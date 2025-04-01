Home » Gaming » How to Complete Waveborne Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

How to Complete Waveborne Bestiary in Fisch (All Fishes & Baits)

Waveborne serves as the central hub and default spawn location of Fisch’s Second Sea. This bustling island is where your Second Sea journey begins. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to complete the Waveborne bestiary with its 14 unique fish species.

How to Get to Waveborne in Fisch

Waveborne is the central hub of the Second Sea and the default spawn point when first entering this area:

  • The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 360, Y: 90, Z: 780.
  • When you first transition to the Second Sea, you’ll automatically spawn at Waveborne.
  • If you need to return to Waveborne from elsewhere, simply head to the center of the Second Sea.

Note: You can check our guide on how to reach Second Sea here.

Complete Waveborne Bestiary Fish List

The Waveborne bestiary features 14 fish, from easy common catches to the highly challenging Secret fish. Here’s the complete information:

Fish NameImageResilience & Progress SpeedConditions (Weather/Time/Season)BaitValue Information
Drift Claw (Common)drift claw• Resilience: 65 (Easy)
• Progress: -5%		• Rain
• Night
• Autumn		Shrimp• 0.3 C$/kg
• 83 kg avg
• 27.7 C$ avg
Gale Snapper (Common)gale snapper• Resilience: 80 (Easy)
• Progress: +20%		• Windy
• Day
• Spring		Worm• 5.5 C$/kg
• 3.75 kg avg
• 20.5 C$ avg
Sprayfin (Uncommon)sprayfin• Resilience: 60 (Easy)
• Progress: +8%		• Clear
• Day
• Winter		Minnow• 6.4 C$/kg
• 9.5 kg avg
• 61.1 C$ avg
Foamrunner (Uncommon)foamrunner• Resilience: 55 (Easy)
• Progress: +12%		• Foggy
• Any time
• Summer		Flakes• 0.6 C$/kg
• 92.5 kg avg
• 54.8 C$ avg
Depth Lurker (Unusual)depth lurker• Resilience: 50 (Easy)
• Progress: N/A		• Foggy
• Any time
• Autumn		Insect• 2.5 C$/kg
• 42.5 kg avg
• 106.3 C$ avg
Ripple Spine (Unusual)ripple spine• Resilience: 45 (Moderate)
• Progress: +10%		• Clear
• Night
• Spring		Seaweed• 0.7 C$/kg
• 132.5 kg avg
• 97.6 C$ avg
Surge Pike (Rare)surge pike• Resilience: 35 (Moderate)
• Progress: +5%		• Windy
• Day
• Summer		Magnet• 1.0 C$/kg
• 275 kg avg
• 261.3 C$ avg
Abyss Dart (Rare)abyss dart• Resilience: 40 (Moderate)
• Progress: -10%		• Rain
• Night
• Winter		Squid• 0.2 C$/kg
• 1,225 kg avg
• 272.2 C$ avg
Tide Fang (Legendary)tide fang• Resilience: 30 (Moderate)
• Progress: -45%		• Windy
• Day
• Autumn		Neuro Slug• 8.0 C$/kg
• 105 kg avg
• 840 C$ avg
Breaker Moth (Legendary)breaker moth• Resilience: 25 (Hard)
• Progress: -35%		• Foggy
• Night
• Spring		Gale Grub• 13.8 C$/kg • 55 kg avg • 756.3 C$ avg
Gust Tail (Mythical)gust tail• Resilience: 20 (Hard)
• Progress: -65%		• Windy
• Any time
• Summer		Nightmare Larva• 1.8 C$/kg
• 875 kg avg
• 1,604.2 C$ avg
Wave Piercer (Mythical)wave piercer• Resilience: 15 (Hard)
• Progress: -55%		• Clear
• Night
• Winter		Truffle Worm• 15.0 C$/kg
• 95 kg avg
• 1,425 C$ avg
Vortex Ray (Exotic)vortex ray• Resilience: 10 (Hard)
• Progress: -70%		• Rain
• Day
• Autumn		Luminous Larva• 6.8 C$/kg
• 750 kg avg
• 5,113.6 C$ avg
Storm Skipper (Secret)storm skipper• Resilience: 5 (Extreme)
• Progress: -75%		• Windy
• Night
• Spring		Golden Worm• 66.7 C$/kg
• 100 kg avg
• 6,666.7 C$ avg

Best Fishing Rods for Waveborne Bestiary

Here are the 5 best fishing rods for Waveborne bestiary:

  • Wildflower Rod
  • Azure of Lagoon
  • Ethereal Prism Rod
  • Free Spirit Rod
  • Heaven’s Rod

Also Read:

Best Baits for Waveborne Bestiary

Here are the 5 most effective baits for completing the Waveborne bestiary:

  1. Weird Algae (200 Universal Luck)
  2. Truffle Worm (300 Preferred Luck)
  3. Neuro Slug (90 Preferred Luck, +100 Universal Luck, +60% Resilience)
  4. Luminous Larva (200 Preferred Luck, +175 Universal Luck, +50% Resilience)
  5. Golden Worm (200 Preferred Luck, +100 Universal Luck, +45% Resilience)

Best Enchants for Waveborne Bestiary

The fish of Waveborne display a wide range of stats requiring different enchantment strategies:

  • Swift (+30% Lure Speed) is excellent for catching Common to Uncommon fish more efficiently
  • Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) is the superior option for faster luring, especially useful for high-quantity fishing
  • Quality enchant (+15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, +5% Resilience) provides a balanced boost for all aspects of fishing
  • Resilient (+35% Resilience) becomes extremely valuable for the difficult Mythical to Secret fish with their low resilience values
  • Steady (+20% Progress Speed) is practically essential for Legendary through Secret fish with progress speeds ranging from -35% to -75%
  • Controlled (+0.05 Control) can help maintain stability when catching challenging fish

Best Rod, Bait, and Enchant Combos

Here are the 5 most effective combinations for completing the Waveborne bestiary:

  1. Wildflower Rod + Swift + Basic Baits
  2. Azure of Lagoon + Resilient + Seaweed/Squid
  3. Free Spirit Rod + Steady + Neuro Slug/Gale Grub
  4. Ethereal Prism Rod + Quality + Truffle Worm/Nightmare Larva
  5. Great Dreamer Rod + Blessed Song + Luminous Larva/Golden Worm

Completing this bestiary is especially rewarding, as Waveborne is the central hub of the Second Sea. You earn 2,000 E$, 2,000 XP, and the “Bestiary: Waveborne” badge.

