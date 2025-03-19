How to Complete The Hunt Quest in Metro Life City RP – Roblox

Metro Life City RP has two different Hunt quests for players to complete – a regular token quest that involves taking photos and a special Mega Token quest that’s much more involved. This guide will walk you through both quests so you can add these tokens to your collection before The Hunt: Mega Edition event ends on March 24, 2025.

The basic Hunt quest in Metro Life is one of the easier challenges in the event. You simply need to visit six locations around the city and take selfies while riding a bicycle.

How to Complete the Regular Metro Life City RP Hunt Quest?

When you first join Metro Life, look for “The HUNT” sign near the spawn area. Next to it, you’ll find an NPC in a rabbit costume. Talk to this NPC to start the quest. You’ll need to use a bicycle to complete this challenge, which you can find parked right next to the NPC.

To track your progress and find the locations, click on the token-like button in the top left menu to open the Cycling Book. This book shows all six landmarks where you need to take photos:

Bridge Manson Metro Hall Paradise Hotel Metro Mall Airport

You can select any location in the book and click “Go To” to set a route marker that will guide you there. Here’s how to take photos properly:

Travel to each marked location

to each marked location When you arrive at the landmark, make sure you’re sitting on your bicycle .

. Press E to use the Selfie Camera.

to use the Selfie Camera. Take your photo and click “ Complete ” to save it

” to save it Select “Next Location” to get directions to your next destination

After you’ve taken photos of all six landmarks, return to the rabbit NPC near the spawn area. Talk to them again and select “Claim Rewards” to receive The Hunt token for Metro Life City RP.

How to Start the Mega Token Quest

To begin the Mega Token quest, teleport to the Metro Hall using the Map option in your Mobile panel. Enter the building and go to the right to find the Mayor’s office. Look for the purple Mayor doll sitting on a desk and interact with him. The Mayor will ask you to collect three pieces of a map by completing different quests around the city.

Quest 1: For the first map piece, you’ll need to help with some tree maintenance . Head to the back of the Fire department where you’ll find an NPC who will explain that a nearby tree needs trimming . Once you’ve finished the job, go back to the NPC who assigned you the task. They’ll thank you for your help and reward you with the first piece of the map.

For the first map piece, you’ll need to help with some . Head to the where you’ll find an NPC who will explain that a nearby . Once you’ve finished the job, go back to the NPC who assigned you the task. They’ll thank you for your help and reward you with the first piece of the map. Quest 2: Teleport to Ascend High School using your Map function. When you arrive, enter the main building and take the f irst left near the Reception desk in the hallway. This will lead you to the Library where you’ll find an NPC. She’ll explain that vandals have spray-painted the glass panels of the Library, and she needs your help to clean them . You’ll need to be thorough and make sure you clean all the marked areas.

Teleport to using your Map function. When you arrive, enter the main building and take the f in the hallway. This will lead you to the Library where you’ll find an NPC. She’ll explain that vandals have spray-painted the glass panels of the Library, and she needs your . You’ll need to be thorough and make sure you clean all the marked areas. Quest 3: Teleport to Paradise Hotel using your Map. Take the elevator up to the second floor and look for an NPC near room 205. She’ll tell you that her kitten has gone missing and ask for your help finding it. Search around the terrace until you spot a small black kitten stranded on the south edge. Once you’ve rescued the pet, bring it back to NPC on the second floor.

Now that you have all three map pieces, return to the Mayor at Metro Hall. He’ll take the fragments and assemble them into a complete map for you. Examine the map carefully – it shows four colored dots (red, yellow, green, and blue) with lines connecting them to form an X in the middle.

Your next task is to find whatever is buried at the center of this X. Head to that location on the map and look for a spot where you can dig. Once you’re at the right place, take out a Shovel from your inventory and start digging. After some effort, you’ll unearth a metallic vault. This isn’t an ordinary safe – it has four colored locks corresponding to the dots on your map, and each requires a specific code to open.

Finding the Vault Codes

You’ll need to visit each colored marker on the map to find the corresponding code for the vault. Start with the red marker, which will lead you to an open garage-like area in the city . Search the walls carefully and you’ll spot a number written on one of them – this is your red code.

. Search the walls carefully and you’ll spot a number written on one of them – this is your red code. Next, head to the yellow marker on your map, where you’ll discover a construction site with a prominent crane at the center. Use Ladder to climb up the crane and reach its platform, where you’ll find another number – your yellow code.

at the center. Use the crane and reach its platform, where you’ll find another number – your yellow code. For the green code, make your way to the green marker, which is near a FuelPlus gas station .

. Finally, go to the blue marker, where you’ll find a building with large glass panels.

After collecting all four colored codes, make your way back to the vault you unearthed earlier. Each code corresponds to a colored lock on the vault, so enter them carefully in the correct spots. When all four codes are properly entered, the vault will unlock with a satisfying click. Interact with the capsule to open it, and inside you’ll find your prize – the Metro Life City RP Mega Token.

The Hunt quest in Metro Life City RP offers two challenges – a straightforward photography tour for the regular token and an elaborate treasure hunt for the Mega Token. By following this guide, you should be able to collect both tokens and continue your progress through The Hunt: Mega Edition event.