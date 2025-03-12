How to Disable Gemini on Every Google App for Peace

AI is everywhere these days, from simple to-do list apps to your phone’s gallery. Google apps are no exception. Google has been strategically integrating Gemini into its apps for a while now. While some might love these additions, for others, it can be irritating and even ruin the experience. For example, AI Overviews can be inaccurate and push search results further down, and Google Messages now has a new floating Gemini button. Thankfully, Google allows you to disable Gemini or any other AI features in their apps. Here’s how.

1. Disabling Gemini in Google Messages

Google Gemini is now a separate chat on Google Messages and can help you brainstorm ideas, answer basic questions, draft messages, or have fun conversations. If you don’t need these features,

Open the Google Messages app. Tap your account icon in the upper-right corner. Select Messages settings. Go to Gemini in Messages. Toggle off the switch to disable Gemini features.

2. Turning Off Gemini in Gmail

Gmail integrates AI to offer smart replies and email organization through Google Workspace. If you’d rather type out your own responses and manage emails manually, follow these steps:

Open the Gmail app or website. Tap the menu icon (three lines) in the upper-left corner. Scroll down and select Settings. Choose your email account. Select Google Workspace smart features. Uncheck the boxes beside Smart features in Google Workspace. Also, disable Smart features in other Google products.

This will disable Gemini on Gmail and other Workspace apps. Other smart features such as automatically adding events to Calendar from Gmail, personalized search, and similar features will also be disabled.

3. Disabling AI in the Google Phone App

The Google Phone app uses assistive features like call screening and suggestions. To disable them:

Open the Google Phone app. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Under Assistive, turn off unwanted AI features such as Hold for me or call screen.

4. How to Disable Gemini in Google Photos

Google Photos uses AI to help organize, enhance, and even suggest edits to your photos. Last year, they also announced Ask Photos features that let you search for your photos in natural language, which will also join the mix later this year. To turn off these features:

Open Google Photos. Tap your account icon in the upper-right corner and go to Photos settings. Navigate to Preferences > Gemini features in Photos. Toggle off any AI features you don’t want.

5. Disabling AI Overviews in Google Search

Currently, Google is directly showing AI answers on Google searches before the recommended web pages. To switch back to classic search results:

Visit TenBlueLinks.org on your browser (e.g., Chrome). Open a new tab and search for anything on Google. Don’t skip this step. Tap the three-dot menu icon and go to Settings > Search engine. Select Google Web to disable AI Overviews.

The only downside is that along with AI Overviews, this will also remove Google widgets, meaning you cannot directly check details about celebrities, movies, stocks, and more with a simple search.

6. Disabling On-Device AI in Pixel Screenshots (For Pixel Users)

If you have a Google Pixel, you might see AI suggestions when viewing screenshots. To disable this:

Launch the Pixel Screenshots app. Tap the cog icon in the upper-right corner. Turn off Search your screenshots with on-device AI.

A Few Final Tips

AI features can make life easier, but if you prefer a simpler, more manual experience, taking these steps can help you reclaim control over your phone. You can also uninstall the Gemini app and proceed with disabling AI on other apps. Just remember, some settings might revert after updates, so it’s good to double-check your preferences now and then.