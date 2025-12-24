How to Detect Imposters in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly – Tell Humans from Anomalies

Working at Shawarma 24 means dealing with strange customers every night, and your job is to figure out who’s human and who’s an imposter pretending to be one. Serving the wrong customer can rack up errors that lead to failed inspections, while refusing normal humans also counts against you. The key to survival is learning how to detect impostors. This guide explains all the methods for telling humans from anomalies in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly, so you can keep your job and survive the night shift.

What Are Imposters in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly?

Imposters are anomalous entities disguised as regular customers. Most look normal at first glance, but something will always feel off when you examine them closely. They might have weird textures, act strangely on CCTV cameras, or say unusual things. Your job is to spot these red flags and close the shutters before serving them. If you serve too many imposters, you’ll accumulate errors, and the Inspector will punish you during inspections.

How to Detect Imposters in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly

Here are all the methods you can use to tell humans from imposters:

Method 1: Check CCTV Cameras

The CCTV system is your most important detection tool and should be used for every single customer that approaches your kiosk. Always check both Camera 1 and Camera 2 to get different viewing angles of each customer. Start by looking at Camera 1 when a customer approaches, then switch to Camera 2 to see them from a different angle. Many imposters only reveal their true form through cameras, which is why camera checking is absolutely essential. Some appear normal in person but show duplicates, extra limbs, or distorted features on CCTV.

Method 2: Use Night Vision Mode

Night vision is a critical feature that reveals imposters hiding under normal lighting conditions. Always toggle night vision on and off for every customer to check if they change appearance between the two modes. The proper technique is to switch to night vision on both Camera 1 and Camera 2, then compare what the customer looks like with night vision on versus off.

Method 3: Look for Visual Abnormalities

Imposters have physical features that don’t look quite right, and training your eyes to spot these visual clues is essential for survival. Common visual red flags include black marks or weird textures on arms and legs, holes in their back that become visible on the rear camera view, or missing pupils in their eyes, making them appear completely white.

Method 4: Watch Their Behaviour

How customers act can reveal whether they’re imposters or humans, since normal humans behave predictably while imposters often have strange mannerisms. Suspicious behaviours include dancing movements that are especially visible only on camera, constant jerking or twitching of the head or neck, unnatural movements that look robotic or inhuman, appearing and disappearing suddenly, sudden lunging or screaming at the camera, and acting overly suspicious or aggressive for no apparent reason.

Method 5: Listen to Their Voice and Dialogue

What customers say and how they sound can expose imposters even when visual checks seem normal. Voice red flags include speaking in random letters instead of coherent words (gibberish), male customers using female voices, distorted or unnatural speech patterns that don’t sound human, and claims that don’t make sense, like saying “I was here before” when they definitely weren’t.

Method 6: Check for Duplicates

Some imposters create copies of themselves that are visible only through cameras, making duplicate detection an important skill. To spot duplicates effectively, compare the Camera 1 and Camera 2 views carefully. If you see one person when looking at them directly, but two people appear on the camera screens, they’re definitely imposter.

Detecting imposters in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly requires checking both CCTV cameras with night vision for every customer, looking for visual abnormalities like weird textures and holes, watching for suspicious behaviors like dancing or jerking movements, listening to dialogue for gibberish or unnatural voices, and spotting duplicates or extra faces.