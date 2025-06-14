The Pack Bee is one of the most useful pets you can get in Grow a Garden. This special bee adds 25 spaces to your backpack when you place it in your garden. More storage means you can carry more crops and make more money per trip. The Pack Bee came with the Working Bees update, and you can get it in two ways. You can either spend Robux to buy it directly or craft it using materials from your garden.

In this guide, you will learn both methods to get the Pack Bee, what materials you need for crafting, and how to use it properly in your garden.

How to Get How to Craft and Use Pack Bee in Grow a Garden Roblox

You have two options for getting the Pack Bee:

Method 1: Buy with Robux. You can purchase the Pack Bee directly. This is faster but costs more Robux than crafting.

Method 2: Craft It. You can craft the Pack Bee at the Gear Crafting Station using materials from your garden.

When you place it in your garden, it adds 25 extra slots to your backpack. This means you can carry 25 more crops before needing to sell them.

Materials Needed for Pack Bee

The Pack Bee needs four specific items to craft. Here’s what you need to gather:

1x Anti Bee Egg – You need to craft this first at the Gear Crafting Station using 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey. The Anti Bee Egg takes 2 hours to make and costs 149 Robux.

1x Sunflower – Flower Seed Pack

1x Purple Dahlia – Flower Seed Pack

250x Honey – This is the expensive part. You need 250 units of Honey, which takes a lot of pollinated plants to make. Use the Honey Combpressor and keep feeding it pollinated crops.

Step-by-Step Crafting Process

Here’s how to make your Pack Bee:

Step 1: Make the Anti-Bee Egg

Go to the Gear Crafting Station near Chef Bear. Find Anti Bee Egg in the recipe list. Make sure you have 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey. Start crafting and wait 2 hours. Claim your Anti-Bee Egg.

Step 2: Gather the Other Materials

Plant and grow 1 Sunflower. Plant and grow 1 Purple Dahlia. Collect 250 Honey (this takes the longest).

Step 3: Craft the Pack Bee

Return to the Gear Crafting Station. Find Pack Bee in the recipe list. Add your Anti Bee Egg, Sunflower, Purple Dahlia, and 250 Honey. Start the crafting process. Wait 4 hours for it to finish. Claim your Pack Bee.

Is Pack Bee Worth the Cost?

If you craft everything yourself using materials, the Pack Bee costs no Robux at all – just time and effort to gather materials. This makes it completely free if you’re willing to farm for the ingredients. The storage bonus pays off quickly if you do a lot of farming.

With 25 extra slots, you can carry more crops per trip. This means less time walking back and forth to sell items and more time actually farming. The time savings add up over many play sessions.

If you’re a casual player who doesn’t farm much, the Pack Bee might not be worth it. But if you spend lots of time growing and selling crops, the extra storage makes farming much more efficient.