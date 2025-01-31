How to Farm Souls Effectively in Deadlock: Tips and Strategies

In Deadlock, securing victory starts with effectively farming Souls. It is the in-game currency used to purchase items during matches. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to farm Souls efficiently. Follow this guide to learn the best tips and strategies for maximizing your Soul income in Deadlock.

Souls Values and Growth in Deadlock

Based on Deadlock data, the source of Souls in the game has a base value that increases over time:

Source Base Soul Value Soul Gain per Minute Heroes 175 +31.6 Trooper 75 +1.10 Small Denizen 44 +0.528 Medium Denizen 88 +1.06 Large Denizen 220 +2.64 Sinner’s Sacrifice 330 +3.96 Soul Urn 1500 +200 Guardian 275 – Walker 750 – Base Guardian 125 – Crates 36 +3s

Tips on How to Farm Souls Effectively in Deadlock

In Deadlock, Souls are your ticket to becoming stronger. You need them to buy Weapon, Vitality, and Spirit items in the Curiosity Shop that make your hero more powerful. The more Souls you collect, the stronger you’ll become, and the better chance you’ll have at winning fights. Now that you know the values of Deadlock Souls, here are the best and the most effective methods to farm them:

1. Carrying and Dropping the Soul Urn

The Soul Urn is the most efficient source of Souls, offering a massive base value of 1,500 Souls with an additional 200 per minute. It is team-shared though, meaning everyone benefits from it, but the courier gets an extra bonus, making it a priority objective. Since it has the highest growth rate, securing it early can give your team a significant advantage.

Here is how it works: After 10 minutes, the Soul Urn spawns in one of two outer lanes. The courier carrying it gets a speed boost but is silenced and disarmed, and can’t use Ziplines or Teleporters. The urn’s drop-off point is on the opposite side of the map, and dropping the urn rewards the team with soul orbs and bonuses.

2. Lane Farming

The easiest way to get Souls is by killing troopers in your lane. Here’s a pro tip that many new players miss: when your own troops are about to die, you can deny their Souls. This means you kill them yourself, which stops your enemies from getting the Souls and lets you collect them instead. Pretty sneaky, right? Nevertheless, always make sure to shoot the Soul Orb that floats up after each troop dies. This ensures you collect the bonus Souls instead of letting your enemies claim them.

3. Jungle Camps (Denizen)

Once you have a couple of Tier 1 items, it’s time to head into the jungle. Jungle camps are like treasure chests filled with Denizens, also known as Neutral Creeps or Jungle Creeps. They drop more Souls than regular Troopers but are harder to kill. There are three types of camps, with tougher ones offering more Souls. Start with Tier 1 camps and move to harder ones as you get stronger.

4. Map Objectives

Each lane has three big targets: Guardians, Walkers, and Twin Guardians. These are like the towers in other MOBA games. Taking these down not only gives you and your team a bunch of Souls but also helps you push towards victory. Just make sure you’re strong enough before attacking them. Here is the breakdown for all the map objectives in Deadlock:

Tier and Targets Rewards Tier 1 – Guardians 275 Souls Tier 2 – Walkers 750 Souls Tier 3 – Twin Guardians Rewards no Souls Two Shrines in Base 500 Souls per Shrine First Phase of Patron 500 Souls

5. Kill Enemy Heroes

Killing enemy heroes is like hitting the Soul jackpot, it gives you a huge Soul bonus with a base value of 175 Souls plus 31.6 per minute. However, in the early game, it’s usually not worth the risk. Think of it like gambling. Sure, you might get lucky and score big, but if you fail, you’ll end up falling behind. Wait until you’ve farmed up some items and levels before you start hunting other players. The best time to go for hero kills is when:

You’ve got a level advantage.

You’ve completed your first major item.

Your target is low on health.

You’ve got backup from your teammates.

6. Mid-Boss

The Mid-boss is like the final boss of Soul farming. It shows up just at the same time the teleporters spawn, which is the 10-minute mark, and taking it down gives your whole team a ton of Souls. Plus, you get a special item called a Rejuvenator that makes your team stronger. But you’ll probably need help from your teammates to defeat it.

7. Sinner’s Sacrifice Machines

Keep an eye out for Sinner’s Sacrifice machines (formerly known as vault camps) scattered around the map. These bonus pickups grant extra Souls and spawn after the 8-minute mark. They can only be damaged by melee attacks and deal 40-flat damage to attackers. Each machine is worth 330 Souls plus 3.96 per minute. They respawn every 4 minutes and can be found at four locations, some containing two machines. Smash them while moving between lanes or objectives for a quick boost.

8. Bonus Soul Spots

After farming Souls with the methods mentioned above, you can also use extra ways to collect more of them. Scattered around the maps are breakable crates that have a 40% chance of dropping Souls. If you’re not looking for Souls, Dadlock also offers Golden Statues that spawn after 2 minutes and, while not the best for Soul farming, they provide useful buffs, like fire rate and cooldown reduction.

Deadlock Crates Golden Statues in Deadlock

Pro-tip for you: Combine methods 3, 5, and 7 in a jungle route for optimal farming. Hit Sinner’s Sacrifice machines between Large Denizen camps, and look for hero kills when you have the moment. The key to successful Soul farming is staying busy. And remember, it’s usually better to play it safe and farm steadily than to risk dying for a big play.

Soul farming might not be the most exciting part of Deadlock, but it’s definitely the most important, just like any other MOBA game. Start with lane farming, work your way up to jungle camps, and before you know it, you’ll be swimming in Souls!