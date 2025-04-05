How to Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 Beta and Preview on All Platforms

Getting your hands on the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta can be exciting, especially with all the new features waiting to be explored. The 1.21.80.25 beta and preview version is now available across multiple platforms, and this guide will walk you through the download process for each device. Whether you’re playing on console, mobile, or PC, here’s everything you need to know to start experiencing the newest Minecraft content before everyone else.

What Is the Minecraft Beta and Preview?

Before jumping into the download instructions, it’s worth understanding what the beta and preview versions actually are. These are early access builds that let you try out upcoming features before they’re officially released in the main game. They might have some bugs or unfinished elements, but they give you a sneak peek at what’s coming to Minecraft.

How to Download Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 on Xbox One and Series X/S

Getting the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 preview on your Xbox is straightforward:

Open your Xbox console and go to the Store, find your recently played games, or check the Game Pass collection. Look through your games or use the search feature to find “Minecraft Preview“ Click on the Minecraft Preview option when it appears in your results. Press the “Install” button and confirm your selection Let your console complete the download process.

Important: Keep your console turned on during the installation process, and make sure you have a stable internet connection. This prevents any potential corruption of your game worlds.

How to Download Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 on PlayStation 4 and 5

PlayStation users can access the preview version through a slightly different process:

Start your PlayStation and find Minecraft in your game collection or recently played titles. Once in the game, look for the menu options on the left side of your screen Find and tap on the option labeled “Preview“ Select the preview version that matches your console (PS4 or PS5) Start the download process and allow it to finish completely before playing

Just like with Xbox, maintaining a stable internet connection during download is crucial to prevent any file corruption issues.

How to Download Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 on Android Devices

Mobile players can also join in on the beta experience. For Android users:

Open the Google Play Store app on your device. Go to Minecraft page. Tap the “Join the Beta” button at the end. Wait for the update files to download and install

Once the installation is complete, your regular Minecraft app will be replaced with the 1.21.80.25 beta version.

How to Download Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 on iOS Devices

The process for Apple devices requires a few extra steps:

Get started by downloading the TestFlight application from your Apple App Store and visit the Minecraft Beta Page. Look to see if the beta program has any available openings (they’re often limited) When spots are open, register with your Apple ID. Keep an eye on your email inbox for a confirmation message with access links Inside the email you receive, tap the TestFlight access button or use the provided link Choose either “Install” (for first-time testers) or “Update” (if you’ve used betas before)

Note: If no slots are available, you’ll need to check back on the first day of the next month, when new enrollment opportunities typically open up.

How to Download Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 on Windows 10/11 PCs

Begin by starting up the main Minecraft launcher program on your computer Look near the bottom left of the window for a dropdown menu beside the play button Click to expand this menu to view all the different versions you can install From the options shown, choose “Latest Preview” instead of the standard release Hit the green play button to start downloading and installing the beta version

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview gives you early access to exciting new features and improvements. By following the platform-specific instructions in this guide, you can jump into the latest version and start exploring everything it has to offer. Remember to keep your device connected to a stable internet connection during download and installation to ensure a smooth experience.