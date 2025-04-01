How to Complete Waveborne Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Waveborne serves as the central hub and default spawn location of Fisch’s Second Sea. This bustling island is where your Second Sea journey begins. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Waveborne bestiary with its 14 unique fish species.
How to Get to Waveborne in Fisch
Waveborne is the central hub of the Second Sea and the default spawn point when first entering this area:
- The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 360, Y: 90, Z: 780.
- When you first transition to the Second Sea, you’ll automatically spawn at Waveborne.
- If you need to return to Waveborne from elsewhere, simply head to the center of the Second Sea.
Complete Waveborne Bestiary Fish List
The Waveborne bestiary features 14 fish, from easy common catches to the highly challenging Secret fish. Here’s the complete information:
|Fish Name
|Image
|Resilience & Progress Speed
|Conditions (Weather/Time/Season)
|Bait
|Value Information
|Drift Claw (Common)
|• Resilience: 65 (Easy)
• Progress: -5%
|• Rain
• Night
• Autumn
|Shrimp
|• 0.3 C$/kg
• 83 kg avg
• 27.7 C$ avg
|Gale Snapper (Common)
|• Resilience: 80 (Easy)
• Progress: +20%
|• Windy
• Day
• Spring
|Worm
|• 5.5 C$/kg
• 3.75 kg avg
• 20.5 C$ avg
|Sprayfin (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: 60 (Easy)
• Progress: +8%
|• Clear
• Day
• Winter
|Minnow
|• 6.4 C$/kg
• 9.5 kg avg
• 61.1 C$ avg
|Foamrunner (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: 55 (Easy)
• Progress: +12%
|• Foggy
• Any time
• Summer
|Flakes
|• 0.6 C$/kg
• 92.5 kg avg
• 54.8 C$ avg
|Depth Lurker (Unusual)
|• Resilience: 50 (Easy)
• Progress: N/A
|• Foggy
• Any time
• Autumn
|Insect
|• 2.5 C$/kg
• 42.5 kg avg
• 106.3 C$ avg
|Ripple Spine (Unusual)
|• Resilience: 45 (Moderate)
• Progress: +10%
|• Clear
• Night
• Spring
|Seaweed
|• 0.7 C$/kg
• 132.5 kg avg
• 97.6 C$ avg
|Surge Pike (Rare)
|• Resilience: 35 (Moderate)
• Progress: +5%
|• Windy
• Day
• Summer
|Magnet
|• 1.0 C$/kg
• 275 kg avg
• 261.3 C$ avg
|Abyss Dart (Rare)
|• Resilience: 40 (Moderate)
• Progress: -10%
|• Rain
• Night
• Winter
|Squid
|• 0.2 C$/kg
• 1,225 kg avg
• 272.2 C$ avg
|Tide Fang (Legendary)
|• Resilience: 30 (Moderate)
• Progress: -45%
|• Windy
• Day
• Autumn
|Neuro Slug
|• 8.0 C$/kg
• 105 kg avg
• 840 C$ avg
|Breaker Moth (Legendary)
|• Resilience: 25 (Hard)
• Progress: -35%
|• Foggy
• Night
• Spring
|Gale Grub
|• 13.8 C$/kg • 55 kg avg • 756.3 C$ avg
|Gust Tail (Mythical)
|• Resilience: 20 (Hard)
• Progress: -65%
|• Windy
• Any time
• Summer
|Nightmare Larva
|• 1.8 C$/kg
• 875 kg avg
• 1,604.2 C$ avg
|Wave Piercer (Mythical)
|• Resilience: 15 (Hard)
• Progress: -55%
|• Clear
• Night
• Winter
|Truffle Worm
|• 15.0 C$/kg
• 95 kg avg
• 1,425 C$ avg
|Vortex Ray (Exotic)
|• Resilience: 10 (Hard)
• Progress: -70%
|• Rain
• Day
• Autumn
|Luminous Larva
|• 6.8 C$/kg
• 750 kg avg
• 5,113.6 C$ avg
|Storm Skipper (Secret)
|• Resilience: 5 (Extreme)
• Progress: -75%
|• Windy
• Night
• Spring
|Golden Worm
|• 66.7 C$/kg
• 100 kg avg
• 6,666.7 C$ avg
Best Fishing Rods for Waveborne Bestiary
Here are the 5 best fishing rods for Waveborne bestiary:
- Wildflower Rod
- Azure of Lagoon
- Ethereal Prism Rod
- Free Spirit Rod
- Heaven’s Rod
Best Baits for Waveborne Bestiary
Here are the 5 most effective baits for completing the Waveborne bestiary:
- Weird Algae (200 Universal Luck)
- Truffle Worm (300 Preferred Luck)
- Neuro Slug (90 Preferred Luck, +100 Universal Luck, +60% Resilience)
- Luminous Larva (200 Preferred Luck, +175 Universal Luck, +50% Resilience)
- Golden Worm (200 Preferred Luck, +100 Universal Luck, +45% Resilience)
Best Enchants for Waveborne Bestiary
The fish of Waveborne display a wide range of stats requiring different enchantment strategies:
- Swift (+30% Lure Speed) is excellent for catching Common to Uncommon fish more efficiently
- Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) is the superior option for faster luring, especially useful for high-quantity fishing
- Quality enchant (+15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, +5% Resilience) provides a balanced boost for all aspects of fishing
- Resilient (+35% Resilience) becomes extremely valuable for the difficult Mythical to Secret fish with their low resilience values
- Steady (+20% Progress Speed) is practically essential for Legendary through Secret fish with progress speeds ranging from -35% to -75%
- Controlled (+0.05 Control) can help maintain stability when catching challenging fish
Best Rod, Bait, and Enchant Combos
Here are the 5 most effective combinations for completing the Waveborne bestiary:
- Wildflower Rod + Swift + Basic Baits
- Azure of Lagoon + Resilient + Seaweed/Squid
- Free Spirit Rod + Steady + Neuro Slug/Gale Grub
- Ethereal Prism Rod + Quality + Truffle Worm/Nightmare Larva
- Great Dreamer Rod + Blessed Song + Luminous Larva/Golden Worm
Completing this bestiary is especially rewarding, as Waveborne is the central hub of the Second Sea. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: Waveborne” badge.