How to Complete The Hunt Quest in Untitled Tag Game – Roblox

Untitled Tag Game has joined The Hunt: Mega Edition event on Roblox, and it offers one of the simplest quests you’ll find. All you need is some cash – 350 to be exact – and the token is yours. But there’s also a secret Mega Token hiding for those brave enough to find it. Let’s break down everything you need to know.

How to Start Playing Untitled Tag Game

Untitled Tag Game’s quest stands out because it doesn’t require any special tasks or complicated objectives – just play the game normally and earn cash. Jump into Untitled Tag Game either by finding it directly in Roblox or by entering through The Hunt: Mega Edition portal.

How to Complete Untitled Tag Game Hunt Quest?

Step 1:

There are three main ways to fill your wallet with cash in Untitled Tag Game. First, tag other players during matches to earn 5 cash per successful tag. This adds up quickly if you’re good at chasing down opponents. The more players you tag, the faster you’ll reach your goal. Second, focus on winning full game rounds to earn big cash bonuses of about 50 cash per win. The game offers several different modes, including classic tag, zombie infection, and crown modes – each with different objectives. No matter which mode you play, winning at the end of the round gives you the same cash reward. Third, look around the maps for floating cash bundles that spawn randomly.

Step 2:

Once you’ve collected 350 cash, getting your token is super easy. Just press U on your keyboard or click The Hunt icon on the left side of the screen. This opens The Hunt menu, where you can purchase the token. Here’s the good part – buying the token doesn’t actually spend your cash! You keep all the money you earn while also getting the token and badge. As soon as you make the “purchase,” the Untitled Tag Game token is added to your Hunt collection, and you’ve officially completed this quest. That’s all there is to it – probably the quickest Hunt quest you’ll complete in the whole event!

Step 3:

If you’ve already completed the regular quest and want something more exciting, Untitled Tag Game also hides a special Mega Token behind a secret portal. This advanced challenge is completely optional but offers a unique adventure that feels like a mini-game of its own. To access this secret, you must first collect the SpongeBob Tower Defense Mega Token as a prerequisite. Once you have that token, load any map in Untitled Tag Game and search the walls for what looks like portal graffiti. Interact with this graffiti four times to reveal an actual portal that transports you to a prison escape challenge inspired by Ready Player One.

After you’ve grabbed your Untitled Tag Game token, why not check out other Hunt quests? Some good next options include Eat the World, where you feed a giant noob. The Hunt: Mega Edition has dozens of games participating, each with their own token to collect before the March 24 deadline. Every token you earn brings you closer to the exclusive UGC rewards available only during this special event!