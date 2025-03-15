How to Complete The Hunt Quest in Eat the World – Roblox

Are you trying to get your token in Eat the World for The Hunt: Mega Edition event in Roblox? Don’t worry, this guide will show you exactly how to feed the giant noob and get your token fast. The quest might seem hard at first, but once you know what to do, you can finish it easily.

What is The Hunt Quest in Eat the World?

The Hunt: Mega Edition is a big Roblox event running until March 24, 2025. In Eat the World, your job is to feed a giant yellow noob until you reach 1,000 points. Once you do this, you’ll get a special token that you can use in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience to get cool prizes and UGCs.

How to Start The Hunt Quest in Eat the World – Roblox?

Starting the quest is super easy:

Join the Eat the World game on Roblox. Look for The Hunt button on the left side of your screen. Click on it and press “Teleport” to go to the special event area. You’ll see a giant yellow noob standing there waiting to be fed.

How to Complete The Hunt Quest

In this quest, you need to feed a giant yellow noob with food items until you get 1,000 points. You start as a tiny character who can’t pick up big food items right away. The game works by making you eat stuff to get bigger first. Golden food items are special because they give the most points. You need to throw the food at the giant when his mouth is open to get points.

Step 1

When you first start the quest, you’ll be too small to pick up most food items with good points. You need to eat stuff to grow bigger. Start by eating the floor blocks by walking up to the ground and clicking to eat it. This doesn’t give many points, but it makes you bigger. You can also pick up and eat smaller food items you find around the map like burgers, tacos, and pizza slices. Keep eating until you’re big enough to pick up larger food items. Don’t worry if this takes a few minutes – getting bigger is an important first step that will make the rest of the quest much easier.

Step 2

The fastest way to complete the quest is to upgrade your character after you’ve grown a bit. Click the Store button on the left side of your screen and reset your character to sell your size for coins. Use these coins to buy upgrades like Food Capacity, Walking Speed (helps you move around faster), and Size Multiplier (helps you grow bigger faster). Food Capacity is the most important upgrade because it lets you pick up almost any food item on the map no matter how big it is. With these upgrades, especially a high Food Capacity, you’ll be able to collect and feed much larger food items to the giant noob, which means you’ll get more points faster and complete the quest in less time.

Step 3

Now comes the fun part – feeding the giant noob to get your 1,000 points. Look for food items around the map, and try to find the biggest ones you can since they give more points. Walk up to the food and click to pick it up. Then press the E key on your keyboard to throw the food at the giant noob. Make sure to throw the food when his mouth is open! You can throw food from any distance – you don’t need to be close to the giant. Always aim for food items instead of floor blocks when feeding the giant because floor blocks give very few points. Keep an eye out for golden food items as they give tons of points and will help you reach 1,000 much faster. Once you reach 1,000 points, the giant noob will extend his left hand to you. Step onto his hand to claim your token and complete The Hunt quest in Eat the World!

Conclusion

The Hunt quest in Eat the World is one of the easier quests in The Hunt: Mega Edition event. With this guide, you should be able to get your token. Remember to grow big, upgrade your stats, and feed the giant noob with the biggest food you can find.

Don’t forget that The Hunt: Mega Edition event ends on March 24, 2025, so make sure to complete this quest and all the others before then to get all the special rewards!