How to Craft with the Bizzy Bear Chef in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Friendship update brought a brand new crafting system to Grow a Garden through the Bizzy Bear Chef. This NPC sits next to the Queen Bee and offers a completely different way to get valuable items compared to traditional shops. Instead of buying things with Sheckles, you’ll be trading honey and mutated fruits for rewards.

The Bear Chef system might look confusing at first, but once you understand the basics, it becomes one of the most rewarding activities in the game. You can get everything from rare seeds to special eggs that aren’t available anywhere else.

How to Find Bizzy Bear Chef in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Bizzy Bear Chef is located right next to the Queen Bee in the central area of the game. You can’t miss him – he’s wearing a chef’s hat and has two wooden barrels positioned on either side of him. These barrels are where you’ll deposit your crafting materials.

The left barrel is for honey, which is the special currency introduced with the Bizzy Bees update. The right barrel accepts mutated fruits that meet specific requirements. Each recipe needs both ingredients before you can craft anything.

Step-by-Step Crafting Process

Step 1: Check Your Requirements – Walk up to the Bizzy Bear and see what materials he wants for the current recipe. The requirements appear above the barrels.

Step 2: Deposit Honey – Go to the left barrel and press E to deposit the required honey. Early recipes need just 3-5 honey, but later ones can cost up to 40 honey for a single craft.

Step 3: Submit Your Fruit – Move to the right barrel and check what fruit it wants. You'll need specific mutations and fruits that meet minimum weight requirements. Select the fruit from your inventory and press E to deposit it.

Step 4: Complete the Craft – Once both barrels have the right materials, talk to the Bizzy Bear and select "Let's Craft!" He'll do a little happy dance and give you your reward.

Step 5: Move to Next Recipe – After crafting, the requirements automatically change to the next recipe in the chain. You'll need different materials for each subsequent craft.

What You Can Craft

The Bizzy Bear offers 30 different recipes with increasingly valuable rewards:

Early Rewards (Recipes 1-10): Flower Seed Packs, Honey Crafter’s Crates, Nectar Staffs, Manuka Seeds, and your first Anti-Bee Egg.

Mid-Tier Rewards (Recipes 11-20): More Anti Bee Eggs, Dandelion Seeds, Lumira Seeds, and additional crafting materials.

End-Game Rewards (Recipes 21-30): The best items, including multiple Lumira Seeds, more Anti Bee Eggs, and the ultimate prize – the Honeysuckle Seed.

That’s all you need to know about how to craft with the Bizzy Bear Chef. Find him next to the Queen Bee, deposit honey in the left barrel and mutated fruits in the right barrel, then talk to him to craft your rewards. Work through the 30 recipes in order and you’ll unlock some of the best items in the game.