How to Delete Quora Account and What Happens When You Delete It

Quora is one of the most popular community platforms to ask and solve all sorts of queries. From simple questions about everyday life to complex ones like mathematical and scientific ones, you can get them resolved on Quora. However, the social media site can be overwhelming. Looking to delete your your Quora account but don’t know what happens next? Here is a step-by-step guide on deleting Quora account. We also explain what happens next when you delete your Quora account.

Things to Consider Before You Delete Your Quora Account

Before you proceed to delete your Quora account, here are a few things that you need to consider:

1. Take screenshots of your posts and replies: Whether you want to preserve your Quora profiles for memories or just want to document some of your popular posts, you should take a screenshot for reference. This means even after deleting your account, you will be able to share it with your friends.

2. Deleting your account is permanent: Deleting your Quora account is a permanent process and cannot be reversed. Once 14 days are complete, all of your content will be erased for good and you won’t be able to retrieve it.

3. Visibility of content: According to Quora, your entire profile will be deleted including photos, bios, comments, answers, posts, votes, endorsements, and messages. However, your questions will remain on the platform, and “Quora user” will appear instead of your name.

How to Delete a Quora Account

To know how to delete your Quora account in 2025, you will need to follow these steps:

Visit Quora and login to your account using your credentials. Tap on your profile picture in the right corner and select the Settings option. In the settings, navigate to the Privacy section. Here you can choose to either delete or deactivate your account based on your preferences. Tap on the Delete option and reenter your password to confirm the process. If you have signed up using Google or Facebook like me then you will need to set a password first. Press on the Delete button once the confirmation dialog box appears.

Steps to Delete Your Quora Account on Mobile

The steps for how to delete your Quora account are more or less similar on Mobile. Just follow these instructions:

Open the Quora app on your phone and log in to your account. Next press the profile icon in the top left corner of the screen to open the hamburger menu. Press the Settings option in the bottom left corner. Navigate to the Privacy section and choose the delete account option. Reenter your password to verify your identity. Tap Delete when the pop-up message appears on the screen.

Note: Your account will be deleted 14 days after you initiate the deletion process. During these two weeks, your content will be visible on the website. If you log in to your account then the process will be canceled and you will need to delete it again. The company states it may preserve some data to comply with legal obligations and content republished outside Quora won’t be erased.

What Happens to My Data Once I Delete My Quora Account?

1. You get 14 days to reconsider: Quora gives a grace period of 14 days before it finally deletes your content. The company adds your account to the deletion queue and erases it from the platform after two weeks. If you wish to cancel the procedure, you can simply log in to your account anytime you want.

2. Your posts, replies, and comments disappear: Once your account is deleted, all content written by you such as your profile, answer, comments, and votes will be removed from the platform. Furthermore, if someone visits your profile, they will see “this account has been deleted”.

3. Your questions will still remain on the platform: Even if you delete your Quora account, your questions will still remain visible on the platform. Although your name won’t appear next to them, it will be replaced by “Quora user”.

Alternatives to Deleting Quora Account

Example of a deleted or deactivated Quora account

1. Deactivate your account: If you don’t wish to completely erase your footprint and simply wish to take a break from the platform, you can consider deactivating your Quora account. This means that all your Quora posts, replies, and comments will still be visible on the platform. On the other hand, deleting your Quora account will remove your digital footprint from the platform except for the questions that you have asked. Your questions will appear as “Quora user” instead of having your name next to them.

2. Changing your privacy settings: If you don’t want search engines to index your profile and answers, you can instruct Quora not to do so. Deleting your account isn’t necessary to prevent search engines from indexing. While this certainly won’t help in cases where you do not want certain people to see your profile.

3. Deleting a specific post, comment, or answer: Last but not least, you can delete your own content to hide it from others. This includes your answers, comments, posts, and even questions if they haven’t been answered or followed by more than 5 people. Moreover, you can also delete comments by others on your own posts and answers.

Deleting Your Quora Account vs Deactivating It: What’s the Difference?

Deleting your Quora account is a permanent process while deactivation is a temporary one. Once you initiate the process of “How to delete your Quora account”, it’s a permanent and irreversible one. However, if you want to take a sabbatical from your online presence on Quora then deactivating your account will be a safer bet. Not only do you retain all your data such as your answers, posts, and replies, but you can jump back in any time you want. Simply log in to your account and it will be reactivated. During this period, you won’t get any notifications or emails and no one will be able to contact you on the platform. Despite this, all of your content including your profile will remain active.

Deleting Quora Account Deactivating Quora Account All content is permanently deleted except questions All your content remains available on the platform It’s a permanent process and non-reversible process It’s a temporary one that can be easily reversed Your account is deleted after 14 days Account gets deactivated instantly

Conclusion

That’s it, these are all the ways that you can delete your Quora account. If you are planning to take a temporary break then deactivating your account will be a safer choice. Alternatively, you can also consider changing your privacy settings, blocking a specific user, or muting them on the platform.

FAQs

1. Is it possible to cancel the account deletion process?

Yes, you can cancel the account deletion process by logging in to your account for up to 14 days.

2. Can I delete someone else’s Quora account?

It is not possible to delete the Quora account of another user. You can only delete your own account. However, you can report, block, or mute their content if they are constantly bothering you.

3. Does deleting my Quora account also remove my Poe account?

Yes, since your Poe and Quora accounts are essentially linked, deleting either one of them will affect the other.

4. I deleted my Quora account but it still isn’t deleted. Why?

Make sure that you don’t log in to your Quora account once you submit a deletion request. Remove the Quora app from all existing devices and apps as Google and Facebook can automatically log you back in thus interrupting the process. Avoid clicking any links or emails from Quora as they often contain links to the platform.

5. Does deleting my Quora account also delete my Google or Facebook account?

No, deleting your Quora account does not affect your Google or Facebook account even if you have linked them.

6. How can I delete a Quora account I no longer have access to?

If you cannot sign in to your Quora account then you can try the forgot password feature. If that doesn’t work, you can send an email to privacy@quora.com asking them for help.

7. Can someone else claim my name if my account gets deleted?

Quora does not have a concept of username and handles like X or Instagram has. Instead, it functions similar to Facebook in this regard. This means that multiple users can exist with the same name. If there are multiple people with the same name, the company adds a unique identifier such 1 or 2 to the username profile URL.

8. Do the questions and replies to my Quora post remain even after I delete my account?

The questions you ask will still remain on the platform but appear as anonymous users. Furthermore, the replies and comments on your questions made by other users will be erased while the ones made by you remain.