. Alternatively, you can enter Arsenal through The Hunt: Mega Edition portal in the main event hub. This will take you directly to the game, where you can then find and click on The Hunt banner.

After clicking the banner, you’ll be teleported to the mission area, and a cutscene will play. You’ll find yourself in the role of a soldier, armed with a default AR, tasked with escaping a heavily guarded facility.

How to Complete The Hunt Quest in Arsenal

Step 1: Escape the Facility

As soon as the mission begins, you’ll need to navigate through the facility while eliminating enemies in your path. The facility is maze-like, but there’s a simple way to know where to go – follow the yellow (or orange) doors. These doors open automatically when you approach them and indicate the correct path forward. Remember that picking up a new weapon will replace your current one, so choose wisely.

An important gameplay tip: you regain health by eliminating enemies. Since your health pool isn’t very large and enemies can quickly deplete it, use cover strategically. Keep moving forward, eliminating threats, and following the yellow doors until you reach the end of the facility.

Step 2: The Prison Break

After making your way through the facility, you’ll be caught in an uninteractive cutscene. Your character will be transported to a prison cell, and all your weapons will be confiscated. This begins the second phase of the quest – the prison break.

Unlike the combat-focused first section, this part involves solving a series of simple puzzles to escape. Here’s the step-by-step process:

First, approach the sink in your cell and press E to interact with it. This will give you a Rod. Next, go to the bed and press E again to get a Book . Take this book to your cell gate and transfer it to a nearby NPC (another prisoner). In exchange, they’ll give you a bar of Soap .

and press E to interact with it. This will give you a Rod. Next, go to the bed and press E again to . Take this book to your cell gate and transfer it to a (another prisoner). In exchange, they’ll give you a . With the soap in hand, go to the toilet in your cell and press E. The soap will dissolve, revealing a Coin . Take this coin and place it outside your cell where a guard can see it. Wait for a prison guard to notice the coin and approach it.

. Take this coin and where a guard can see it. the coin and approach it. When the guard is near the coin, press E to knock him unconscious . Use a keycard to unlock your cell door and escape.

. Use a keycard to unlock your cell door and escape. Finally, head toward the left gate and leave the prison. Once you exit, you’ll automatically receive the Evacuate Badge along with your Hunt Token, completing the quest.

Arsenal’s Hunt quest is one of the more straightforward ones in The Hunt: Mega Edition event. The entire quest can be completed in about 10 minutes, making it a quick way to earn a token for your collection. The combat section might pose a challenge for those not familiar with FPS games, but the prison escape portion is entirely scripted and impossible to fail as long as you follow the instructions.

Remember that The Hunt: Mega Edition event runs until March 24, 2025, so be sure to complete this and other quests before the deadline to collect all the exclusive rewards.