How to Defeat Fletcher Kane in Fortnite (Location & Rewards)

Fletcher Kane is a wolf-like boss added in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 who guards a vault in Crime City. Defeating him gives you access to his Double Down Pistol and Unstoppable Medallion. You’ll need to prepare properly, as defeating him is not as easy as it seems. This Fortnite guide covers where to find Fletcher Kane, how to defeat him, and what rewards you’ll get for winning the fight.

Fletcher Kane Location in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fletcher Kane can spawn at any vault location in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. To find him, look for the Wolf icon on your map. For your ease, we have marked all the vault locations and the wolf icon in the image below:

Before you start the fight, you’ll need to trigger it properly. Find some Thermite near the vault in the Crime City Bank and use it on the vault door. This starts a 2-minute event where you’ll face waves of Alpha Guards first. After about a minute of fighting these guards, Fletcher Kane himself will join the fight.

How to Defeat Fletcher Kane

Before jumping into a fight with Fletcher Kane, you must prepare yourself. Start by landing near Crime City and gathering a few weapons before even thinking of facing him. You’ll want to collect at least two different weapons, and the choice depends on you. I personally prefer a shotgun, along with an SMG or assault rifle for range.

The battle against Fletcher Kane will happen in two different phases, each requiring different tactics. In the first phase, Kane fights using his Double Down Pistol. This weapon is powerful but only holds two shots before requiring a reload, creating windows of opportunity for you to attack. During this phase, you can be more aggressive with your positioning, taking advantage of his reload times to deal damage.

When dealing with the Alpha Guards during this phase, prioritize taking them out quickly to avoid getting overwhelmed. Use the bank’s layout and vault area for cover.

Once you manage to break Kane’s shield, the second phase begins, and the fight changes dramatically. Kane transforms into his wolf form, becoming much more aggressive with quick dash attacks and powerful slash combinations that deal around 15 damage per hit. During this phase, maintaining distance becomes crucial. His melee attacks have limited range but since most of the fight is going to happen in a short range, using a shotgun is highly recommended here.

Rewards for Defeating Fletcher Kane

After defeating Fletcher Kane, you’ll get several valuable items:

Baron’s Double Down Pistol Stats

The Baron’s Double Down Pistol is a powerful Mythic weapon that uses Heavy Ammo. Here are its stats:

Stat Value Damage 102 Fire Rate 1 Magazine Size 2 Reload Time 1.8s

Unstoppable Medallion

The Unstoppable Medallion is a mobility-focused item that gives you two main benefits:

Increased sprint speed

Ability to knock back enemies by sprinting into them

This medallion works particularly well with close-range combat styles. When you sprint into enemies, they take damage and can get launched into the air, potentially taking fall damage. While it doesn’t increase your stamina duration, the sprint speed boost alone makes it valuable for both aggressive plays and quick escapes.

To successfully defeat Fletcher Kane, focus on gathering good weapons and shields before starting the fight, deal with the Alpha Guards first, and adapt your strategy when he transforms into wolf form. The Double Down Pistol and Unstoppable Medallion you get from winning can be valuable additions to your inventory.