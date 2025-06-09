Home » News » How to Enroll and Download iOS 26 Developer/Public Beta

How to Enroll and Download iOS 26 Developer/Public Beta

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

Apple’s WWDC event has come to pass. The developer beta and the public beta versions of iOS 26 are already here, and you can download them. We are here to help you do it quickly and safely. Here’s how.

How to Enroll and Download iOS 26 Public and Developer Beta

How to Download iOS 26 Developer/Public Beta (Free and Legal Way)

Read the points below before you proceed with the steps:

  1. We have already covered a complete list of all the iPhones that will support iOS 26.
  2. Note that the beta version is an unfinished product and may contain some bugs.
  3. Here is an in-depth guide on how the developer beta differs from the public beta and stable version.
  4. We also recommend backing up your iPhone to iCloud.

Now, on with the steps:

  1. If not already, join the Apple Developer Beta Program. It costs $99 per year but there is a free way to get in.
  2. Head over to the enrollment page and enroll for the iOS 26 developer program.
  3. Click on Start your enrollment, log in with your Apple ID, and fill in your name and address details.
  4. Select your entity. You are most probably an Individual.
  5. You will be taken to the payment page. No need to pay. Quit here and you will be automatically enrolled to the free tier program.
  6. You should be able to access the beta versions now.

You can also download the Apple Developer mobile app from the App Store.

  1. Open the app and go to the Account tab.
  2. Sign in using your Apple ID.

Once you are enrolled, follow the steps below to download the beta profiles.

  1. Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
  2. Tap on Beta Updates.
  3. Select iOS 26 Developer Beta.
  4. Connect your iPhone to a charger and begin downloading.

On my iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 26 update was 15.17 GB in size.

And that’s it, folks.

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

