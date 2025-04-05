How to Edit Your City in inZOI: From Weather to Billboards and More

The new sim game, inZOI, gives you incredible freedom to make your virtual city truly your own. Whether you’ve settled in the Korean-inspired Dowon or Southern California-inspired Bliss Bay, you can transform nearly every aspect of your environment. This guide will walk you through all the customization options available, showing you exactly how to edit your city in inZOI.

How to Edit Your City in inZOI

Getting started with city customization in inZOI is actually pretty simple:

Look for the Edit City button in the lower right corner of your screen. Select City Decoration to access all customization options.

From here, you’ll have eight different categories to explore, each letting you modify different aspects of your city. Let’s look into each category one by one.

1. Weather

Weather changes in inZOI are visual only, with no impact on your Zoi’s mood or routine. Feel free to go with whatever look you enjoy most:

Sunny with perfect clear skies.

with perfect clear skies. Cloudy with an overcast atmosphere.

with an overcast atmosphere. Rainy , a darker look with rain—basically setting a calm, moody vibe for your city.

, a darker look with rain—basically setting a calm, moody vibe for your city. Snowy with visually immersive winter theme.

Each weather type (except Sunny) can be adjusted through three intensity levels, letting you fine-tune the exact look you want.

2. Billboards

Billboards add personality and life to your city streets. You have two main options:

Image Billboards

Choose from pre-loaded game images .

. Upload your own personal images.

your own personal images. Create image rotations by pressing the “+” button in the bottom left corner.

Video Billboards

Click the “+” button. Copy any YouTube video link and paste it into the provided text box. Click OK to confirm.

Video Billboard customization in inZOI is particularly interesting. You can freely showcase any video from YouTube and display it on your city’s billboards, which is fantastic! You can play music videos or even feature your own gaming videos there.

3. Tree

Trees dramatically impact your city’s look and feel. For even more personalization, you can adjust both trunk and leaf colors using the color wheel beside your selected tree type. inZOI offers nine different tree types:

Bamboo

Chinese Fringetree

Cypress

Ginkgo

Maple Tree

Palm Tree

Pine Tree

Yoshino Cherry Tree

Zelvoka Tree

4. Grass

Similar to trees, you can completely transform your city’s ground vegetation by choosing from ten different options:

Areca Palm

Bamboo Sapling

Coreopsis Palmata

Flowering Shrub

Hydrangea

Orange Sapling

Reed Seeding

Rose Shrub

Sunflower

Westringia

5. Decorations

Want to add some whimsy to your city? Floating balloons can be placed at central city points. You can also adjust the quantity by dragging the slider under the choices menu. Here are the available balloon options:

Large Cat Balloon

Large Earth Balloon

Large Jupiter Balloon

Large Mercury Balloon

Large Moon Balloon

Large Panda Balloon

Large Sun Balloon

These decorations help enhance the overall feel and atmosphere of your city.

6. Animals

Make your city feel alive by adding adorable animals to public spaces. Just like the decoration above, you can use the quantity slider to determine how many of each animal will appear throughout your city. You can choose up to three animal types from:

Cats

Crocodiles

Deer

Dogs

Foxes

Pandas

Raccoons

Squirrels

7. Special Effects

For additional charm and atmosphere, especially at night, you can select up to three special effects:

Butterflies

Drones

Fireflies

Fireworks

Red Lamps

These effects add magical touches that make your city feel more immersive and dynamic.

8. Adjust Environment

The Environment Adjustment slider lets you control how clean or run-down your city appears. Simply drag the slider left for a more weathered look or right for a spotless, well-maintained city. This option is also a great detail that Krafton has thought about. Changing the overall cleanliness of the city can significantly impact how the game feels while playing.

How to Edit Public Spaces in the City

Beyond the overall city appearance, you can also customize specific public properties:

Visit any public property in your city. Click the Edit Public Property icon. Use the available tools to redesign the space according to your preferences.

This feature allows you to create truly unique public areas that reflect your personal style and creativity, all completely free. One example of a public space you can edit is the gym, where you can add or remove gym equipment as you like.

With inZOI’s extensive customization options, you can create a virtual city that perfectly matches your vision. From weather and plants to animals and special effects, every aspect can be adjusted to create your ideal living space. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations – you might discover unexpected combinations that create the perfect atmosphere for your virtual life.

So that is the end of our guide on how to edit your city in inZOI. Soon, more cities like Kucingku, Brusimo, Goldenfield, Winiber, Haegang, and Recalleta are planned for future updates. That means more opportunities to edit and decorate the city of your choice!