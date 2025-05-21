After nearly five years of absence, Fortnite has officially returned to Apple’s App Store in the United States. This is the end of a long legal battle between Epic Games and Apple that began in 2020. If you have been missing the battle royale experience on your iOS device, here is everything you need to know about the game’s comeback and how to download Fortnite on iPhone and iPad from the US App Store.

How to Download Fortnite on iPhone and iPad in the US App Store

Getting Fortnite back on your iOS device is simple. After you open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, here is what you need to do:

Search for Fortnite. The game should appear in search results now. Download the game or click Get to start installing it. Launch Fortnite and link your Epic Games account.

The process is simple and doesn’t require any workarounds or alternative methods like it did during the ban. You can now enjoy the full Fortnite experience directly through the official App Store.

Unfortunately, right now, Fortnite is still banned on iOS in some countries like Brazil and Canada, where lots of people play the game. Epic Games says they’re working with global regulators to bring the Epic Games Store and Fortnite back to iPhones and iPads in more regions. Until then, players outside the US and EU can still play Fortnite using cloud gaming services.

Different Options Available for Fortnite Players in the EU

For players in the European Union, Fortnite has actually been available for a few months. EU players have multiple ways to access Fortnite:

Option 1: Epic Games Store

Download the Epic Games Store app on your iPhone or iPad. Install Fortnite through the Epic Games Store. Launch and play.

Option 2: AltStore PAL

Download AltStore PAL on your device. Install Fortnite through AltStore PAL. Start playing.

Fortnite Cloud Gaming is Available Worldwide

Even if you’re not in the US or EU, you can still play Fortnite on iOS through cloud gaming services. These options are available in any region supported by the following services:

Xbox Cloud Gaming – Play Fortnite through Microsoft’s cloud service without downloading anything. Just launch and play instantly on your browser.

– Play Fortnite through Microsoft’s cloud service without downloading anything. Just launch and play instantly on your browser. NVIDIA GeForce NOW – Another excellent cloud gaming option that lets you stream Fortnite to your iOS device with minimal latency.

– Another excellent cloud gaming option that lets you stream Fortnite to your iOS device with minimal latency. Amazon Luna – Amazon’s cloud gaming service also offers Fortnite streaming on iOS devices.

The Epic Battle: Why Did Fortnite Disappear from iOS?

Back in 2020, Epic Games added its own payment system in Fortnite to avoid Apple’s high fees of up to 30% on purchases. Apple responded by kicking Fortnite out of the App Store, leading to a long legal battle that lasted almost five years.

Fortnite is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads… and on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the E.U! It’ll show up in Search soon!



Get Fortnite on the App Store in the U.S. ➡️ https://t.co/HQu3pYCXFm pic.twitter.com/w74QPFFkOS — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 20, 2025

The big moment came on April 30th, 2025, when a judge ruled that Apple broke a U.S. court order that called for more competition in the App Store. The judge said Apple didn’t follow a previous ruling and sent the case to federal prosecutors to investigate whether Apple should face criminal charges. This win in court finally opened the door for Fortnite to return to iOS in the U.S. on May 21, 2025.

After years of waiting, iPhone and iPad users in the US can now play Fortnite again straight from the App Store. Have you tried it on your iOS device yet?