How to Farm Bonds in Dead Rails – Roblox?

Bonds are the most valuable currency in Dead Rails, and getting them can be tough if you don’t know where to look. In this guide, I’ll show you all the best places to find bonds, how to farm bonds in Dead Rails, and what you should spend them on. With these tips, you’ll be able to get enough bonds to buy the best classes and items in no time in Dead Rails.

What Are Bonds in Dead Rails?

Bonds are the main currency in Dead Rails that stays with you between runs. Unlike regular money that you lose when you die, bonds are permanent and let you buy important things like:

New character classes that give you special abilities

that give you special abilities Starter weapons and items for your next run

and items for your next run Extra supplies to help you survive longer

The more bonds you collect, the more options you have when starting a new game. This makes bonds super important if you want to progress and have an easier time surviving.

Best Places to Get (Farm) Bonds in Dead Rails

1. Town Banks

The easiest and most reliable way to get bonds is by raiding banks in town. Every town has at least one bank and here’s how to raid a bank:

Find a town (they appear randomly as you travel) Look for bank buildings Find and kill the banker zombie (he wears a top hat and has a beard) Take the code he drops Use the code to open the bank vault (or use dynamite if you can’t find the code)

Each bank usually gives around 5-10 bonds, though sometimes you might only get 1 or 2. Since towns are common, this is a good steady way to farm bonds.

2. The Castle

When you reach around 40,000 meters, you’ll find a large castle. This place is dangerous but has a good amount of bonds:

Circle the castle on your horse to make the vampires chase you, then shoot them Lure the werewolves outside and take them out from a distance. Once all enemies are dead, search every room and bookshelf. Check the vampire’s coffin room for extra bonds. Don’t forget to look on top of bookshelves – bonds can spawn there too!

The castle can give you around 10-15 bonds in one visit, making it worth the danger.

3. Tesla Lab

The Tesla Lab can appear anywhere in the world, sometimes right outside your base or between two safe areas. Here’s how to get bonds from it:

Search the lab for werewolf body parts. Put all the parts on the board in the lab. Find the werewolf brain (always on the desk in the back right). Pull the lever to start the experiment. Wait for the dial to reach maximum (about 2 minutes) Collect your bonds from the same area you put the werewolf body parts on.

4. Military Base

The Military Base is another good spot for bonds:

Take your time and carefully fight the military zombies. Find and kill the captain zombie. Take his key and open the vault in the back of the base Collect your bonds

5. End Game

When you reach the end of the game (around 80,000m), you’ll find the town or outpost. This is the most dangerous area but also has lots of bonds:

Clear out the first wave of enemies Before turning the wheel to start the final timer, search all buildings for bonds. Each building in this area has a good chance of having bonds inside

You can get around 20-30 bonds from this area alone if you search thoroughly.

6. In-Game Challenges

One of the best ways to get bonds is by completing challenges. These give you guaranteed bonds when you finish them:

Challenge How to Complete Reward Escape the Game Travel 80km and lower the bridge 5 bonds Bounty Hunter Kill 5 outlaws and turn in bounties 5 bonds Tame a Unicorn Put a saddle on a wild unicorn 5 bonds New Sheriff in Town Kill 50 outlaws in one game 15 bonds Werewolf Hunter Kill 100 werewolves in one game 15 bonds Zombie Hunter Kill 200 zombies in one game 15 bonds Unkillable Finish the game without any player dying 30 bonds Pacifist Finish without killing enemies 30 bonds Pony Express Complete the game without using the train 30 bonds

7. Purchasing Bonds With Robux

If you don’t want to spend time farming bonds or need them quickly, you can buy them directly with Robux in the game lobby from the Bank. Here are the current prices:

Amount Cost 5 Bonds 49 Robux 10 Bonds 79 Robux 20 Bonds 129 Robux 50 Bonds 199 Robux

This is the fastest way to get bonds if you have Robux to spend. The 50 Bonds package offers the best value in terms of Robux per bond. This option is ideal if you want to quickly unlock a specific class or get a head start in the game without grinding. However, if you prefer not to spend Robux, all the farming methods covered earlier in this guide will help you earn bonds for free.

8. Other Places To Find Bonds

Bonds can sometimes spawn in random buildings. This is rare but worth checking if you’re already in a town. Just search every building you come across for a small chance of finding extra bonds.

What to Spend Your Bonds

Once you’ve collected all the bonds in Dead Rails, you need to spend them wisely. Here’s the best way to use your hard-earned bonds:

Classes : The best classes to invest in Dead Rails are H igh Roller, Survivalist, Ironclad, Doctor, Cowboy, The Alamo, Vampire, and Arsonist . High Roller (50 bonds) gives you 1.5x money from selling items which is amazing for getting rich quickly. Cowboy (35 bonds) is a fantastic starter choice because it comes with a horse and revolver , giving you both mobility and firepower right away. If you can save up more bonds, Ironclad (100 bonds) and Vampire (75 bonds) offer exceptional combat abilities.

: The best classes to invest in Dead Rails are H . High Roller (50 bonds) gives you 1.5x money from selling items which is amazing for getting rich quickly. is a fantastic starter choice because it , giving you both mobility and firepower right away. If you can save up more bonds, Weapons : Starting your run with weapons makes the early game much safer and more efficient. The revolver (3 bonds) with ammo (2 bonds) is the best overall option , providing reliable ranged damage that works in most situations. It lets you take out threats before they get close and works well against both regular zombies and special enemies.

: Starting your run with weapons makes the early game much safer and more efficient. , providing reliable ranged damage that works in most situations. It lets you take out threats before they get close and works well against both regular zombies and special enemies. Supplies: Basic survival supplies can make a huge difference, especially in the early stages of a run. Bandages (1 bond) are the most cost-effective purchase, providing essential healing that can save you in dangerous situations. Snake Oil (2 bonds) offers both healing and a temporary speed boost, making it perfect for quick escapes or fast looting. Coal (2 bonds) is crucial for keeping your train running and prevents getting stranded in dangerous areas.

Dead Rails Bonds

Getting bonds in Dead Rails isn’t easy, but it’s definitely worth the effort. Each bond you collect brings you closer to unlocking powerful classes and items that make survival much easier. The best approach is to start with banks in towns, progress to the castle, and make sure you search every building in the final area.

Remember that completing challenges is the most reliable way to earn bonds, with some giving you as many as 30 bonds for a single achievement. Start with the easier challenges like Escape the Game and Bounty Hunter, then work your way up to the more difficult ones.

For new players, I recommend buying the Doctor class first since it only costs 15 bonds and gives you a huge advantage with healing items. As you collect more bonds, you can unlock more advanced classes like the Cowboy or eventually the Ironclad or Vampire.